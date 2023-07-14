Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Beacon Tactical Risk ETF

BTR | ETF

$24.91

$17.8 M

0.00%

2.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$17.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$24.72
$25.25

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BTR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Beacon Tactical Risk ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Lifegoal ETFs
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies. The Tactical Risk Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that may engage in active trading. The Tactical Risk Fund will use a “fund of funds” approach, and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in the shares of market sector exchange-traded funds (each an “Underlying Sector ETF” and, collectively, the “Underlying Sector ETFs”). Each Underlying Sector ETF is an “index fund” that invests in the equity securities of companies in a particular U.S market sector or group of industries. The objective of each Underlying Sector ETF is to track its respective underlying sector index by replicating the securities in the underlying sector index.

Under normal market conditions, the Tactical Risk Fund will invest substantially all of its assets in Underlying Sector ETFs with an equal weighting across 11 different U.S. market sectors – Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Energy, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, Information Technology, Materials, Real Estate and Utilities. The Tactical Risk Fund intends to invest in one ETF for each market sector. The 11 sector ETFs are equally weighted as the first line of defense to maximize diversification so that no single sector can swing performance dramatically in one direction or the other.

When selecting Underlying Sector ETFs, the Adviser searches for sector ETFs that have low expenses, minimal tracking error to the underlying indexes, and sufficient liquidity. The Underlying Sector ETFs are unaffiliated with the Adviser, and invest solely in U.S.-based issuers. The market capitalization of the underlying portfolio securities of the Underlying Sector ETFs vary and have no limit. Each Underlying Sector ETF varies in composition and may either be diversified or non-diversified. The number of portfolio companies in each of the Underlying Sector ETFs generally ranges from a lower-end of approximately 100 portfolio companies to a higher-end of approximately 400 portfolio companies.

The Tactical Risk Fund also employs a strategy that attempts to minimize losses in volatile markets by monitoring the Underlying Sector ETFs as a group using the Adviser’s internal equally weighted benchmark portfolio of the Underlying Sector ETFs (the “Benchmark Portfolio”). When performance of that group falls by approximately 10% from its high-water mark, or highest valuation, as measured using the Benchmark Portfolio since investing in the Underlying Sector ETFs, a stop loss is triggered, and all of the Underlying Sector ETFs are sold and the proceeds invested in fixed income ETFs – either equally across a short-term bond ETF, an intermediate-term bond ETF and a long-term bond ETF, or in a single short-term bond ETF (each an “Underlying Fixed Income ETF” and, collectively, the “Underlying Fixed Income ETFs”) as discussed in more detail below. When performance of the Benchmark Portfolio rises within a range of approximately 15% to 25% from its low watermark, or lowest valuation, since investing in the Underlying Fixed Income ETFs, the Tactical Risk Fund will liquidate all of the Underlying Fixed Income ETFs and re-invest in the Underlying Sector ETFs with an equal weighting across the 11 market sectors. The Benchmark Portfolio and the Tactical Risk Fund’s portfolio are substantially similar but differ in that (i) the Fund’s portfolio holds cash for both fees and dividends paid, while the Benchmark portfolio only holds cash for dividends paid; and (ii) the Fund’s Portfolio and Benchmark Portfolio are both rebalanced when they are materially out of alignment with the target allocation, but the Benchmark Portfolio is also rebalanced semi-annually.

When selecting Underlying Fixed Income ETFs, the Adviser searches for fixed income ETFs that have low expenses, minimal tracking error to the underlying indexes, and sufficient liquidity. The Underlying Fixed Income ETFs are unaffiliated with the Adviser, and invest in medium and larger issues of U.S. government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds. The Underlying Fixed Income ETFs generally seek to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity and average duration consistent with the respective short-term bond, intermediate-term bond and long-term bond indices they track. Maturities of bonds held by the Underlying Fixed Income ETFs generally are 1 year or greater with average maturities generally ranging from approximately 3 years on the low-end to 23 years on the higher end.

When the Tactical Risk Fund is invested in Underlying Fixed Income ETFs, the Adviser monitors daily a benchmark index that represents short-term bonds (the “2.0 Fixed Income Benchmark Portfolio”) to determine whether to be invested equally across three Underlying Fixed Income ETFs representing short-term bonds, intermediate-term

bonds and long-term bonds, respectively, or to be invested in a single ETF representing short-term bonds. When the Tactical Risk Fund initially sells out of the Underlying Sector ETFs, it will invest equally across a short-term bond ETF, an intermediate-term bond ETF and a long-term bond ETF. However, when the 2.0 Fixed Income Benchmark Portfolio reaches its highest value since investing in the Underlying Fixed Income ETFs and then drops 4% from that high watermark, the Adviser will sell out of the intermediate-term bond ETF and long-term bond ETF. The proceeds from the liquidation will then be invested in a single short-term bond ETF. This 100% short-term fixed income allocation is maintained until a buy trigger is initiated to move back to an equal weighting across a short-term bond ETF, an intermediate-term bond ETF and a long-term bond ETF. This buy trigger is based on the performance of the 2.0 Fixed Income Benchmark Portfolio, however, unlike the sell trigger, the buy trigger has a range of initiation. The buy trigger can range from a gain of 6% to 16% from the 2.0 Fixed Income Benchmark Portfolio’s low-water mark (or lowest valuation) since investing in a short-term bond ETF only. Once a buy trigger is initiated, the Underlying Fixed Income ETFs will be re-allocated in the short-term bond ETF, an intermediate-term bond ETF and a long-term bond ETF with equal weighting.

The Trading Sub-Adviser is responsible for executing portfolio transactions and implementing the Adviser’s decisions for the Fund.

Read More

BTR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BTR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTR Category Low Category High BTR % Rank
Net Assets 17.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTR % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BTR - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.36% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BTR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTR Category Low Category High BTR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTR Category Low Category High BTR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BTR - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

