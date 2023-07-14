Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.4%
1 yr return
22.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$4.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BTHM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.4%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|93.25%
|1 Yr
|22.0%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTHM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|N/A
|Period
|BTHM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|93.63%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-74.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-61.2%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.6%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTHM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.8%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|35.6%
|N/A
|BTHM
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTHM % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.7 M
|189 K
|222 B
|97.90%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|3509
|16.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|97.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|9.4%
|100.0%
|65.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTHM % Rank
|Stocks
|98.66%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|48.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|99.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|97.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|99.31%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|48.20%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|99.08%
|BTHM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|7.09%
|81.36%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.50%
|45.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|BTHM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BTHM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTHM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|BTHM
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTHM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.39%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|10.29%
|BTHM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BTHM
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTHM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|N/A
|BTHM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 13, 2023
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Linus Franngard has been with BlackRock since 2009. Mr. Franngard has been employed by BFA or its affiliates as a portfolio manager since 2006 and has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since December 2021.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Travis Cooke, CFA, Managing Director, is Head of the US portfolio management group within BlackRock's Scientific Active Equity (SAE) team. He is responsible for the management of the US long-only, partial long-short, and long-short equity strategies within SAE.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Member of Market Advantage Investment Committee since 2009; Associate at Barclays Global Investors from 2007 to 2009.Mr. Hodges has been employed by BFA or its affiliates as a portfolio manager since 2015 and has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 2019.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Raffaele Savi, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE). He is responsible for BlackRock's North American, European, and Developed Market Equity Strategies. He is a member of the Global Operating and Human Capital Committees. Prior to moving to his current role in 2010, Mr. Savi was the investment lead for the US Equity team within the Scientific Active Equity group. Mr. Savi's service with the firm dates back to 2006, including his years with Barclay's Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
