BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock Future U.S. Themes ETF

ETF
BTHM
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.3501 -0.08 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
BTHM (ETF)

Vitals

YTD Return

18.4%

1 yr return

22.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$4.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.4
$18.74
$24.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BTHM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock Future U.S. Themes ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock-advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Linus Franngard

Fund Description

BTHM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTHM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -44.2% 26.6% 93.25%
1 Yr 22.0% -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTHM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTHM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 93.63%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTHM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

BTHM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTHM Category Low Category High BTHM % Rank
Net Assets 4.7 M 189 K 222 B 97.90%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 3509 16.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -1.37 M 104 B 97.77%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 9.4% 100.0% 65.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.32%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.66%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.62%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.47%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 4.16%
  6. Accenture PLC Class A 3.27%
  7. Texas Instruments Inc 3.26%
  8. Blackstone Inc 3.11%
  9. Amazon.com Inc 3.08%
  10. Procter & Gamble Co 2.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTHM % Rank
Stocks 		98.66% 0.00% 107.71% 48.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 99.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 97.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 99.31%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 87.35% 48.20%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 99.08%

BTHM - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTHM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 7.09% 81.36%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% 45.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

BTHM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BTHM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTHM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

BTHM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTHM Category Low Category High BTHM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.39% 0.00% 19.33% 10.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTHM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTHM Category Low Category High BTHM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTHM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BTHM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Linus Franngard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Linus Franngard has been with BlackRock since 2009. Mr. Franngard has been employed by BFA or its affiliates as a portfolio manager since 2006 and has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since December 2021.

Travis Cooke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Travis Cooke, CFA, Managing Director, is Head of the US portfolio management group within BlackRock's Scientific Active Equity (SAE) team. He is responsible for the management of the US long-only, partial long-short, and long-short equity strategies within SAE.

Philip Hodges

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Member of Market Advantage Investment Committee since 2009; Associate at Barclays Global Investors from 2007 to 2009.Mr. Hodges has been employed by BFA or its affiliates as a portfolio manager since 2015 and has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 2019.

Raffaele Savi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Raffaele Savi, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE). He is responsible for BlackRock's North American, European, and Developed Market Equity Strategies. He is a member of the Global Operating and Human Capital Committees. Prior to moving to his current role in 2010, Mr. Savi was the investment lead for the US Equity team within the Scientific Active Equity group. Mr. Savi's service with the firm dates back to 2006, including his years with Barclay's Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

