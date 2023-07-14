Home
Rating
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown

Avg.
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$722 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.5
$15.88
$18.45

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BSVO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) sub-advised by Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a broad and diverse group of small-cap stocks that the Sub-Adviser determines are value stocks.

The Fund invests in a broad and diverse group of small-cap stocks that the Sub-Adviser determines to be value stocks. Value stocks are those the Sub-Adviser determines are priced cheaply relative to some financial measures of worth (“value measures”), such as the ratio of price to book, price to earnings, price to sales, or price to cash flow. Small-cap securities are selected by relative ranking on value measures to establish a broad and diverse portfolio, as determined by the Sub-Adviser’s statistical, evidence-based approach. The Sub-Adviser’s statistical, evidence-based approach is derived from research and academic theory using market and financial data from multiple decades to identify the types of securities and portfolio construction rules that the Sub-Adviser expects to generate higher returns relative to the overall U.S. equity market over the long-term. The Sub-Adviser uses a market capitalization approach to weight the securities in the Fund’s portfolio subject to risk constraints, such as limiting maximum position size to address security-specific risk and limiting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks. This means that a security’s weight in the Fund’s portfolio at the time of purchase is roughly proportional to its market capitalization relative to the other securities in the portfolio.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity or equity-related securities (“common stocks”) of small-cap companies at the time of purchase. Equity-related securities include securities such as warrants and rights that may be issued as a result of corporate actions related to stocks held by the Fund. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, the Sub-Adviser considers small-cap stocks to be those of companies that have a market capitalization generally in the lowest 10% of total market capitalization or smaller than the 1,000th largest U.S. company, whichever results in the higher market capitalization break. The Fund primarily invests in small-cap stocks that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the NYSE American and NASDAQ and the Sub-Adviser determines the lowest 10% of total market capitalization and 1000th largest U.S. company by ranking these stocks in order of market capitalization.” As of June 30, 2022, the stocks in this group had a market capitalization less than $3.3 billion. This dollar amount will change with market conditions.

The Sub-Adviser’s investment process incorporates material ESG information as a consideration in the ongoing assessment of potential portfolio securities. The Sub-Adviser uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks as it relates to the universe of small-cap value stocks identified by the Sub-Adviser’s statistical, evidence-based approach. The Sub-Adviser has determined through statistical analysis that certain lower ESG ratings (e.g., industry-adjusted overall scores) may represent ESG risk and, thus result in the Sub-Adviser reducing the weighting. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, the Sub-Adviser may, at times, utilize ESG information, when available, to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record (e.g., a higher rating) or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record (e.g., a lower rating). However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the Sub-Adviser. In addition, the Sub-Adviser may increase the weighting above the position size suggested by market capitalization or decrease the weighting below the position size suggested by market capitalization by proprietary amounts determined by the Sub-Adviser through statistical research.

The Sub-Adviser will not necessarily sell a stock if it “migrates” to a different market capitalization category after purchase. As a result, due to such “migration” or other market movements, the Fund may have less than 80% of its assets in small-cap stocks at any point in time.

Use of the term “omni” in the name refers to the fact that the Fund intends to invest in a broad and diverse group of small-cap value stocks generally ranging between 600 to 700 issuers that approximately reflect the risk and return of all small-cap value stocks as a whole.

Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions and portfolio positioning to reflect a profile of a universe of stocks, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors. For example, the Sub-Adviser’s investment process has resulted (in recent years) in the Fund having a significant allocation to companies in the financials sector because those companies have tended to meet the Sub-Adviser’s criteria for investment as a value stock.

Read More

BSVO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSVO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSVO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSVO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSVO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BSVO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSVO Category Low Category High BSVO % Rank
Net Assets 722 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 573 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 55.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 7.44% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. M/I HOMES INC 0.78%
  2. TRI POINTE GROUP INC 0.78%
  3. BOISE CASCADE CO DEL 0.77%
  4. SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC 0.76%
  5. CONSOL ENERGY INC NEW 0.74%
  6. THE ODP CORP 0.74%
  7. DELEK US HLDGS INC NEW 0.73%
  8. WEIS MKTS INC 0.72%
  9. PATRICK INDS INC 0.71%
  10. TALOS ENERGY INC 0.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSVO % Rank
Stocks 		99.38% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.54% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.08% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSVO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSVO % Rank
US 		99.38% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BSVO - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSVO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.47% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BSVO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BSVO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSVO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BSVO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSVO Category Low Category High BSVO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSVO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSVO Category Low Category High BSVO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSVO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BSVO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

