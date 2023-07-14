The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) sub-advised by Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a broad and diverse group of small-cap stocks that the Sub-Adviser determines are value stocks.

The Fund invests in a broad and diverse group of small-cap stocks that the Sub-Adviser determines to be value stocks. Value stocks are those the Sub-Adviser determines are priced cheaply relative to some financial measures of worth (“value measures”), such as the ratio of price to book, price to earnings, price to sales, or price to cash flow. Small-cap securities are selected by relative ranking on value measures to establish a broad and diverse portfolio, as determined by the Sub-Adviser’s statistical, evidence-based approach. The Sub-Adviser’s statistical, evidence-based approach is derived from research and academic theory using market and financial data from multiple decades to identify the types of securities and portfolio construction rules that the Sub-Adviser expects to generate higher returns relative to the overall U.S. equity market over the long-term. The Sub-Adviser uses a market capitalization approach to weight the securities in the Fund’s portfolio subject to risk constraints, such as limiting maximum position size to address security-specific risk and limiting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks. This means that a security’s weight in the Fund’s portfolio at the time of purchase is roughly proportional to its market capitalization relative to the other securities in the portfolio.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity or equity-related securities (“common stocks”) of small-cap companies at the time of purchase. Equity-related securities include securities such as warrants and rights that may be issued as a result of corporate actions related to stocks held by the Fund. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, the Sub-Adviser considers small-cap stocks to be those of companies that have a market capitalization generally in the lowest 10% of total market capitalization or smaller than the 1,000th largest U.S. company, whichever results in the higher market capitalization break. The Fund primarily invests in small-cap stocks that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the NYSE American and NASDAQ and the Sub-Adviser determines the lowest 10% of total market capitalization and 1000th largest U.S. company by ranking these stocks in order of market capitalization.” As of June 30, 2022, the stocks in this group had a market capitalization less than $3.3 billion. This dollar amount will change with market conditions.

The Sub-Adviser’s investment process incorporates material ESG information as a consideration in the ongoing assessment of potential portfolio securities. The Sub-Adviser uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks as it relates to the universe of small-cap value stocks identified by the Sub-Adviser’s statistical, evidence-based approach. The Sub-Adviser has determined through statistical analysis that certain lower ESG ratings (e.g., industry-adjusted overall scores) may represent ESG risk and, thus result in the Sub-Adviser reducing the weighting. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, the Sub-Adviser may, at times, utilize ESG information, when available, to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record (e.g., a higher rating) or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record (e.g., a lower rating). However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the Sub-Adviser. In addition, the Sub-Adviser may increase the weighting above the position size suggested by market capitalization or decrease the weighting below the position size suggested by market capitalization by proprietary amounts determined by the Sub-Adviser through statistical research.

The Sub-Adviser will not necessarily sell a stock if it “migrates” to a different market capitalization category after purchase. As a result, due to such “migration” or other market movements, the Fund may have less than 80% of its assets in small-cap stocks at any point in time.

Use of the term “omni” in the name refers to the fact that the Fund intends to invest in a broad and diverse group of small-cap value stocks generally ranging between 600 to 700 issuers that approximately reflect the risk and return of all small-cap value stocks as a whole.

Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions and portfolio positioning to reflect a profile of a universe of stocks, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors. For example, the Sub-Adviser’s investment process has resulted (in recent years) in the Fund having a significant allocation to companies in the financials sector because those companies have tended to meet the Sub-Adviser’s criteria for investment as a value stock.