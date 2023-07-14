Principal Investment Strategies. The Selective Risk Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that may engage in active trading. The Selective Risk Fund will use a “fund of funds” approach, and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in the shares of Vanguard Sector exchange-traded funds (each, an “Underlying Sector ETF” and collectively, the “Underlying Sector ETFs”). Each Underlying Sector ETF is an “index fund” that invests in the equity securities of companies in a particular U.S. market sector or group of industries. The objective of each Underlying Sector ETF is to track its respective underlying sector index by replicating the securities in the underlying sector index.

Under normal market conditions, the Selective Risk Fund will invest its assets in Underlying Sector ETFs with an equal weighting across 11 different U.S. market sectors – Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Energy, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, Information Technology, Materials, Real Estate and Utilities. The Selective Risk Fund intends to invest in one ETF for each market sector. The 11 sector ETFs are equally weighted as the first line of defense to maximize diversification so that no single sector can swing performance dramatically in one direction or the other.

When selecting Underlying Sector ETFs, the Adviser searches for sector ETFs that have low expenses, minimal tracking error to the underlying indexes, and sufficient liquidity. The Underlying Sector ETFs are unaffiliated with the Adviser, and invest solely in U.S.-based issuers. The market capitalization of the underlying portfolio securities of the Underlying Sector ETFs vary and have no limit. Each Underlying Sector ETF varies in composition and may either be diversified or non-diversified. The number of portfolio companies in each of the Underlying Sector ETFs generally ranges from a lower-end of approximately 100 portfolio companies to a higher-end of approximately 400 portfolio companies.

The Selective Risk Fund also employs a proprietary targeted loss reduction strategy at the sector level. Each of the 11 sectors move and are monitored independently with each sector tracked by its own internally designed benchmark (each a “Sector Benchmark” and collectively, the “Sector Benchmarks”). Each Sector Benchmark is created by blending five proprietary moving averages that are designed to analyze each holding by evaluating its performance over the past 200 days through five different lenses; simple, time, exponential, volume, and volatility/adjustable. The simple moving average gives each day equal weighting. The time weighted moving average gives different weightings based on time, so that the most recent pricing gets greater weight. The exponential weighted average reviews a 200 day window, but in between the starting and ending points, the weighting for an individual’s day’s pricing increases exponentially. The volume weighted average looks at trading volume for each day, giving low weight to prices for days with low trading volume, and high weight for prices with high trading volume. The final moving average is based on volatility, using the standard deviation for the prior 200 days and the standard deviation for the past 30 days and comparing the two.

The blend of the five moving averages is used to determine the normal trading range for any given holding and provides the Adviser with each sector’s “bull” and “bear” trend lines in addition to its unique modified asset price. When a sector’s modified asset price crosses its “bear” trend line, the sector is deemed to be showing weakness and the position is subsequently sold. The sell proceeds are then invested either equally across an inflation-protected securities ETF, an intermediate-term bond ETF, a long-term bond ETF and an extended duration treasuries ETFs, or in a short-term bond ETF (each an “Underlying Fixed Income ETF” and, collectively, the “Underlying Fixed Income ETFs”) as described in more detail below. Conversely, when an already sold sector position has its modified asset price cross its “bull” trend line, the sector is deemed to be showing strength. As a result, the Underlying Fixed Income ETFs are liquidated and the Underlying Sector ETF position representing that particular sector is subsequently repurchased.

When the Selective Risk Fund initially sells out of an Underlying Sector ETF, it will invest the proceeds equally across an inflation-protected securities ETF, an intermediate-term bond ETF, a long-term bond ETF and an extended duration treasuries ETF when the Fixed Income portfolio is in its default state. The Adviser then monitors daily, fixed income index benchmarks that represent inflation-protected securities, intermediate-term bonds, long-term

bonds and extended duration treasuries, respectively (each a “Fixed Income Benchmark” and, collectively, the “Fixed Income Benchmarks”). When a Fixed Income Benchmark representing inflation-protected securities, intermediate-term bonds, long-term bonds or extended duration treasuries falls below what the Adviser considers its low trading or “bear” trend line, determined in the same manner as described above for Sector Benchmarks, the Underlying Fixed Income Fund ETF representing that particular Fixed Income Benchmark is liquidated the following day, and the proceeds are invested in a short-term bond ETF. Conversely, when the Fixed Income Benchmark representing a previously liquidated Underlying Fixed Income ETF rises above what the Adviser considers its high trading or “bull” trend line, determined in the same manner as described above for Sector Benchmarks, the portion of the short-term bond ETF position represented by the previously liquidated ETF is liquidated the following day, and the proceeds are invested back into that Underlying Fixed Income ETF.

When selecting Underlying Fixed Income ETFs, the Adviser searches for fixed income ETFs that have low expenses, minimal tracking error to the underlying indexes, and sufficient liquidity. The Underlying Fixed Income ETFs are unaffiliated with the Adviser, and invest in medium and larger issues of U.S. government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, including inflation-protected public obligations issued by the U.S. Treasury. The Underlying Fixed Income ETFs generally seek to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity and average duration consistent with the respective short-term bond, inflation protected securities, intermediate-term bond and extended duration treasury indices they track.

The Trading Sub-Adviser is responsible for executing portfolio transactions and implementing the Adviser’s decisions for the Fund.