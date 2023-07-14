Home
BSEA (ETF)

ETFMG Breakwave Sea Decarbonization Tech ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.79 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ETFMG Breakwave Sea Decarbonization Tech ETF

BSEA | ETF

$19.79

$2 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.4%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.8
$18.38
$24.25

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BSEA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ETFMG Breakwave Sea Decarbonization Tech ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ETF Managers Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Devin Ryder

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Marine Money Decarbonization Index
The Index was created by Maritime Transformation Partners, LLC (the “Index Provider”) and tracks the performance of the equity securities of a diversified set of global companies that develop technologies, manufacture equipment or provide services related to marine or ocean decarbonization.
Construction of the Index begins with the universe of global companies with a minimum market capitalization of $75 million. In addition, the Index components are common stock (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) listed on an exchange in a developed market and have a six-month average trading volume of $500 thousand. The business descriptions of and other information regarding companies that meet the eligibility criteria are reviewed for specific factors related to technologies, equipment or services involved in cleaner propulsion (including alternative fuels, batteries and fuel cells), carbon capture technologies and offshore wind development. The universe of companies that may be considered eligible for potential Index inclusion is determined by an index committee based on factors such as a company’s business description, product lines, investment growth plans, exposure to the maritime sector, and its most recent reported revenue by segment.
The universe of companies is then divided by the Index Provider to two tiers: the Core tier (“Core”) and the Tracking tier (“Tracking”). The Core tier has an 80% weighting in the Index, while the Tracking tier has a 20% weighting in the Index. The Core tier is currently comprised of approximately 20 companies that are leaders in their respective business sectors. In addition, to be considered for inclusion in the Core tier, a potential constituent must (i) derive the majority of its revenues from sales of technology, equipment or services related to marine decarbonization, which includes marine infrastructure modernization that has the effect of
reducing carbon emissions; (ii) have made substantial investment commitment, typically a majority of their research and development budget, in marine decarbonization technologies, equipment or services, including lower carbon fuel development, distribution or consumption; or (iii) be a stakeholder in a marine decarbonization demonstration project recognized by the Global Maritime Forum, an international not-for-profit organization committed to shaping the future of global seaborne trade to increase sustainable long-term economic development and human well being, or a similar successor organization. The 20 constituents will be equally weighted in the Core tier of the Index. The Tracking tier of the Index is comprised of companies with promising developments or significant investment in relevant business sectors that have not yet reached the development stage or scale targeted as it relates to decarbonization efforts or sufficient materiality to the company’s overall business. The constituents will be equally weighted in the Tracking tier of the Index. The Tracking tier generally includes, but is not limited to, 20 to 40 constituents based on eligibility. The Core tier constituents must have a minimum market capitalization of $250 million and the Tracking tier constituents must have a minimum market capitalization of $75 million. The weight of each security is capped at 10%. All excess weight is proportionally redistributed to all uncapped constituents within the relevant index tier.
The Index follows a quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule. Adjustments are made on the third Friday of March, June, September and December which is deemed the effective day. Weights are calculated and Index shares are frozen at the close of that specific day. The selection list is created based on the data as of the effective day.
The Index is calculated by Solactive AG, which is independent of the Index Provider, the Fund, its adviser and distributor.
The Index is not limited to a minimum or maximum number of constituents; rather, its composition is determined by the index committee based on the criteria outlined in the Index’s methodology. The Index may include companies of any market capitalization, including small capitalization companies, subject to meeting the Index eligibility criteria. The Index Provider anticipates that the Index will generally include between 40 and 60 companies. As of September 30, 2022, the Index included the securities of 43 companies with minimum and maximum market capitalizations of $75 million and $50 billion, respectively.
The Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund generally expects to use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in Core tier companies or companies that derive a majority of their revenues or profits from, or invest a majority of their assets in, technologies (including their equipment and directly related services) for marine or ocean decarbonization(the “80% Policy”). The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower. The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.
Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.
The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
Industry Concentration: The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of September 30, 2022, the Index was concentrated in companies in the industrials industry group.
Read More

BSEA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSEA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.4% -39.9% 10.3% 96.48%
1 Yr 6.9% -40.9% 3.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -14.6% 6.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.6% 4.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.1% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSEA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -46.4% 6.1% 3.62%
2021 N/A -16.7% 19.2% N/A
2020 N/A -0.5% 17.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.8% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.3% 4.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSEA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -39.9% 10.3% 96.48%
1 Yr N/A -40.9% 3.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -14.6% 6.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.4% 4.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 7.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSEA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -46.4% 6.1% 3.62%
2021 N/A -16.7% 19.2% N/A
2020 N/A -0.5% 17.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.8% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.2% 5.8% N/A

BSEA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSEA Category Low Category High BSEA % Rank
Net Assets 2 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 97.20%
Number of Holdings 44 30 1618 98.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.06 M 398 K 1.22 B 94.41%
Weighting of Top 10 51.74% 5.3% 48.5% 6.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 18.30%
  2. Koninklijke Vopak NV 4.57%
  3. Alfa Laval AB 4.45%
  4. Technip Energies NV 4.31%
  5. FREYR Battery SA 4.30%
  6. OCI NV 4.22%
  7. Ballard Power Systems Inc 4.20%
  8. Nexans SA 4.19%
  9. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 4.01%
  10. Wartsila OYJ Abp 3.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSEA % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 82.89% 100.34% 6.99%
Cash 		16.30% -0.34% 17.11% 84.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 89.51%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 89.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 89.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 89.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSEA % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.65% 0.70%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 37.76% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.00% 97.20%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 56.92% 0.70%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 29.97% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 1.92% 22.28% 84.62%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 13.10% 0.70%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 23.23% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 17.90% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 1.31% 29.77% 89.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.70% 3.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSEA % Rank
Non US 		74.80% 71.19% 99.70% 91.61%
US 		24.78% 0.00% 23.33% 6.29%

BSEA - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSEA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 2.37% 96.48%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.75% 9.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

BSEA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSEA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSEA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 8.00% 316.00% N/A

BSEA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSEA Category Low Category High BSEA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.05% 16.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSEA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSEA Category Low Category High BSEA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.81% 1.51% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSEA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BSEA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Devin Ryder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Devin Ryder began her career with ETF Managers Group LLC during the summer of 2017 and re‑joined ETF Managers Group LLC on a permanent basis in 2018 to be a part of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining ETF Managers Group LLC, Ms. Ryder was pursuing studies in the quantitative aspects of risk management and finance, for which she received a B.S. in Mathematics of Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2017.

Frank Vallario

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Frank Vallario serves in the role of Chief Investment Officer for the ETF Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Vallario is responsible for the portfolio construction, trading, risk management and portfolio analysis processes associated with ETF strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Vallario has had a variety of senior roles over his 25-year career in financial services. He joined Oppenheimer Funds in 2017 where he was Head of Equity Portfolio Management for Smart Beta ETFs. Prior to that he was Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle from September 2015 to June 2017 where he was responsible for the day to day management of the firm’s ETF business, which was acquired from his previous firm, Emerging Global Advisors (EGA). From September 2010 to September 2015, he was relationship manager at MSCI responsible for providing investment solutions to complex problems using MSCI Barra’s fundamental models and portfolio construction tools. Previously, he was a partner in a start-up asset management firm where he served as the director of portfolio management. Mr. Vallario began his career at UBS Global Asset Management where he spent over a decade in various quantitative portfolio management equity roles including equity market neutral, tactical asset allocation, structured active equities, enhanced index, passive management and factor research. Mr. Vallario serves on the Investment Committee for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut and is a University Affiliate at the University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business. He received a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University and a M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Rutgers University.

Samuel Masucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Samuel Masucci, III has more than 25 years’ experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last 5 years, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) hich has led to the launch of 15 funds and $3 billion in assets. . Prior to ETFMG, Mr. Samuel Masucci, III has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg, and Merrill Lynch and has experience in creating, building and managing businesses for the issuance, sales and trading of: ETFs, index products, commodity products, hedge funds, ABS, and OTC structured products in the U.S. and Europe.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.49 0.17

