The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that invests primarily in large capitalization companies pursuant to a proprietary methodology designed to identify and invest in companies during their robust profit cycles, capturing the lower through upper end of their valuation expansion or multiple expansion as defined by price to earnings ratio. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. Bright Portfolios, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio.

The Sub-Adviser first uses a quantitative screen on the investable universe of U.S. large cap equities, defined as companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 billion, looking for companies characterized as growth at a reasonable price (GARP). The Sub-Adviser evaluates long-term economic trends that are likely to persist for the foreseeable future, identifies bullish and bearish markets, incorporates technical analysis which include price and volume trends, geopolitical issues and relative market valuation metrics. The Sub-Adviser combines fundamental research and qualitative analysis to identify companies that have above-average investment potential. The Sub-Adviser constructs the portfolio by considering relative sector and constituent weights of the MSCI USA Index to ensure broad diversification.

The Sub-Adviser then applies a Christian values overlay to identify companies whose products, processes, and priorities align with Christian values and positively impact the world. The Sub-Adviser strives to construct and maintain a portfolio that avoids investments in companies that manufacture or distribute products or services or otherwise engage in activities that that the Sub-Adviser believes conflict or are inconsistent with Christian values, such as abortion, embryonic stem cell research/human cloning, human rights violations, pornography, alcohol, tobacco, and/or gambling. The “Bright Score” methodology utilizes information from third-party research firms when evaluating potential investments. The “Bright Score” methodology utilizes information from third-party research firms when evaluating potential investments. Specifically, the Bright Score methodology refers to one or more lists of companies constructed by third-party research firms containing names of companies that may be of concern to those with Christian values. The Sub-Adviser then conducts its own research on the policies and practices of a company before determining whether it believes the company conflicts with Christian values. The portfolio managers anticipate that the security selection process will identify approximately 30 to 50 companies for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio.

The portfolio is regularly monitored to avoid any over-exposure to any single stock or industry which helps to avoid concentration risk and achieve the benefits of diversification. The Sub-Adviser regularly monitors and reassesses the policies, practices, and financial characteristics of the companies held by the Fund for compliance with the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary framework. The Sub-Adviser may sell the company’s securities or otherwise exclude future investments in such company. As a result, the Fund may have to sell a security at a time when it would be disadvantageous to do so. The Fund may perform differently than other funds that do not invest within Christian values guidelines. The Sub-Adviser may also sell a stock for the following reasons: (i) if the stock experiences extreme price movements, (ii) if the stock exhibits weak performance relative to its peers and prospects for valuation expansion have declined, and/or (iii) for risk management. The Fund may also sell a stock if its price falls materially from cost and the Sub-Adviser determines, based on its fundamental research, the company’s prospects for valuation expansion have declined.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and other short-term fixed income investments, in seeking to protect principal, or when, in the Sub-Adviser’s opinion, there are not sufficient investment opportunities. As an alternative to holding cash or cash equivalents, the Sub-Adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in shares of other investment companies, including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) in order for the Fund to be more fully invested.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in implementing its principal investment strategies.

Vident Advisory, LLC serve as the trading sub-adviser for the Fund and is responsible for trading portfolio securities for the Fund, including selecting broker-dealers to execute purchase and sale transactions.