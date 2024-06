The Fund invests primarily in non‑investment grade bonds with maturities of ten years or less. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in high yield investments and other financial instruments with economic characteristics similar to such investments. High yield investments (commonly called “junk bonds”) include domestic and foreign bonds (including corporate bonds), convertible debt securities, mezzanine investments, collateralized debt obligations, bank loans, loan assignments and loan participations, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Such high yield investments acquired by the Fund will generally be in the lower rating categories of the major rating agencies (BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global Ratings”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) or Ba or lower by Moody’s Investor Services (“Moody’s”)) or will be determined by the Fund management team to be of similar quality. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including affiliated investment companies such as affiliated exchange-traded funds, to gain exposure to such high yield investments. Split rated bonds and other fixed-income securities (securities that receive different ratings from two or more rating agencies) are valued as follows: if three agencies rate a security, the security will be considered to have the median credit rating; if two of the three agencies rate a security, the security will be considered to have the lower credit rating. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in non‑dollar denominated bonds of issuers located outside of the United States. The Fund’s investment in non‑dollar denominated bonds may be on a currency hedged or unhedged basis. The Fund may also invest in convertible and preferred securities.

The Fund can also invest, to the extent consistent with its investment objective, in non‑U.S. and emerging market securities and currencies. The Fund may invest in securities of any rating, and may invest up to 10% of its assets (measured at the time of investment) in distressed securities that are in default or the issuers of which are in bankruptcy.

The Fund may buy or sell options or futures on a security or an index of securities, or enter into swap agreements, including total return, interest rate and credit default swaps, or foreign currency transactions (collectively, commonly known as derivatives). The Fund may use derivative instruments to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns. The Fund may seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of

purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as reverse repurchase agreements or dollar rolls).

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies.

The Fund is classified as non‑diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”).