The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to generate a total return in excess of the Solactive US Aggregate Bond Index (the “Benchmark”).

To accomplish the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund invests in options on either ETFs or indexes which are expected to provide performance that approximates that of the Benchmark. The Fund may use call options or combinations of call and put options (either referred to as “Combos”) on ETFs or indexes such that the combination of these options contracts seeks to outperform the Benchmark. The Fund may invest in either standard exchange traded-listed options or FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX Options”) or a combination of both to gain such exposure. In addition, the Fund may invest directly in one or more ETFs that offer exposure to the Benchmark or offer exposure to another index that invests in substantially similar securities as the Benchmark.

As part of this strategy, Arin Risk Advisors, LLC (“Arin”) and Alpha Architect, LLC (“Alpha Architect,” collectively with Arin, the “Sub-Advisers”), will identify any ETFs or indexes that they believe provide exposure to the US Aggregate Bond Market (“Representative Investments”). The Sub-Advisers will vary the Fund’s targeted notional exposure ( i.e. , 80% to 120%) to these Representative Investments through options and Combos on these Representative Investments (exclusive of Box Spreads (defined below)).

The Sub-Advisers have developed proprietary tactical signals that help to inform the Sub-Advisers’ decisions regarding when to and to what extent to adjust the Fund’s targeted notional exposure to the Representative Investments. Examples of these tactical signals would be trend-following methods, such as a moving average rule ( i.e. , whether prices are above or below their moving average for a period of time), a time-series momentum rule ( i.e. , how prices have changed over a set period of time), and implied volatility levels relative to empirical volatility levels ( i.e. , the market’s expectations of future volatility relative to historical volatility). The Sub-Advisers will actively manage the Fund’s notional exposure to the Representative Investments depending, in part, on the results of these tactical signals as well as market conditions and other factors that the Sub-Advisers may consider relevant from time to time. For example, if price trends are positive, the Sub-Advisers may increase the notional exposure of the Fund to the higher end of the range, while if price trends are negative, the Sub-Advisers may decrease the notional exposure of the Fund to the lower end of the range. The Sub-Advisers will generally manage the Fund’s portfolio to the targeted exposures ( i.e. , 80% and 120%) but may vary from these targets if the Sub-Advisers believe it is in the best interest of shareholders. By actively managing the Fund’s notional exposure, the Sub-Advisers will attempt to produce returns in excess of the Benchmark.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments with direct or indirect exposure to the U.S. Aggregate Bond Market. For purposes of determining compliance with the Fund’s 80% investment policy, derivatives generally will be valued based on their notional value. The foregoing policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Cash Collateral Management

In managing the Fund to attempt to generate a total return above its Benchmark, the Fund may invest its excess cash and assets (“collateral”), if any, in a box spread (“Box Spread”). A Box Spread is a combination of exchange traded-listed options. The Fund may, at times, purchase the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (the “1-3 Month Box ETF”) for cash management purposes. The Sub-Advisers believe the 1-3 Month Box ETF may offer the Fund a better return than cash and cash equivalents type investments. The 1-3 Month Box ETF is an affiliated ETF and holds a series of Box Spreads. The 1-3 Month Box ETF may invest in either standard exchange traded-listed options or FLEX Options or a combination of both, to gain exposure to a Box Spread (as described below). A box spread is designed to remove most of the equity and volatility risk through its combination of option contracts. However, box spreads are not free from risk. Specifically, box spreads are exposed to interest rate and liquidity risks. Similar to bonds, as interest rates rise the value of a bond and box spread will fall and when interest rates fall the value of a bond and box spread will rise.

By way of background, a Box Spread is the combination of a synthetic long position coupled with an offsetting synthetic short position through a combination of options contracts on an equity security or an equity index at the same expiration date. The synthetic long consists of buying a call option and selling a put option on the same security or index where the call option and put option share the same strike and expiration date (a “Synthetic Long”). When purchasing a Box Spread, the Synthetic Long will have a strike price that is less than the strike price for the Synthetic Short. The difference between the strike prices of the Synthetic Long and the Synthetic Short will determine the expiration value (or value at maturity) of the Box Spread. The synthetic short consists of buying a put option and selling a call option on the same security or index with the same expiration date as the synthetic long but using a different strike price (a “Synthetic Short”). When purchasing a Box Spread, the Synthetic Long will have a strike price that is less than the strike price for the Synthetic Short. The difference between the strike prices of the Synthetic Long and the Synthetic Short will determine the expiration value (or value at maturity) of the Box Spread.

An important feature of the Box Spread construction process is the elimination of risk tied to underlying market movements associated with the underlying option’s security or equity index. The Fund anticipates buying, holding,

and/or selling multiple Box Spreads, and consequently, the Fund’s anticipated return from Box Spreads will reflect all of its investment activity, as well as changes in market prices and expected interest rates, among other factors, and will vary over time. A box spread has a fixed payoff at expiration (similar to the par value of a bond), which is equal to the difference between the strike prices of the options involved. The present value of this payoff depends on the prevailing interest rates in the same way that interest rates affect the present value of a bond’s par value.