Trending ETFs
Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator IBD® Breakout Opportunities ETF

ETF
BOUT
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.5335 -0.21 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator IBD® Breakout Opportunities ETF

BOUT | ETF

$32.53

$12.8 M

1.22%

$0.40

-

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$12.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

64.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.7
$27.83
$33.03

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BOUT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 19.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator IBD® Breakout Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Innovator ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    500000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dustin Lewellyn

Fund Description

BOUT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOUT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -24.9% 59.5% 90.60%
1 Yr 8.2% -43.1% 865.8% 79.61%
3 Yr 12.5%* -41.4% 41.9% 4.08%
5 Yr 0.0%* -28.2% 82.9% 43.73%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.4% 13.6% 60.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOUT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 10.18%
2021 10.8% -52.0% 83.9% 3.49%
2020 14.6% -17.6% 195.3% 12.95%
2019 4.8% -16.0% 9.5% 74.36%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOUT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.0% -53.4% 58.6% 94.15%
1 Yr 4.8% -60.3% 865.8% 81.74%
3 Yr 19.3%* -41.4% 41.9% 1.68%
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOUT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 10.18%
2021 10.8% -52.0% 83.9% 3.49%
2020 14.6% -17.6% 195.3% 12.95%
2019 4.8% -16.0% 9.5% 74.36%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

BOUT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BOUT Category Low Category High BOUT % Rank
Net Assets 12.8 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 96.10%
Number of Holdings 26 20 3702 99.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.1 M 360 K 10.9 B 94.50%
Weighting of Top 10 64.71% 5.5% 92.1% 3.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Celsius Holdings Inc 7.45%
  2. Varonis Systems Inc 7.42%
  3. MarineMax Inc 7.30%
  4. Electronic Arts Inc 7.16%
  5. The Chemours Co 7.13%
  6. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co 7.13%
  7. FedEx Corp 7.11%
  8. Synopsys Inc 7.10%
  9. Olin Corp 7.10%
  10. Telos Corp Ordinary Shares 7.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BOUT % Rank
Stocks 		99.90% 23.99% 100.52% 12.59%
Cash 		0.09% -0.52% 26.94% 85.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 53.19%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 55.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 48.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 50.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOUT % Rank
Healthcare 		26.15% 0.00% 43.77% 6.91%
Basic Materials 		17.25% 0.00% 17.25% 0.18%
Communication Services 		15.28% 0.00% 18.33% 2.13%
Energy 		14.29% 0.00% 62.10% 3.55%
Utilities 		12.94% 0.00% 12.94% 0.18%
Technology 		5.95% 0.04% 62.17% 97.16%
Industrials 		5.95% 0.00% 38.23% 90.96%
Consumer Defense 		2.18% 0.00% 16.40% 52.48%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 89.89%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 97.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 57.41% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOUT % Rank
US 		94.86% 23.38% 100.52% 42.02%
Non US 		5.04% 0.00% 35.22% 35.99%

BOUT - Expenses

Operational Fees

BOUT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 19.28% 71.86%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 73.36%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BOUT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BOUT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BOUT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% N/A

BOUT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BOUT Category Low Category High BOUT % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.22% 0.00% 2.33% 1.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BOUT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BOUT Category Low Category High BOUT % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.07% -2.24% 2.75% 14.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BOUT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BOUT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

