The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Solactive U.S. Founder-Run Companies Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to U.S. companies in which a founder or co-founder of the company is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the company (collectively, "Founder-Run Companies"), as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider").

The starting universe of companies eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index is the Solactive U.S. Broad Market Index. From this initial universe, the Index Provider identifies Founder-Run Companies using company-level data and ranks these Founder-Run Companies by market capitalization. Founder-Run Companies are then screened for liquidity to determine eligibility for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of the respective selection date, new constituents must have a minimum six-month average daily traded value of $5 million to be eligible for inclusion, while existing constituents must have a minimum six-month average daily traded value of $4 million to remain in the Underlying Index. If more than 100 Founder-Run Companies are eligible for inclusion based on the liquidity criteria, the top 100 companies by market capitalization are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index. If fewer than 100 Founder-Run Companies are eligible for inclusion based on the liquidity criteria, the companies that meet the liquidity criteria will comprise the constituents of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index also applies a sector capping approach relative to the Solactive U.S. Broad Market Index to ensure that no

sector deviates significantly from the sector weights in the Solactive U.S. Broad Market Index. The Underlying Index is equal-weighted and rebalanced annually.

The Underlying Index may include large- or mid-capitalization companies. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 98 constituents. The three largest sectors represented in the Underlying Index as of January 31, 2023, were Information Technology, Health Care and Financials. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.