Vitals

YTD Return

303.6%

1 yr return

-10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

25.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-26.0%

Net Assets

$1.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.1
$2.33
$117.85

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BOIL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 295.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -27.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ProShares Trust II
  • Fund Family Name
    ProShares
  • Inception Date
    Oct 04, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    1787527
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    George Banian

Fund Description

BOIL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 303.6% -7.0% 303.6% 12.50%
1 Yr -10.9% -24.0% 137.4% 87.50%
3 Yr 25.7%* -2.9% 50.0% 62.50%
5 Yr -26.0%* -32.2% 27.4% 87.50%
10 Yr -38.6%* -38.6% 3.3% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -31.9% 175.0% 100.00%
2021 11.3% -37.0% 54.7% 33.33%
2020 -36.8% -58.6% 17.5% 83.33%
2019 -24.6% -46.8% 11.4% 66.67%
2018 -4.5% -17.8% 64.8% 50.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 295.9% -18.0% 295.9% 12.50%
1 Yr 315.9% -46.3% 315.9% 12.50%
3 Yr -14.0%* -30.4% 45.4% 87.50%
5 Yr -27.7%* -27.7% 27.4% 100.00%
10 Yr -35.0%* -35.0% 3.3% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -31.9% 175.0% 100.00%
2021 11.3% -37.0% 54.7% 33.33%
2020 -36.8% -58.6% 17.5% 83.33%
2019 -24.6% -46.8% 11.4% 66.67%
2018 -4.5% -17.8% 64.8% 50.00%

BOIL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BOIL Category Low Category High BOIL % Rank
Net Assets 1.03 B 804 K 1.03 B 12.50%
Number of Holdings 3 3 17 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 382 M 382 M 2.65 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Natural Gas Futr Nov20 200.09%
  2. Natural Gas Futr Nov20 200.09%
  3. Natural Gas Futr Nov20 200.09%
  4. Natural Gas Futr Nov20 200.09%
  5. Natural Gas Futr Nov20 200.09%
  6. Natural Gas Futr Nov20 200.09%
  7. Natural Gas Futr Nov20 200.09%
  8. Natural Gas Futr Nov20 200.09%
  9. Natural Gas Futr Nov20 200.09%
  10. Natural Gas Futr Nov20 200.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BOIL % Rank
Other 		300.02% 118.08% 300.02% 25.00%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 181.88% 75.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.00%
Cash 		-200.02% -200.02% -199.93% 100.00%

BOIL - Expenses

Operational Fees

BOIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.75% 0.75% 37.50%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.75% 0.95% 87.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BOIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BOIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BOIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 0.00% N/A

BOIL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BOIL Category Low Category High BOIL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BOIL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BOIL Category Low Category High BOIL % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.48% -1.48% -0.96% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BOIL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BOIL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

George Banian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2022

0.22

0.2%

George Banian, Principal of the Sponsor since March 11, 2022, has served as a registered associated person and an NFA associate member of the Sponsor since March 11, 2022, and a Portfolio Manager of the Sponsor since March 11, 2022. In these roles, Mr. Banian’s responsibilities include day-to-day portfolio management of certain series of the Trust. Mr. Banian also serves as a Portfolio Manager of PSA since February 2022, Associate Portfolio Manager of PSA from August 2016 to February 2022, Senior Portfolio Analyst of PSA from December 2010 to August 2016, and Portfolio Analyst of PSA from December 2007 to December 2010. In addition, Mr. Banian served as a Portfolio Manager of PFA since February 2022, and an Associate Portfolio Manager of PFA from July 2021 to February 2022.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

