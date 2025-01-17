The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Adviser will construct the Fund’s portfolio by investing in a range of bonds, including municipal bonds, government bonds, and corporate bonds. To achieve the investment objectives, the Adviser will mainly invest in corporate bonds. The Fund’s investments in corporate bonds will include, but are not limited to, fixed or floating rate bonds, zero-coupon bonds and convertible bonds. The Fund may also invest in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities may include equity-linked notes (“ELNs”) and other investment companies, including open-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). ELNs are hybrid derivative-type instruments that are designed to combine the characteristics of one or more reference securities (e.g., a single stock, a stock index or a basket of stocks) and a related equity derivative. ELNs are structured as notes that are issued by counterparties, including banks, broker-dealers or their affiliates, and that are designed to offer a return linked to the underlying instruments within the ELN. The Fund considers investments in other ELNs, investment companies, and ETFs to be investments in fixed income securities if the underlying investment company or ETF also has a policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any credit quality and maturity, including investment-grade securities and securities rated below investment grade, or unrated securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Junk bonds are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or if unrated, are considered by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may invest in junk bonds that are in default as to the payment of principal or interest. High yield bonds have a higher expected rate of default than higher quality bonds. The Fund may invest in bonds that are secured by the assets of the issuer and unsecured bonds. The Fund may invest in privately placed bonds that may be resold to “qualified institutional buyers” in accordance with the provisions of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”). The Fund may also invest in other open-end investment companies, such as ETFs, that have a policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities.

To seek to obtain current income and capital appreciation opportunities, the Adviser will favor fixed income securities that it currently views as undervalued on a relative basis. To determine a security’s relative value, generally, the Adviser will utilize a multi-factor proprietary approach that considers, among other factors, a fixed income securities term premium, credit premium, liquidity premium, industry, sector, market capitalization, and value relative to the characteristics of other ETFs, ELNs, investment companies, or indexes that predominately invest in fixed income securities. The Adviser may select investments in sectors such as Utilities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), Industrials and Pipelines, when it believes the fixed income securities offer high total return opportunities on a relative basis.

The Adviser is a top-down manager, making investment decisions with global macroeconomic factors in mind. The Adviser considers economic factors, which may include, but is not limited to, inflation, interest rates, unemployment, commodity prices, economic growth, and monetary policy, when pursuing the Fund’s strategies. For example, if the Adviser forecasts an increase in commodity prices, the Adviser may seek to purchase bonds of companies with commodity exposure. The Adviser actively manages the assets of the portfolio pursuant to a variety of quantitative, qualitative, and relative valuation factors. When selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser may emphasize fixed income securities that it considers discounted or offer total return opportunities. The Adviser may also consider additional features such as a company’s enterprise values, capital ratios, operating metrics, and other key financial ratios that the Adviser believes are pertinent to valuing a sector or industry group, such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. When selecting preferred securities that are subject to a call provision, the Adviser generally seeks to underweight or eliminate those that trade above the call price and exhibit a low or negative yield-to-call (i.e., the rate of return that an investor would earn if the security was held until its call date).

As part of its quantitative analysis when selecting securities and constructing the portfolio, the Adviser will evaluate potential investments with respect to key variables, including, without limitation, the competitive position of a company, the perceived ability of the company to earn a high return on capital, the historical and projected stability and reliability of

the profits of the company, the anticipated ability of the company to generate cash in excess of its growth needs, and the company’s ability to obtain additional capital. The Adviser’s quantitative analysis will typically use a variety of resources accessible to the public, including SEC filings, shareholder reports of issuers or the Bloomberg Terminal. The Adviser will also consider data points such as current yield, market capitalization, financial risk profiles, and relative values based on various time horizons.

In addition to quantitative, qualitative, and relative valuation factors, the Adviser aims to achieve an investment philosophy that is: (1) driven by discipline, (2) applied consistently, and (3) centered around risk management. The Adviser will execute a trade after considering the time horizon for the investment and the portfolio’s positioning. Factors considered as part of the sell discipline include excessive valuation, opportunities to shift to more favorable investments, lack of confidence in the original thesis, changes in the company’s fundamental position, and whether a better opportunity exists to further the Fund’s strategy. The Adviser expects, at times, to engage in active trading with high portfolio turnover of the Fund’s portfolio investments to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Adviser expects annual portfolio turnover may, at times, exceed 100% of the average value of the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities. The Fund may invest in the equity securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund’s investments in equity securities will typically be in the form of preferred stocks. From time to time the Fund may hold common stock, usually in the event a security is converted into common equity. The Fund may also invest in limited partnership interest through MLP units, securities of companies holding primarily general partner or managing member interests in MLPs, and other investment companies that invest in MLPs.