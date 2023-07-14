Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.3
$46.17
$49.84

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BNDI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of bonds of varying maturities and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest 80% or more of their assets in bonds and forwards, options or futures contracts related to bonds.

The Fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by (i) investing 80% or more of its assets in bonds or ETFs that invest 80% or more of their assets in bonds and forwards, options or futures contracts related to bonds and seek to obtain exposure to the performance of the US Aggregate Bond market or directly in the securities held by such ETFs (collectively, the “Underlying Investments”) and (ii) selling and purchasing S&P 500® Index put options (“SPX put options”) to generate income to the Fund beyond what is received from the Underlying Investments. For purposes of the 80% policy, the value of such forwards, options and futures contracts shall be determined on a daily mark-to-market basis.

The US Aggregate Bond market and ETFs that seek to replicate the performance of the US Aggregate Bond market index generally consist of U.S. Treasury bonds, government-related bonds, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed pass-through securities (“MBS”), commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities that are publicly offered for sale in the U.S. A significant portion of the US Aggregate Bond market and US Aggregate Bond market index ETFs generally consist of MBS and U.S. Treasury securities. The components of both may change over time.

The Fund’s SPX put option strategy seeks to generate monthly income for the Fund in addition to the yield it receives from the income and capital gains generated by the Underlying Investments. The options strategy utilizes a “put spread” consisting of the sale of SPX put options (“Short Puts”) with a notional value up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the purchase of SPX put options (“Long Puts”). NEOS Investment Management, LLC, the Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”), may actively manage the written and purchased SPX put options prior to expiration to potentially capture gains and minimize losses due to the movement of the S&P 500® Index. The SPX options strategy is intended to generate high monthly income in a tax efficient manner. The Fund seeks tax efficient returns by utilizing index options that receive favorable tax treatment under Internal Revenue Code rules because they qualify as “Section 1256 Contracts.” Under these rules, each section 1256 contract held by the Fund at year end is treated as if it were sold at fair market value on the last business day of the tax year. If the Section 1256 contracts produce capital gain or loss, gains or losses on the Section 1256 contracts open at the end of the year, or terminated during the year, are treated as 60% long term and 40% short term, regardless of how long the contracts were held. In addition, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities by taking investment losses from certain equity and/or options positions to offset realized taxable gains of equities and/or options. Opportunistically, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities on the SPX put options.

The Fund focuses primarily on SPX put options which offer both European settlement (i.e., options can only be exercised at their expiration date) and cash settlement (i.e., options carry an obligation by their seller to pay the difference between their strike price and their settlement value instead of allowing the seller to take delivery of securities).

The Fund’s SPX put options strategy is designed to seek to generate a positive return in rising and flat equity markets and may generate a positive return in equity markets that are modestly declining, assuming the net premium collected from the options sold and purchased exceeds the net cost to close the positions.

The average portfolio duration of the Fund normally varies from 6 to 9 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

With respect to securities that the Fund directly holds, the Fund invests primarily in investment grade debt securities but may invest up to 30% of its total assets in high yield securities (junk bonds), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Standard & Poor’s Rating Services or Fitch Inc., or, if unrated, as determined by the Adviser. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in implementing its principal investment strategies.

Read More

BNDI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BNDI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BNDI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BNDI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BNDI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BNDI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BNDI Category Low Category High BNDI % Rank
Net Assets 2.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 8 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 967 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 99.94% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF 49.55%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF 49.51%
  3. Northern US Government Select Money Market Fund 1.13%
  4. SP DOW PUT OPT 03/23 3610 0.01%
  5. SP DOW PUT OPT 03/23 3570 0.01%
  6. CBOE SP PUT OPT 03/23 3730 -0.03%
  7. CBOE SP PUT OPT 03/23 3770 -0.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BNDI % Rank
Cash 		1.32% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.01% N/A N/A N/A

BNDI - Expenses

Operational Fees

BNDI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BNDI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BNDI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BNDI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BNDI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BNDI Category Low Category High BNDI % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.19% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BNDI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BNDI Category Low Category High BNDI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BNDI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

BNDI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

