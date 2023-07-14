The Fund is actively managed by the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Quadratic Capital Management LLC (“Quadratic” or the “Sub-Adviser”), and seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing, directly or indirectly, in a mix of U.S. Treasury securities (“Treasuries”) and option strategies (as defined below) tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate swap curve (described below). The Fund’s strategy is designed to hedge against deflation risk and generate positive returns from the Fund’s options during periods when the U.S. interest rate curve flattens (i.e., the spread between interest rates on U.S. long-term debt instruments and U.S. shorter-term debt instruments tightens) or inverts.

The Fund is also designed to adhere to ESG principles, as reflected in the framework published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), by excluding investments in issuers that are involved in and/or that derive significant revenue from, certain practices, industries or product lines, including Extreme Event Controversies, Controversial Weapons, UN Global Compact Violations, Civilian Firearms, Thermal Coal Extraction and Tobacco. Further, the Fund represents an ESG “impact” investment insofar as Quadratic is a registered Small/Minority Business Enterprise and a majority woman-owned firm and, thus, an investment in the Fund advances certain ESG governance principles (such as increasing the representation of women in senior management and board positions in the U.S.).