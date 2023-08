The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is comprised of the securities of U.S. large-cap companies that exhibit strong fundamental characteristics for momentum (M), value (V), volatility (V) and profitability (P), utilizing a factor model developed by Bloomberg Intelligence (an affiliate of the Index Provider). The Index Provider aims to select approximately 50 companies with the strongest momentum, most muted volatility, inexpensive valuations, and highest profitability through an aggregated sector-neutral MVP score.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a security must be included in the Bloomberg US 500 Index, an index comprised of securities of the largest 500 U.S. companies by free-float market capitalization. Each security in the eligible universe is measured by momentum, value, volatility, and profitability factors, as follows:

Momentum – Securities are measured by both six- and 12-month price Momentum, based on the total return over the previous six (and 12) months. A higher value indicates a better Momentum measure.

Value – Securities are measured by EBITDA to Price and Revenue to Price ratios, using trailing 12-month values for both EBITDA and Revenue. A higher value indicates a better Value measure.

Volatility – Securities are measured by six-month and 12-month price volatility. A lower value indicates a better Volatility measure.

Profitability – Securities are measured by both Return on Invested Capital and Return on Equity. A higher value indicates a better Profitability measure.

Securities are then grouped by Bloomberg Industry Classification System (BICS) sector classification. Within each BICS sector, securities are ranked by each MVP factor, with the highest (or lowest, in the case of volatility) value receiving a score of 100. An aggregated “MVP Score” is then calculated for each security by taking the average of each factor score. Securities from each BICS sector with MVP Scores greater than 90 are included in the Underlying Index.

Upon completion of the screening process, the Underlying Index components are equally weighted.

As of June 30, 2023, the Underlying Index was comprised of 52 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $14 billion to $499 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund intends to be “diversified,” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), to the extent that the Underlying Index is diversified. The Fund may become “non-diversified” as defined in the 1940 Act solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act and may invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of a small group of issuers or in any one individual issuer than can a diversified fund. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status solely due to a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. The Fund was managed as diversified as of April 30, 2023.