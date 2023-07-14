The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, VettaFi, LLC (the “Index Provider”) maintains the Underlying Index, which is comprised of two different components: (i) stocks of companies that are materially engaged in the research and development of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency buying, or cryptocurrency enabling technologies (the “Equity Component”); and (ii) exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) and private investment trusts that invest at least 75% of their assets in Bitcoin (the “ETP and Trust Component”). However, the Fund will not invest directly in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, or in crypto assets. The Fund also will not invest in initial coin offerings or futures contracts on cryptocurrencies.

The term “blockchain” refers to a type of peer-to-peer distributed ledger, or decentralized database, that keeps continuously updated digital records of who owns a particular asset (e.g., cryptocurrency). Blockchain is secured using cryptography and facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. Blockchain derives its name from the way it stores transaction data — as unchangeable,

digitally recorded data in packages called “blocks” that are linked together to form a chain. Blocks record and confirm the time and sequence of transactions, which are then logged into the blockchain network. Each block in the chain is cryptographically connected to the previous block in the chain, ensuring all data in the overall “blockchain” has not been tampered with. Blockchain networks can be private with restricted membership similar to an intranet, or public like the Internet, and are governed by rules agreed on by the network participants.

Blockchain technology can be used in a wide variety of data sharing applications, and track intangible and digital assets and companies across business sectors without a need for a third-party record keeper, payments processor, or central clearing authority. Blockchain technology has the potential to streamline transactions, increase confidence of commercial market participants, and increase efficiency for various business processes, including recordkeeping, payment processing and inventory management among others.

“Decentralized Commerce” refers to commerce that relies on decentralized technologies such as blockchain. Therefore, “Decentralized Commerce” reflects the commercial interaction of companies at the forefront of such innovation that seek to leverage blockchain and similar technologies or platforms to increase operational efficiency in business to business or business to consumer transactions to their competitive advantage.

Cryptocurrency assets, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, are examples of specific applications of public blockchains. Cryptocurrencies are digital assets designed to work as a medium of exchange that are stored electronically in a blockchain. They use encryption techniques to secure transactions, to control the creation of additional monetary units, and to verify the transfer of assets. Unlike traditional currencies, decentralized virtual currencies (or cryptocurrencies) are digital assets and are not issued or backed by any government, agency, bank, organization or single administrator. There are thousands of cryptocurrencies, the most well-known of which is Bitcoin, and while the design and maintenance of each type of cryptocurrency differs, cryptocurrencies are typically based on the decentralized, open source protocol of a peer-to-peer computer network. The transactions of such currencies on a blockchain are verified by cryptocurrency “miners.” Crypto-mining involves using computers to solve mathematical equations. Generally, when a successful validation occurs, a miner receives rewards paid in the form of tokens. As a result, miners are incentivized to validate transactions and to secure the network to earn rewards.

The Equity Component of the Underlying Index is primarily comprised of exchange-listed equity securities of companies that are principally or materially engaged in one of the following four business activities (each, a “Business Segment”):

◾ Cryptocurrency Miners: Companies that mine cryptocurrency assets.

◾ Cryptocurrency Enabling Technologies: Companies that (i) facilitate the buying, selling and transfer of cryptocurrency assets, (ii) provide custody for cryptocurrency assets, (iii) supply semiconductors used in cryptocurrency mining, or (iv) supply cryptocurrency mining machines.

◾ Cryptocurrency Buyers: Companies that report cryptocurrency assets on their balance sheets.

◾ Blockchain Users: Operating companies that are engaged in the research and development of blockchain technologies for non-cryptocurrency-related purposes.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Equity Component of the Underlying Index, a company’s stock must be listed on an approved and globally recognized exchange and such company must have: (i) a minimum full

market capitalization value of $50 million, (ii) a minimum free float factor of 20%, and (iii) a minimum average daily trading value (“ADTV”) for the previous three months of $1 million. Companies may be located in the United States or in foreign jurisdictions, including in emerging markets, and may be represented by depositary receipts such as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) or global depositary receipts (“GDRs”).

In addition to stocks of companies engaged in the Business Segments above, the Underlying Index also includes the ETP and Trust Component which is represented by exchange-traded products and open-ended private investment trusts that trade on an approved U.S. exchange (in accordance with the Index Provider's methodology) and invest at least 75% of their assets in Bitcoin (“BTC”).

To be eligible for inclusion in the ETP and Trust Component of the Underlying Index, an ETP or private trust must also: (i) have a minimum full market capitalization of $1 billion ($500 million for current Underlying Index constituents), (ii) have a minimum ADTV for the previous three months of $15 million ($7.5 million for current Underlying Index constituents), and (iii) be an SEC reporting company. As of the date of this prospectus, the only security in the ETP and Trust Component that the Fund holds is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (“GBTC”). GBTC is a private fund traded on the over-the-counter markets that seeks to have its shares track the price of Bitcoin. It is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Because the Fund will not invest directly in any cryptocurrency, it will not track price movements of any cryptocurrency. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to crypto assets by virtue of (i) its investments in companies that use one or more crypto assets as part of their business activities or that hold crypto assets as proprietary investments and (ii) its investments in the ETP and Trust Component.

The Underlying Index is rebalanced monthly. At each rebalance, the ETP and Trust Component is allocated a 15% Underlying Index weight, and the Equity Component is allocated the remaining 85% Underlying Index weight. All of the companies in the Equity Component are weighted equally to one another.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 56 stocks with market capitalizations ranging from $45 million to $1.79 trillion.

The Fund will allocate its assets in the same proportion as the Underlying Index (i.e., under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest approximately 85% of its assets in securities of the Equity Component and 15% in the ETP and Trust Component). The Fund generally employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Equity Component of the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Equity Component in proportion to their weightings in the Equity Component. However, due to the practical difficulties and expense of, or other restrictions on, purchasing all of the securities in the Underlying Index (particularly constituents of the ETP and Trust Component and otherwise where necessary), the Fund will also utilize a sampling methodology from time to time. A “sampling” methodology means that the Fund does not purchase all the components of the Underlying Index. Rather, the Adviser uses quantitative analysis to select a representative sample of assets that have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics similar to the Underlying Index in terms of key risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics.

The Fund may obtain exposure to certain securities in the ETP and Trust Component indirectly through a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under Cayman Islands law (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to such assets in accordance with the limits of the federal tax laws, which may limit the ability of investment companies like the Fund to invest directly in such investments. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year. The Subsidiary is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund and advised by Invesco Capital Management LLC (the “Adviser”). The Subsidiary's investment objective is to seek to track the performance of a subset of the

securities in the Underlying Index. The Subsidiary will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions as the Fund, except that unlike the Fund, it may invest to a greater extent in cryptocurrency-related investments. However, like the Fund, as of the date of this prospectus, the only security in the ETP and Trust Component that the Subsidiary holds is GBTC. Additionally, the Adviser will seek to limit the Subsidiary’s investment so the Fund’s aggregate notional exposure to GBTC is limited to 15% of the Fund’s net assets at the time of investment. The Subsidiary’s investments also will be subject to limits on leverage imposed by the 1940 Act. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act.