Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF

ETF
BKWO
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$26.9266 -0.06 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A
BKWO (ETF)

BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$26.9266 -0.06 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A
BKWO (ETF)

BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$26.9266 -0.06 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF

BKWO | ETF

$26.93

$10.4 M

0.00%

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$10.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.0
$24.92
$26.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF

BKWO | ETF

$26.93

$10.4 M

0.00%

0.50%

BKWO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests principally in equity securities of U.S. companies that, in the view of Newton Investment Management North America LLC (NIMNA), the fund's sub-adviser, demonstrate attractive financial attributes and promote "Women's Opportunities." "Women's Opportunities" is defined as opportunities that enhance the professional development and advancement of women and/or the ability of women to meet their work or other personal life responsibilities and needs, such as those relating to household responsibilities, dependent/elder care responsibilities, and gender-specific healthcare. NIMNA considers companies that promote Women's Opportunities to be companies that demonstrate gender equitable practices in the workplace and/or that provide products or services that NIMNA believes enhance the ability of women to meet their work or other personal life responsibilities and needs (Women's Products and Services). Women's Products and Services include, among others, women's health orientated products and services (e.g., breast health, obstetrics, gynecological care, osteoporosis imaging and management), infant

nutrition, elder and child care operators, healthy prepared meal delivery services, employment placing services and employment retraining services. Women's Products and Services may or may not be designed or beneficial exclusively for women. In addition, Women's Products and Services may or may not be the only products and services provided by a company.

Subject to its assessment of a company's financial attributes (as described below), NIMNA utilizes fundamental research and analysis to select investments for the fund that NIMNA believes possess a favorable combination of qualitative and quantitative metrics relating to Women's Opportunities.

NIMNA considers a company that, in NIMNA's view, demonstrates gender equitable practices in the workplace as promoting Women's Opportunities and, thus, to be an eligible company. To assess a company's workplace gender practices, NIMNA's framework incorporates third party data and internal research on the company's:

Organizational structure, including female participation across management levels and board representation.

Demonstration of commitment to gender equality as supported by employee satisfaction ratings and policies and principals adopted and/or endorsed, as applicable.

Benefit programs, including family leave policies and flexible work opportunities.

Based on this assessment, NIMNA assigns a score to each company and companies that, at the time of purchase, score in the top 50% of their peer group, as determined by NIMNA based on sector, industry, relevant competitors and/or companies operating similar business models, are considered investment candidates. NIMNA generally considers each category equally, although NIMNA may give less consideration to a category when the data available on such category is limited.

A company that does not score in the top 50% of its peer group but has at least one woman on its board and provides Women's Products and Services will also be considered as promoting Women's Opportunities and eligible for investment.

From the list of eligible companies, NIMNA applies fundamental research and analysis to create a portfolio of securities issued by companies that NIMNA believes possess the most favorable combination of revenue, profit, free cash flow growth (growth of cash remaining after operating expenses and capital expenditures) and valuation metrics such as price to earnings ratio (ratio of a company's stock price per share to its earnings per share). NIMNA's fundamental process includes evaluating key areas of a company such as competitive landscape, stock-price valuations, secular and thematic drivers (longer-term market trends that could benefit certain industries and sectors and the companies in those sectors and industries), and analysis of the regulatory environment. NIMNA also analyzes a company's prospects, including the viability of the company's growth strategy, its competitive position, and its ability to capture price, and industry tailwinds. NIMNA then selects securities of companies with share prices that it believes are under-valued, based on NIMNA's models and forecasts of growth.

The fund principally invests in common stocks of U.S. companies and may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization. The fund considers a U.S. company to be a company organized or with its principal place of business in, or that has a majority of its assets or business in, or whose securities are primarily listed or traded on exchanges in, the United States. The fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion (more than 20%) of its total assets in securities of companies in one or more market sectors. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund expects to invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of companies in the healthcare and information technology sectors.

As part of its ongoing review of portfolio holdings, NIMNA may sell a security when NIMNA identifies weakness in the company's business model or a material deterioration in a company's promotion of Women's Opportunities. NIMNA also may sell a security when its valuation is unattractive, or it identifies a more promising investment opportunity from a financial perspective and/or as it relates to Women's Opportunities.

The fund is non-diversified, which means that the fund may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Read More

BKWO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BKWO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BKWO Category Low Category High BKWO % Rank
Net Assets 10.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BKWO % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BKWO - Expenses

Operational Fees

BKWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BKWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BKWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BKWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BKWO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BKWO Category Low Category High BKWO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BKWO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BKWO Category Low Category High BKWO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BKWO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BKWO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×