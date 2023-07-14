Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$29.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.1
$48.63
$49.17

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BKUI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Stephen Murphy

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in investment grade, U.S. dollar denominated fixed, variable, and floating rate debt or cash equivalents, including the following:

Corporate securities;

Asset-backed securities;

Repurchase agreements;

High quality money market instruments, such as commercial paper, certificates of deposit, time deposits and bankers' acceptances;

U.S. Treasury securities;

Securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, or government-sponsored enterprises (U.S. government securities);

Obligations issued or guaranteed by one or more foreign governments or any of their political subdivisions or agencies;

Securities issued by foreign corporations or a U.S. affiliate of a foreign corporation; and

Securities subject to purchase and sale restrictions that are offered pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The fund's investments are concentrated in the banking industry. In particular, the fund normally invests at least 25% of its net assets in domestic or dollar-denominated foreign bank obligations.

The fund typically seeks to maintain an effective duration of one year or less, although, under certain market conditions, such as in periods of significant volatility in interest rates and spreads, the fund's duration may be longer than one year. The fund does not have any restrictions on its average effective portfolio maturity or on the maturity or effective duration of the individual fixed-income securities the fund may purchase. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates. The maturity of a security measures the time until final payment is due.

The fund's portfolio, under normal market conditions, will have an average credit rating of at least A or equivalent. The fund's investments, at the time of purchase, will have a minimum long-term credit rating of Baa3, BBB-, or BBB- by Moody's Investors Service Inc. (Moody's), Standard & Poor's Corporation (S&P), or Fitch Ratings (Fitch), respectively, or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO); or a short-term credit rating in the top tier (P-1, A-1 or F-1) or second tier (P-2, A-2 or F2) of rating categories for short-term investments by Moody's, S&P, or Fitch, respectively, or the equivalent by another NRSRO; or if such investments are unrated, deemed by the fund's sub-adviser, Dreyfus, a division of Mellon Investments Corporation, an affiliate of the Adviser, to be of comparable quality. For purposes of calculating the fund's average credit rating, the fund uses the highest long-term or short-term credit rating assigned to an investment. All investments that do not have a long-term credit rating but are rated in the top tier short-term credit rating category are treated as having a long-term credit rating of AA and all investments that do not have a long-term credit rating but are rated in the second tier short-term credit rating category are treated as having a long-term credit rating of BBB.

The fund's portfolio managers seek to achieve what they believe provides the optimal portfolio for the fund in terms of preservation of principal, liquidity and producing high current income. To do so, the portfolio managers use a top-down and bottom-up investment process and leverage the breadth and depth of Dreyfus' research resources. The portfolio managers focus on preservation of principal and downside protection by proactively monitoring issuer and counterparty risk and ensure appropriate portfolio liquidity through a combination of overnight investments and short-term, highly liquid securities.

In selecting securities for the fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers conduct broad top-down, macroeconomic analysis that focuses on overall positioning and asset allocation by identifying general global investment themes and risks with an emphasis on region, country, interest rate curve, duration and regulatory developments.

The portfolio managers use a bottom-up approach based on proprietary research and their own broad perspective to make overall sector, individual security, duration and yield curve positioning investment decisions. The portfolio managers attempt to identify those sectors they believe will outperform. The portfolio managers use a number of valuation indicators and quantitative models to help establish fair market values for individual bonds. Once the fair market value of a bond is estimated, the portfolio managers then assess broad market factors that may impact the market price of a given security (e.g., expected future inflation, expected economic growth, path of interest rates) to determine if and why the bond is over- or undervalued. The portfolio managers believe they are best able to capture the highest risk-adjusted returns from a security: 1) when the portfolio managers can find a security that is undervalued, 2) where research indicates that the fund's portfolio should rebalance in favor of the security, and 3) when the consensus view towards the security is at a bearish extreme. The portfolio managers manage the fund's duration and yield curve positioning based on the portfolio managers' expectations of future interest rates compared to current yield curves. Yield curves compare the interest rates of bonds that have the same credit quality, but different maturities.

The fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share.

Read More

BKUI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKUI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -4.7% 2.6% 94.42%
1 Yr 2.4% -6.1% 6.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -2.9% 3.7% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.1% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKUI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.1% -6.4% 2.3% N/A
2021 N/A -1.6% 21.9% N/A
2020 N/A -21.0% 5.8% N/A
2019 N/A -9.4% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 6.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKUI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -6.5% 2.6% 94.42%
1 Yr N/A -6.1% 6.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -2.9% 3.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.1% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKUI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.1% -6.4% 2.3% N/A
2021 N/A -1.6% 21.9% N/A
2020 N/A -21.0% 5.8% N/A
2019 N/A -9.4% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 6.1% N/A

BKUI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BKUI Category Low Category High BKUI % Rank
Net Assets 29.5 M 24.5 K 19.8 B 94.21%
Number of Holdings 74 1 3396 85.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.26 M -200 M 16.1 B 86.72%
Weighting of Top 10 27.02% 2.6% 100.0% 65.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. STARBIRD FUNDING 0 12/23 3.05%
  2. SKANDI BK FRN 08/23 2.89%
  3. MIZUHO CORP BK 07/25/2023 2.84%
  4. ING U S FDG LL 09/01/2023 2.49%
  5. NATIXIS DISC C 09/05/2023 2.49%
  6. SVENSKA HNDL CP FRN 6/23 2.04%
  7. TORONTO DOMINI 04/10/2023 2.04%
  8. DnB Bank ASA 0 05/15/2023 2.03%
  9. CRC FDG LLC 0% 06/08/2023 2.02%
  10. FEDERATION CAISSES DESJARDIN 0 CP 14/08/2023 1.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BKUI % Rank
Bonds 		90.21% 0.00% 123.41% 87.97%
Other 		9.17% -10.38% 3.22% 36.10%
Cash 		0.62% -24.02% 100.00% 15.77%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 32.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 29.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 15.25% 12.03%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKUI % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.53% 0.00% 100.00% 15.77%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 43.15%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.98%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.91% 37.34%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 61.41%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 82.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKUI % Rank
US 		90.21% 0.00% 100.00% 91.70%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 72.88% 36.10%

BKUI - Expenses

Operational Fees

BKUI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.03% 4.12% 97.49%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.19% 6.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BKUI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BKUI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BKUI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 369.54% N/A

BKUI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BKUI Category Low Category High BKUI % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.61% 0.00% 4.70% 93.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BKUI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BKUI Category Low Category High BKUI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.30% 14.86% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BKUI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BKUI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Murphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Stephen Murphy, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager Steve is a fixed income portfolio manager responsible for managing a variety of high-grade multi-sector portfolios. Steve has worked in several roles with other BNY Mellon affiliates over the past 21 years, including portfolio manager for BNY Mellon Cash Investment Strategies (a division of The Dreyfus Corporation), performance measurement analyst for Mellon Bond Associates, and as a securities lending analyst for Mellon Bank N.A.'s Global Securities Lending group. Steve has an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA from Westminster College. He holds the CFA® designation.

Anthony Honko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Anthony M. Honko Portfolio Manager Tony is a portfolio manager on the Short Duration team. He is responsible for managing the Enhanced Cash strategy as well as other short duration fixed income strategies. Previously, Tony has held positions with several BNY Mellon affiliates, including portfolio manager for cash investment strategies and associate portfolio manager for intermediate active core, index and customized long-duration portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, Tony worked for Federated Investors as a trader on the long government desk. Tony has been in the investment industry since 1998. Tony has an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and a BS from DeSales University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.54 7.92

