Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

BKIE | ETF

$69.59

$453 M

4.42%

$3.07

0.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$453 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$69.9
$53.06
$70.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BKIE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon
  • Inception Date
    Apr 22, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    1900000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all of its assets in equity securities comprising the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-US Large Cap IndexSM, depositary receipts based on securities comprising the index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) providing exposure to such securities, and derivatives with economic characteristics similar to such securities or the index. The fund’s derivatives investments may include futures, currency forwards, total return swaps and structured notes.

The Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-US Large Cap IndexSM is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of developed market (excluding the United States) large-capitalization stocks. A country is considered developed if it meets the following criteria: (i) its annual per capita gross national income falls in the World Bank's high-income category for the most recent three years; (ii) it has not had any broad-based

discriminatory controls against non-domiciled investors for the most recent three years; and (iii) its stock markets exhibit the following characteristics: transparency, market regulation, operational efficiency, and the absence of broad-based investment restrictions. The index’s initial universe of eligible securities includes equity securities (including common stock, preferred stock and shares of real estate investment trusts (REITs)), issued by developed market companies (excluding the United States) and traded on a major foreign exchange. At each reconstitution, the initial universe is screened to exclude securities based on the number of non-trading days, trading volume and turnover during the preceding six-month period, and market capitalization. Securities not previously part of the last reconstitution are excluded from a current reconstitution if the security has 20 or more non-trading days during the last six months or their trading volume and turnover ranks in the bottom 25% of the initial universe as determined by the index provider based on the preceding six months of trade data. Securities previously part of the last reconstitution are provided a one-time buffer and not excluded unless the security has 30 or more non-trading days (20 or more non-trading days after the one-time buffer) during the last six months or their trading volume and turnover ranks in the bottom 20% (bottom 25% after the one-time buffer) of the initial universe as determined by the index provider based on the preceding six months of trade data. Of the remaining securities, the index includes large capitalization securities from each eligible country, targeting the top 70% of stocks by market capitalization from each eligible country. The index rebalances quarterly in March, June, September and December, and reconstitutes semi-annually in June and December. As of December 31, 2022, the index was comprised of 580 securities.

Under normal circumstances, the fund generally invests in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to their weighting in the index. However, the fund may invest in a representative sample of the index if replicating the index could be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the index, in instances in which a security in the index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not the index.

In seeking to track the index, the fund's assets may be concentrated in (i.e., more than 25% of the fund's assets invested in) an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. In addition, a significant portion of the fund's assets will generally be focused in a country or region to the extent the index is focused in a particular country or region. As of December 31, 2022, 21.00% of the index consisted of securities of issuers in the financials sector, and the index had significant exposure to issuers located in Japan and the European region.

The fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act); however, the fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Read More

BKIE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% 2.1% 19.6% 77.16%
1 Yr 20.1% -20.6% 28.2% 31.06%
3 Yr 8.1%* -14.7% 25.1% 6.02%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 60.7% 72.21%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 9.9% 86.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -43.6% 71.3% 12.41%
2021 6.7% -15.4% 9.4% 2.07%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.3% -16.4% 19.6% 94.61%
1 Yr -8.8% -27.2% 28.2% 92.91%
3 Yr N/A* -14.7% 25.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 60.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKIE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -43.6% 71.3% 12.41%
2021 6.7% -15.4% 9.4% 2.07%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

BKIE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BKIE Category Low Category High BKIE % Rank
Net Assets 453 M 1.02 M 369 B 60.20%
Number of Holdings 668 1 10801 17.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.9 M 0 34.5 B 87.30%
Weighting of Top 10 13.48% 1.9% 101.9% 86.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 2.18%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S 1.68%
  3. ASML Holding NV 1.56%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 1.55%
  5. Novartis AG 1.52%
  6. AstraZeneca PLC 1.41%
  7. Roche Holding AG 1.36%
  8. Shell PLC 1.35%
  9. Toyota Motor Corp 1.06%
  10. TotalEnergies SE 0.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BKIE % Rank
Stocks 		99.84% 0.00% 122.60% 15.24%
Cash 		0.15% -65.15% 100.00% 82.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 52.50%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 67.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 47.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 51.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKIE % Rank
Financial Services 		20.56% 0.00% 47.75% 17.90%
Industrials 		14.31% 5.17% 99.49% 57.64%
Healthcare 		12.63% 0.00% 21.01% 42.79%
Consumer Defense 		9.80% 0.00% 32.29% 46.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.66% 0.00% 36.36% 66.67%
Basic Materials 		8.25% 0.00% 23.86% 47.31%
Technology 		8.12% 0.00% 36.32% 84.43%
Energy 		6.70% 0.00% 16.89% 14.56%
Communication Services 		5.05% 0.00% 21.69% 74.96%
Utilities 		3.02% 0.00% 13.68% 43.38%
Real Estate 		1.90% 0.00% 14.59% 50.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKIE % Rank
Non US 		98.97% 0.00% 124.02% 10.41%
US 		0.87% -7.71% 68.98% 78.89%

BKIE - Expenses

Operational Fees

BKIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.04% 0.02% 26.51% 99.27%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.60% 4.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

BKIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BKIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BKIE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% N/A

BKIE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BKIE Category Low Category High BKIE % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.42% 0.00% 13.13% 8.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BKIE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BKIE Category Low Category High BKIE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.57% -0.93% 6.38% 13.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BKIE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BKIE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

