To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all of its assets in equity securities comprising the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-US Large Cap IndexSM, depositary receipts based on securities comprising the index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) providing exposure to such securities, and derivatives with economic characteristics similar to such securities or the index. The fund’s derivatives investments may include futures, currency forwards, total return swaps and structured notes.

The Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-US Large Cap IndexSM is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of developed market (excluding the United States) large-capitalization stocks. A country is considered developed if it meets the following criteria: (i) its annual per capita gross national income falls in the World Bank's high-income category for the most recent three years; (ii) it has not had any broad-based

discriminatory controls against non-domiciled investors for the most recent three years; and (iii) its stock markets exhibit the following characteristics: transparency, market regulation, operational efficiency, and the absence of broad-based investment restrictions. The index’s initial universe of eligible securities includes equity securities (including common stock, preferred stock and shares of real estate investment trusts (REITs)), issued by developed market companies (excluding the United States) and traded on a major foreign exchange. At each reconstitution, the initial universe is screened to exclude securities based on the number of non-trading days, trading volume and turnover during the preceding six-month period, and market capitalization. Securities not previously part of the last reconstitution are excluded from a current reconstitution if the security has 20 or more non-trading days during the last six months or their trading volume and turnover ranks in the bottom 25% of the initial universe as determined by the index provider based on the preceding six months of trade data. Securities previously part of the last reconstitution are provided a one-time buffer and not excluded unless the security has 30 or more non-trading days (20 or more non-trading days after the one-time buffer) during the last six months or their trading volume and turnover ranks in the bottom 20% (bottom 25% after the one-time buffer) of the initial universe as determined by the index provider based on the preceding six months of trade data. Of the remaining securities, the index includes large capitalization securities from each eligible country, targeting the top 70% of stocks by market capitalization from each eligible country. The index rebalances quarterly in March, June, September and December, and reconstitutes semi-annually in June and December. As of December 31, 2022, the index was comprised of 580 securities.

Under normal circumstances, the fund generally invests in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to their weighting in the index. However, the fund may invest in a representative sample of the index if replicating the index could be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the index, in instances in which a security in the index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not the index.

In seeking to track the index, the fund's assets may be concentrated in (i.e., more than 25% of the fund's assets invested in) an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. In addition, a significant portion of the fund's assets will generally be focused in a country or region to the extent the index is focused in a particular country or region. As of December 31, 2022, 21.00% of the index consisted of securities of issuers in the financials sector, and the index had significant exposure to issuers located in Japan and the European region.

The fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act); however, the fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.