To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by dividend-paying infrastructure companies. The fund’s sub-adviser, Newton Investment Management North America LLC (Newton), an affiliate of the Adviser, seeks to select for the fund securities of infrastructure companies that Newton believes benefit from consistent regulatory environments (a feature more common in developed markets than emerging markets), stable cash flows driven by sustainable business models, and consistent dividend payment profiles. Newton utilizes quantitative and fundamental research to select investments by focusing on infrastructure companies that it believes possess the most favorable combination of cash flow stability, dividend payment potential, and valuation metrics (such as price to earnings ratio, price to book ratio, and price to cash flow ratio). Newton’s fundamental research includes evaluating key areas such as balance sheet strength, competitive landscape, stock-price valuations, liquidity, and analysis of regulatory environment. The fund is expected to invest principally in common stocks of companies, including shares of real estate investment trusts (REITs), located in a

number of different countries, including the United States. Newton considers a dividend paying company to be a company that is projected to pay a dividend in the next 12 months, based on industry consensus yield forecasts.

Additionally, the fund targets, but does not guarantee, an annualized gross forward-looking 12-month yield of 6% or more for its portfolio (the “targeted yield”). The targeted yield represents the forward-looking yield of the fund's portfolio securities in the aggregate over the next 12 months, calculated before fund fees, expenses, and taxes, and does not represent the amount of distributions payable to fund shareholders. The targeted yield is based on the dividend yield of the securities in the portfolio. The fund’s targeted yield is based on the securities in the portfolio in the aggregate and the fund may hold individual securities with a higher or lower individual yield than the targeted yield. The security yield data is sourced from an independent third-party data provider and made up of industry consensus yield forecasts. If the forward-looking yield of the fund’s portfolio falls below the targeted yield, Newton may sell securities and reallocate the fund’s assets in an effort to maintain the targeted yield. There can be no assurance, and there is no certainty, that the fund will be able to achieve such targeted yield or any particular level of yield.

Infrastructure refers to the structures, networks, systems and facilities necessary for the operation, function, growth or development of a society or economy. Newton considers an infrastructure company to be a company that derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets to, the ownership, management, development, construction, renovation, enhancement, operation or servicing of infrastructure assets. Examples of infrastructure assets include, but are not limited to, utility assets (such as electric transmission and distribution lines, gas distribution pipelines, water pipelines and treatment facilities, and sewer facilities), energy assets (such as oil and gas pipelines, storage facilities, and other facilities used for gathering, processing, or transporting hydrocarbon products as well as contracted renewable power assets), communication services assets (such as communications towers, data centers, fiber networks, and satellites), industrials assets (such as capital goods and transportation), health care assets (such as health care equipment) and real estate assets (such as equity REITs). Newton will seek exposure to companies operating in industries involved with “traditional” infrastructure assets, which currently include the energy, industrials, and utilities industries, as well as companies operating in industries involved with “non-traditional” infrastructure assets, which currently include the communication services, health care and real estate industries. The fund may have exposure to a portion or all of these industries at any given time depending on Newton’s assessment of economic, political or regulatory occurrences affecting each infrastructure asset category. The fund’s investments will be concentrated (i.e., more than 25% of the fund’s total assets) in the securities of issuers in the infrastructure group of industries.

The fund invests in securities of companies located throughout the world, including in the United States. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, unless market conditions are deemed unfavorable by Newton (and in all cases, at least 30% of its net assets), in foreign companies. The fund considers a foreign company to be a company organized or with its principal place of business in, or that has a majority of its assets or business in, or whose securities are primarily listed or traded on exchanges in, a country outside the United States. The fund will normally maintain investments in companies economically tied to a minimum of three countries, one of which may be the United States. In addition, the fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in stocks of companies located in emerging market countries. The fund considers emerging market countries to be all countries represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index. Certain of the fund's investments may be denominated in foreign currencies. It is expected that the currency exposure of the fund's portfolio will be unhedged to the U.S. dollar. The fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion (more than 20%) of its total assets in securities of companies located in a particular country or region. As of the date of this Prospectus, in addition to the United States, the fund expects to have significant exposure to securities of companies located in the European region.

The fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization. As part of its ongoing review of portfolio holdings, Newton may sell a security when Newton identifies that the company has weakness in its business model, increased exposure to economic, regulatory or political risk, or lower than expected dividend payments. Newton also may sell a security when it identifies a more promising investment opportunity.

The fund is non-diversified.