Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.6%
1 yr return
-2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$445 M
Holdings in Top 10
4.4%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its assets in bonds comprising the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return Index and TBA transactions (as defined below) representing bonds included in the index.
The Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return Index is designed to measure the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. The index includes Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, mortgage-backed pass-through securities (agency fixed-rate), commercial mortgage-backed securities (agency and non-agency) and other asset-backed securities having at least one year until final maturity. Treasury, government-related and corporate securities must have $300 million or more par amount outstanding. For mortgage-backed pass-through securities, pool aggregates must have $1 billion or more par amount outstanding. Asset-backed securities must have a minimum deal size of $500 million and a minimum tranche size of $25 million. Commercial mortgage-backed securities must have a minimum deal size of $500 million with at least $300 million outstanding and a minimum tranche size of $25 million. To be included in the index, securities must be rated investment grade (Baa3/BBB-/BBB- or higher) using the middle rating of Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
When a rating from only two agencies is available, the lower is used; when only one agency rates a bond, that rating is used. In cases where explicit bond level ratings may not be available, the index provider may use other sources to classify securities by credit quality. The index may include U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by foreign issuers. Securities in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity consistent with that of the index. As of December 31, 2022, the index was comprised of approximately 13,100 securities and had a dollar-weighted average maturity of 8.4 years.
Under normal circumstances, in seeking to track the index's performance, the fund generally purchases a representative sample of the securities comprising the index. By using a sampling process, the fund typically will not invest in all of the securities in the index. The fund may also fully replicate the index when determined to be in the best interest of the fund in pursuing its objective.
In seeking to track the index, the fund’s assets may be concentrated in (i.e., more than 25% of the fund’s assets invested in) an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries.
As of December 31, 2022, approximately 27.5% of the bonds represented in the index were U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities. U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities are securities issued by entities such as Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) and Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) that are backed by pools of mortgages. Certain transactions in mortgage-backed pass-through securities occur through standardized contracts for future delivery in which the exact mortgage-backed pools to be delivered are not specified until a few days prior to settlement, referred to as a "to-be-announced transaction" or "TBA transaction." In a TBA transaction, the buyer and seller agree upon general trade parameters such as agency, settlement date, par amount and price. The actual pools delivered generally are determined two days prior to the settlement date. It is anticipated that the fund will generally participate in rolling TBA transactions, but it may also receive pools of mortgages. The fund expects to enter into TBA transactions on a regular basis. The fund, pending settlement of such contracts, will invest its assets in high-quality, liquid short term instruments, including shares of affiliated money market funds.
The fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act); however, the fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
|Period
|BKAG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-4.3%
|5.1%
|22.88%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-15.7%
|164.5%
|7.63%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|9.01%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|7.94%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|9.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|BKAG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|8.58%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|4.78%
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|BKAG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.0%
|-15.5%
|5.1%
|98.28%
|1 Yr
|-8.3%
|-16.1%
|164.5%
|93.14%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BKAG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|8.58%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|4.88%
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|BKAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKAG % Rank
|Net Assets
|445 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|67.15%
|Number of Holdings
|2605
|1
|17234
|12.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.7 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|91.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|4.36%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|99.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKAG % Rank
|Bonds
|95.78%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|44.69%
|Cash
|3.33%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|47.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.89%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|70.89%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|96.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|99.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|91.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKAG % Rank
|Government
|43.67%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|8.07%
|Securitized
|29.14%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|52.16%
|Corporate
|23.55%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.37%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.33%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|61.58%
|Municipal
|0.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.77%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|99.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BKAG % Rank
|US
|89.27%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|37.46%
|Non US
|6.51%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|69.45%
|BKAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.64%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|1.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BKAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BKAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BKAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|N/A
|BKAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKAG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.71%
|0.00%
|10.77%
|6.01%
|BKAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BKAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|BKAG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.12%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|84.00%
|BKAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2020
2.11
2.1%
Gregg Lee is a Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income and has been involved with the portfolio since its inception. He joined Mellon Capital in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for managing various fixed-income index funds with a focus on the MBS sector, with a prior focus on the corporate and government sectors. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2020
2.11
2.1%
Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
