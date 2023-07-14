Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

ETF
BKAG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.955 -0.18 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
BKAG (ETF)

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.955 -0.18 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
BKAG (ETF)

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.955 -0.18 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

BKAG | ETF

$41.96

$445 M

3.71%

$1.55

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$445 M

Holdings in Top 10

4.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.1
$40.20
$44.74

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

BKAG | ETF

$41.96

$445 M

3.71%

$1.55

-

BKAG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon
  • Inception Date
    Apr 22, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    6900000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Lee

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its assets in bonds comprising the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return Index and TBA transactions (as defined below) representing bonds included in the index.

The Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return Index is designed to measure the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. The index includes Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, mortgage-backed pass-through securities (agency fixed-rate), commercial mortgage-backed securities (agency and non-agency) and other asset-backed securities having at least one year until final maturity. Treasury, government-related and corporate securities must have $300 million or more par amount outstanding. For mortgage-backed pass-through securities, pool aggregates must have $1 billion or more par amount outstanding. Asset-backed securities must have a minimum deal size of $500 million and a minimum tranche size of $25 million. Commercial mortgage-backed securities must have a minimum deal size of $500 million with at least $300 million outstanding and a minimum tranche size of $25 million. To be included in the index, securities must be rated investment grade (Baa3/BBB-/BBB- or higher) using the middle rating of Moody's, S&P and Fitch.

When a rating from only two agencies is available, the lower is used; when only one agency rates a bond, that rating is used. In cases where explicit bond level ratings may not be available, the index provider may use other sources to classify securities by credit quality. The index may include U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by foreign issuers. Securities in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity consistent with that of the index. As of December 31, 2022, the index was comprised of approximately 13,100 securities and had a dollar-weighted average maturity of 8.4 years.

Under normal circumstances, in seeking to track the index's performance, the fund generally purchases a representative sample of the securities comprising the index. By using a sampling process, the fund typically will not invest in all of the securities in the index. The fund may also fully replicate the index when determined to be in the best interest of the fund in pursuing its objective.

In seeking to track the index, the fund’s assets may be concentrated in (i.e., more than 25% of the fund’s assets invested in) an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries.

As of December 31, 2022, approximately 27.5% of the bonds represented in the index were U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities. U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities are securities issued by entities such as Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) and Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) that are backed by pools of mortgages. Certain transactions in mortgage-backed pass-through securities occur through standardized contracts for future delivery in which the exact mortgage-backed pools to be delivered are not specified until a few days prior to settlement, referred to as a "to-be-announced transaction" or "TBA transaction." In a TBA transaction, the buyer and seller agree upon general trade parameters such as agency, settlement date, par amount and price. The actual pools delivered generally are determined two days prior to the settlement date. It is anticipated that the fund will generally participate in rolling TBA transactions, but it may also receive pools of mortgages. The fund expects to enter into TBA transactions on a regular basis. The fund, pending settlement of such contracts, will invest its assets in high-quality, liquid short term instruments, including shares of affiliated money market funds.

The fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act); however, the fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Read More

BKAG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -4.3% 5.1% 22.88%
1 Yr -2.6% -15.7% 164.5% 7.63%
3 Yr -4.5%* -12.2% 47.9% 9.01%
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.6% 7.94%
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.7% 9.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -34.7% 131.9% 8.58%
2021 -0.7% -6.0% 15.7% 4.78%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BKAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.0% -15.5% 5.1% 98.28%
1 Yr -8.3% -16.1% 164.5% 93.14%
3 Yr N/A* -12.2% 47.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BKAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -34.7% 131.9% 8.58%
2021 -0.7% -6.0% 15.7% 4.88%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

BKAG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BKAG Category Low Category High BKAG % Rank
Net Assets 445 M 2.88 M 287 B 67.15%
Number of Holdings 2605 1 17234 12.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.7 M -106 M 27.6 B 91.64%
Weighting of Top 10 4.36% 3.7% 123.9% 99.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 2.87%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.52%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.51%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.51%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.51%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.49%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.47%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.47%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.47%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BKAG % Rank
Bonds 		95.78% 3.97% 268.18% 44.69%
Cash 		3.33% -181.13% 95.99% 47.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.89% 0.00% 7.93% 70.89%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 96.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 99.23%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 91.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKAG % Rank
Government 		43.67% 0.00% 86.23% 8.07%
Securitized 		29.14% 0.00% 98.40% 52.16%
Corporate 		23.55% 0.00% 100.00% 76.37%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.33% 0.00% 95.99% 61.58%
Municipal 		0.30% 0.00% 100.00% 56.77%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 99.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BKAG % Rank
US 		89.27% 3.63% 210.09% 37.46%
Non US 		6.51% -6.54% 58.09% 69.45%

BKAG - Expenses

Operational Fees

BKAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.64% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 1.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BKAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BKAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BKAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

BKAG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BKAG Category Low Category High BKAG % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.71% 0.00% 10.77% 6.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BKAG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BKAG Category Low Category High BKAG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.12% -1.28% 8.97% 84.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BKAG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BKAG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Gregg Lee is a Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income and has been involved with the portfolio since its inception. He joined Mellon Capital in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for managing various fixed-income index funds with a focus on the MBS sector, with a prior focus on the corporate and government sectors. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies.

Nancy Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2020

2.11

2.1%

Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×