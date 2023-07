(the “1940 Act”). BDCs are vehicles whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to or provide services to privately-held U.S. companies or thinly traded U.S. public companies. Small- and medium-capitalization BDCs are eligible for inclusion in the BDC Index. As of June 30, 2022, the BDC Index included 25 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $395 million to $8.9 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $4.0 billion. This 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The 1940 Act places limits on the percentage of the total outstanding stock of a BDC that may be owned by the Fund; however, an SEC rule applicable to the Fund permits it to invest in BDCs in excess of this limitation if certain conditions are met.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the BDC Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the BDC Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the BDC Index and does not take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the BDC Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the BDC Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of April 30, 2022, the financials sector represented a significant portion of the Fund .

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The BDC Index is comprised of BDCs. To be eligible for the BDC Index and qualify as a BDC, a company must be organized under the laws of, and have its principal place of business in, the United States, be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and have elected to be regulated as a BDC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended