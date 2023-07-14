The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets principally in cash-settled bitcoin futures contracts that trade only on an exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which currently is the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”) (“Bitcoin Futures Contracts”), and cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities that serve as collateral to the Fund’s investments in Bitcoin Futures Contracts (“Collateral Investments”). The Fund also may invest in reverse repurchase agreement transactions and shares of other investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“Other Investment Companies”). The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin. Instead, the Fund seeks to benefit from increases in the price of Bitcoin Futures Contracts for a single day.

The Fund generally will invest in Bitcoin Futures Contracts through its Subsidiary (defined below under Bitcoin Futures Contracts) and in Collateral Investments. At or around quarter-end, in order to qualify for treatment as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Code, the Fund may reduce the gross assets it has invested in its Subsidiary and invest in Other Investment Companies and enter into reverse repurchase agreements (which are described below). During these periods at or around quarter end, although the Fund will continue to seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Index, the Fund may not always achieve investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Index, and may return substantially less than that on days at or around quarter end when the Fund must reduce its exposure to the Subsidiary to qualify for tax treatment as a RIC.

The investment adviser to the Fund and the Subsidiary is Volatility Shares LLC (the “Adviser”). The investment sub-adviser to the Fund and the Subsidiary is Penserra Capital Management LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”). The Adviser oversees the Fund and the Sub-Advisor. The Sub-Advisor has day-to-day portfolio management responsibilities for the Fund. In serving as Sub-Advisor to the Fund, the Sub-Advisor does not conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

The Index

The Index is constructed and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The Index measures the performance of the return from a rolling long position in the two nearest maturing Bitcoin futures contracts trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”). The Index is constructed from futures contracts and includes a provision for the replacement of the Index futures contracts as the contracts approach maturity. This is often referred to as “rolling” a futures contract. The contracts roll daily and are completed two days prior to the last trading date (t) of the current contract. On day t-2 at market close, the Index is 0% in the expiring futures contact (Roll Out Contract, that expires two days later) and 100% in the next futures contract (Roll In Contract, which expires the subsequent month). The last trading date is the last Friday of the contract month. The daily roll percentage is determined on the day when the index is fully rolled from the first month contract to the second month contract and stays constant throughout the month regardless of limit disruption events. The Index is price weighted and does not rebalance. The Index was launched on January 10, 2022, and is published under the ticker symbol “SPBTFDUE.”

Bitcoin Futures Contracts

In order to obtain 2x daily exposure to the Index, the Fund intends to enter into cash-settled Bitcoin Futures Contracts as the “buyer.” In simplest terms, in a cash-settled futures market the counterparty pays cash to the buyer if the price of a futures contract goes up, and buyer pays cash to the counterparty if the price of the futures contract goes down. In order to maintain its 2x daily exposure to the Index, the Fund intends to exit its futures contracts as they near expiration and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. Futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “contango”. When rolling futures contracts that are in contango the Fund will close its long position by selling the shorter term contract at a relatively lower price and buying a longer-dated contract at a relatively higher price. The presence of contango will adversely affect the performance of the Fund. Conversely, futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “backwardation”. When rolling long futures contracts that are in backwardation, the Fund will close its long position by selling the shorter term contract at a relatively higher price and buying a longer-dated contract at a relatively lower price. The presence of backwardation may positively affect the performance of the Fund.

The Fund invests in Bitcoin Futures Contracts indirectly via the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary and the Fund will have the same investment adviser, investment sub-adviser and investment objective. The Subsidiary will also follow the same general investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Except as noted herein, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of the Subsidiary. The Fund complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act governing investment policies and capital structure and leverage on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. Furthermore, the Adviser, as the investment adviser to the Subsidiary, complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act relating to investment advisory contracts as it relates to its advisory agreement with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary also complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act relating to affiliated transactions and custody. Because the Fund intends to qualify for treatment as a RIC under the Code, the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary will not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at or around each quarter end of the Fund’s fiscal year. At other times of the year, the Fund’s investments in the Subsidiary will significantly exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets. The Subsidiary’s custodian is U.S. Bank.

If circumstances occur where market prices for bitcoin futures were not readily available, the Fund would fair value its bitcoin futures contracts in accordance with its pricing and valuation policy and procedures for fair value determinations. Pursuant to those policies and procedures, the Sponsor would consider various factors, such as pricing history; market levels prior to price limits or halts; supply, demand, and open interest in bitcoin futures; comparison to other major cryptocurrency futures, such as Ether; and bitcoin prices in the spot market. The Sponsor would document its proposed pricing and methodology, detailing the factors that entered into the valuation.

Collateral Investments

The Fund will invest assets in Collateral Investments. The Collateral Investments may consist of high-quality securities, which include: (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; and/or (3) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or determined by the Sub-Advisor to be of comparable quality. For these purposes, “investment grade” is defined as investments with a rating at the time of purchase in one of the four highest categories of at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (e.g., BBB- or higher from S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 or higher from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.).

The Collateral Investments are designed to provide liquidity, serve as margin, or otherwise collateralize the Subsidiary’s investments in Bitcoin Futures Contracts. The Fund expects that it will primarily invest its assets, and that the Subsidiary will primarily invest its assets, in Collateral Investments that are “securities,” as such term is defined under the 1940 Act.

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

In order to help the Fund meet its daily investment objective of seeking, before fees and expenses, twice (2x) the daily performance of the Index by maintaining the desired level of leveraged exposure to the Index and also maintaining its tax status as a RIC, on days in and around quarter-end, the Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements, a form of borrowing in which the Fund sells portfolio securities to financial institutions and agrees to repurchase them at a mutually agreed-upon date and price that is higher than the original sale price, and use the proceeds for investment purchases.

As a result of the Fund repurchasing the securities at a higher price, the Fund will lose money by engaging in reverse repurchase agreement transactions, though the Sponsor has agreed to pay, as part of its unitary investment management fee, the net cost of using reverse repurchase agreements.

As noted above, because the Fund intends to qualify for treatment as a RIC under the Code, the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary will not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at or around each quarter end of the Fund’s fiscal year (the “Asset Diversification Test”). At other times of the year, the Fund’s investments in the Subsidiary will significantly exceed 25% of the Fund’s total (or gross) assets.

When the Fund seeks to reduce its total assets exposure to the Subsidiary, it will use the short-term Treasury Bills it owns (and purchase additional Treasury Bills as needed) to transact in reverse repurchase agreement transactions, which are ostensibly loans to the Fund. Those loans will increase the gross assets of the Fund, which the Sponsor expects will allow the Fund to meet the Asset Diversification Test. When the Fund enters into a reverse repurchase agreement, it will either (i) be consistent with Section 18 of the 1940 Act and maintain asset coverage of at least 300% of the value of the reverse repurchase agreement; or (ii) treat the reverse repurchase agreement transactions as derivative transactions for purposes of Rule 18f-4 under the 1940 Act, including as applicable, the value-at-risk based limit on leverage risk.

Other Investment Companies

In order to help the Fund meet its daily investment objective by maintaining the daily desired level of leveraged exposure to the Index and also maintaining its tax status as a regulated investment company, on days in and around quarter-end, the Fund may invest in shares of other investment companies registered under the 1940 Act.