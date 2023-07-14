The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should produce daily returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. Bitcoin is a digital asset, sometimes referred to as a digital currency or “cryptocurrency.” The ownership and operation of bitcoin is determined by participants in an online, peer-to-peer network sometimes referred to as the “Bitcoin Network”. The Bitcoin Network connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Bitcoin Network. This is commonly referred to as the Bitcoin Protocol (and is described in more detail in the section entitled “The Bitcoin Protocol” in the Fund’s Prospectus). The value of bitcoin is not backed by any government, corporation, or other identified body. Instead, its value is determined in part by the supply and demand in markets created to facilitate trading of bitcoin. Ownership and transaction records for bitcoin are protected through public-key cryptography. The supply of bitcoin is determined by the Bitcoin Protocol. No single entity owns or operates the Bitcoin Network. The Bitcoin Network is collectively maintained by (1) a decentralized group of participants who run computer software that results in the recording and validation of transactions (commonly referred to as “miners”), (2) developers who propose improvements to the Bitcoin Protocol and the software that enforces the protocol and (3) users who choose which version of the bitcoin software to run. From time to time, the developers suggest changes to the bitcoin software. If a sufficient number of users and miners elect not to adopt the changes, a new digital asset, operating on the earlier version of the bitcoin software, may be created. This is often referred to as a “fork.” The price of the bitcoin futures contracts in which the Fund invests may reflect the impact of these forks. The Index is constructed and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The Index measures the performance of the front-month bitcoin futures contract trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”). The Index is constructed from futures contracts and includes a provision for the replacement of the Index futures contracts as the contracts approach maturity. This is often referred to as “rolling” a futures contract. The replacement occurs over a five-day roll period every month, effective prior to the open of trading five business days preceding the last trading date of the futures contract. The last trading date of bitcoin futures contracts is the last Friday of the contract month. The Index rolls monthly and distributes the weights 20% each day over the five-day roll period. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “SPBTCFUE.” In order to obtain inverse or “short” exposure to the Index, the Fund intends to enter into cash-settled bitcoin futures contracts as the “seller.” In simplest terms, in a cash-settled futures market the seller pays the counterparty if the price of a futures contract goes up and receives cash from the counterparty if the price of the futures contract goes down. In order to maintain its inverse exposure to the Index, the Fund intends to exit its futures contracts as they near expiration and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. Futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “backwardation.” When rolling short futures contracts that are in backwardation, the Fund will close its short position by buying the expiring contract at a relatively higher price and selling a longer-dated contract at a relatively lower price. The presence of backwardation would be expected to adversely affect the performance of the Fund. Conversely, futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “contango.” When rolling short futures contracts that are in contango, the Fund will close its short position by buying the expiring contract at a relatively lower price and selling a longer-dated contract at a relatively higher price. The presence of contango may positively affect the performance of the Fund. The Fund expects to gain inverse exposure by investing a portion of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands and advised by ProShare Advisors. Because the Fund intends to qualify for treatment as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, the Fund intends to invest no more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets in the subsidiary at each quarter end of the Fund’s tax year. Exceeding this amount may have tax consequences, see the section entitled “Tax Risk” in the Fund’s Prospectus for more information. References to investments by the Fund should be read to mean investments by either the Fund or the subsidiary. While the Fund seeks to invest primarily in bitcoin futures contracts, the Fund also may invest in other instruments as described below. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments. • Bitcoin Futures Contracts – Standardized, cash-settled bitcoin futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). Currently, the only such contracts are traded on, or subject to the rules of, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”). The Fund seeks to invest in cash-settled, front-month bitcoin futures. The Fund may also invest in back-month, cash-settled bitcoin futures contracts. Front-month bitcoin futures contracts are those contracts with the shortest time to maturity. Back-month bitcoin futures contracts are those with longer times to maturity. • Money Market Instruments — The Fund invests in short-term cash instruments that have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles, for example: ○ U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. ○ Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as a short-term investment vehicle for cash positions. • Borrowing – The Fund seeks to engage in reverse repurchase agreements, a form of borrowing, and use the proceeds for investment purposes. The Fund does not invest in, or seek direct short exposure to, a current “spot” or cash price of bitcoin. Investors seeking direct inverse exposure to the price of bitcoin should consider an investment other than the Fund. ProShare Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce daily returns consistent with the Fund’s daily investment objective. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse exposure to the single day returns of the Index, consistent with its investment objective, without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, measured as the time the Fund calculates its NAV to the next time the Fund calculates its NAV, and not for any other period. The Fund seeks to engage in daily rebalancing to position its portfolio so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Fund’s daily investment objective. The time and manner in which the Fund rebalances its portfolio may vary from day to day at the discretion of ProShare Advisors, depending on market conditions and other circumstances. The Index’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced. For example, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall (assuming there were no Creation Units issued). As a result, the Fund’s inverse exposure will need to be decreased. Conversely, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise (assuming there were no Creation Unit redemptions). As a result, the Fund’s inverse exposure will need to be increased. Daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time means that the return of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period. This will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the Index for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index’s performance is flat over time. The Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of the Index, as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility, compounding of each day’s return and other factors. See “Principal Risks” below. The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.