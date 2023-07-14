Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF

ETF
BITC
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$26.4355 -1.45 -5.22%
primary theme
N/A
BITC (ETF)

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$26.4355 -1.45 -5.22%
primary theme
N/A
BITC (ETF)

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$26.4355 -1.45 -5.22%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF

BITC | ETF

$26.44

$700 K

0.00%

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$700 K

Holdings in Top 10

69.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.9
$22.42
$27.89

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF

BITC | ETF

$26.44

$700 K

0.00%

0.92%

BITC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through managed exposure to bitcoin futures contracts (“Bitcoin Futures Contracts”) and investments in short-term debt securities. The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin. The Fund will seek to invest in those Bitcoin Futures Contracts that provide the highest implied roll yield. Bitwise Investment Manager, LLC serves as the Fund’s investment adviser (“BIM” or the “Adviser”) and Vident Investment Advisory, LLC serves as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (“Vident” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

Bitcoin Futures Contracts are standardized, cash-settled futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the CFTC that use bitcoin as the reference asset. Currently, the only such contracts the Fund will hold are those traded on, or subject to the rules of, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”). In general, a futures contract is a legal agreement to buy or sell a standardized asset on a specific date or during a specific month that is facilitated through a futures exchange, such as the CME. When a futures contract reaches its expiration, the holder of a futures contract (such as the Fund) must sell that futures contract and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. This is called “rolling.” The Fund’s strategy is designed such that instead of automatically rolling into the next available Bitcoin Futures Contract based on a predefined schedule (e.g., monthly), the Fund will roll to the Bitcoin Futures Contract (from the list of eligible CME Bitcoin Futures Contracts) that exhibits the highest implied roll yield under current market conditions. The Fund’s regular purchases and sales of individual Bitcoin Futures Contracts throughout the year may cause the Fund to experience higher than normal portfolio turnover.

Before a Bitcoin Futures Contract’s expiration, it may trade at a value that is higher or lower than the spot price of bitcoin. When a Bitcoin Futures Contract is trading at a price that is greater than the spot price of bitcoin, the market is said to be in “contango.” If the Bitcoin Futures Contract is trading at a price that is lower than the spot price of bitcoin, the market is said to be in “backwardation.” As the time to expiry of the Bitcoin Futures Contract decreases, the price will trend towards the spot price of bitcoin. When a Bitcoin Futures Contract is in contango, this will cause the return of the contract to underperform the spot price of bitcoin. When a Bitcoin Futures Contract is in backwardation, this will cause the return of the contract to overperform the spot price of bitcoin. The expected change between the price at which a Bitcoin Futures Contract trades and the current spot price — expressed on an annualized basis — is considered the “implied roll yield.” The Fund, in seeking the “highest implied roll yield,” will choose the contract out of all available contracts that offers the largest positive or smallest negative implied roll yield on an annualized basis if held to expiration.

The performance of Bitcoin Futures Contracts and bitcoin itself may not be precisely correlated with each other, over short or long periods of time. To the extent the Fund has investments in back-month Bitcoin Futures Contracts, the Fund’s performance can be expected to be less correlated with the price of bitcoin than if it held front-month Bitcoin Futures Contracts.

The Fund will invest in Bitcoin Futures Contracts exclusively through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund will not invest directly in Bitcoin Futures Contracts. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to the Bitcoin Futures Contracts markets in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Subsidiary and the Fund will have the same investment adviser, investment sub-adviser and investment objective. The Subsidiary will also follow the same general investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Except as noted herein, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of the Subsidiary. The Fund complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act governing investment policies and capital structure and leverage on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. Furthermore, Bitwise Investment Manager, LLC, as the investment adviser to the Subsidiary, complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act relating to investment advisory contracts as it relates to its advisory agreement with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary also complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act relating to affiliated transactions and custody. Because the Fund intends to qualify for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary will not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter end of the Fund’s fiscal year.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties. The Fund does not invest in, or seek direct exposure to, the current “spot” or cash price of bitcoin. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of bitcoin should consider an investment other than the Fund.

While the Fund intends to achieve its investment objective primarily through its investment in Bitcoin Futures Contracts, the Fund expects to invest its remaining assets (up to 75%) in any one or more of the following to provide liquidity, serve as margin or collateralize the Fund’s investments in Bitcoin Futures Contracts: U.S. Treasuries, other U.S. government obligations, money market funds, cash and cashlike equivalents (e.g., high quality commercial paper and similar instruments that are rated investment grade or, if unrated, of comparable quality, as the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser determines), mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises of the U.S. government (whether or not the securities are U.S. government securities), municipal debt securities, Treasury inflation protected securities (“TIPS”), sovereign debt obligations of non-U.S. countries and repurchase agreements. Due to the high margin requirements that are unique to Bitcoin Futures Contracts, the Fund may also utilize reverse repurchase agreements during certain times of the year to help maintain the desired level of exposure to Bitcoin Futures Contracts.

Read More

BITC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BITC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BITC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BITC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BITC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BITC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BITC Category Low Category High BITC % Rank
Net Assets 700 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 3 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 444 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 69.48% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 54.47%
  2. DWS GOV MM SERIES IN 2403 12.97%
  3. CME MICRO BITCOIN 2.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BITC % Rank
Bonds 		54.47% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		43.49% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		2.03% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BITC % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		12.97% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		2.03% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BITC % Rank
US 		54.47% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BITC - Expenses

Operational Fees

BITC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BITC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BITC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BITC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BITC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BITC Category Low Category High BITC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BITC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BITC Category Low Category High BITC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BITC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BITC - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×