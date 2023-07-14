The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through managed exposure to bitcoin futures contracts (“Bitcoin Futures Contracts”) and investments in short-term debt securities. The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin. The Fund will seek to invest in those Bitcoin Futures Contracts that provide the highest implied roll yield. Bitwise Investment Manager, LLC serves as the Fund’s investment adviser (“BIM” or the “Adviser”) and Vident Investment Advisory, LLC serves as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (“Vident” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

Bitcoin Futures Contracts are standardized, cash-settled futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the CFTC that use bitcoin as the reference asset. Currently, the only such contracts the Fund will hold are those traded on, or subject to the rules of, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”). In general, a futures contract is a legal agreement to buy or sell a standardized asset on a specific date or during a specific month that is facilitated through a futures exchange, such as the CME. When a futures contract reaches its expiration, the holder of a futures contract (such as the Fund) must sell that futures contract and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. This is called “rolling.” The Fund’s strategy is designed such that instead of automatically rolling into the next available Bitcoin Futures Contract based on a predefined schedule (e.g., monthly), the Fund will roll to the Bitcoin Futures Contract (from the list of eligible CME Bitcoin Futures Contracts) that exhibits the highest implied roll yield under current market conditions. The Fund’s regular purchases and sales of individual Bitcoin Futures Contracts throughout the year may cause the Fund to experience higher than normal portfolio turnover.

Before a Bitcoin Futures Contract’s expiration, it may trade at a value that is higher or lower than the spot price of bitcoin. When a Bitcoin Futures Contract is trading at a price that is greater than the spot price of bitcoin, the market is said to be in “contango.” If the Bitcoin Futures Contract is trading at a price that is lower than the spot price of bitcoin, the market is said to be in “backwardation.” As the time to expiry of the Bitcoin Futures Contract decreases, the price will trend towards the spot price of bitcoin. When a Bitcoin Futures Contract is in contango, this will cause the return of the contract to underperform the spot price of bitcoin. When a Bitcoin Futures Contract is in backwardation, this will cause the return of the contract to overperform the spot price of bitcoin. The expected change between the price at which a Bitcoin Futures Contract trades and the current spot price — expressed on an annualized basis — is considered the “implied roll yield.” The Fund, in seeking the “highest implied roll yield,” will choose the contract out of all available contracts that offers the largest positive or smallest negative implied roll yield on an annualized basis if held to expiration.

The performance of Bitcoin Futures Contracts and bitcoin itself may not be precisely correlated with each other, over short or long periods of time. To the extent the Fund has investments in back-month Bitcoin Futures Contracts, the Fund’s performance can be expected to be less correlated with the price of bitcoin than if it held front-month Bitcoin Futures Contracts.

The Fund will invest in Bitcoin Futures Contracts exclusively through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund will not invest directly in Bitcoin Futures Contracts. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to the Bitcoin Futures Contracts markets in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Subsidiary and the Fund will have the same investment adviser, investment sub-adviser and investment objective. The Subsidiary will also follow the same general investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Except as noted herein, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of the Subsidiary. The Fund complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act governing investment policies and capital structure and leverage on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. Furthermore, Bitwise Investment Manager, LLC, as the investment adviser to the Subsidiary, complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act relating to investment advisory contracts as it relates to its advisory agreement with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary also complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act relating to affiliated transactions and custody. Because the Fund intends to qualify for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary will not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter end of the Fund’s fiscal year.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties. The Fund does not invest in, or seek direct exposure to, the current “spot” or cash price of bitcoin. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of bitcoin should consider an investment other than the Fund.

While the Fund intends to achieve its investment objective primarily through its investment in Bitcoin Futures Contracts, the Fund expects to invest its remaining assets (up to 75%) in any one or more of the following to provide liquidity, serve as margin or collateralize the Fund’s investments in Bitcoin Futures Contracts: U.S. Treasuries, other U.S. government obligations, money market funds, cash and cashlike equivalents (e.g., high quality commercial paper and similar instruments that are rated investment grade or, if unrated, of comparable quality, as the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser determines), mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises of the U.S. government (whether or not the securities are U.S. government securities), municipal debt securities, Treasury inflation protected securities (“TIPS”), sovereign debt obligations of non-U.S. countries and repurchase agreements. Due to the high margin requirements that are unique to Bitcoin Futures Contracts, the Fund may also utilize reverse repurchase agreements during certain times of the year to help maintain the desired level of exposure to Bitcoin Futures Contracts.