The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to attain its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of foreign companies. The types of equity securities in which the Fund invests are common and preferred stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and warrants and rights. The Fund typically invests in foreign companies with market capitalizations (market value of publicly traded equity securities) greater than $5 billion at the time of purchase. A foreign company is determined to be “foreign” on the basis of its domicile being outside the U.S., its principal place of business being outside the U.S., its primary stock exchange listing being outside the U.S., and/or at least 50% of its revenues being derived from goods sold or produced, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in securities of companies located in at least three countries outside the United States. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in securities of companies located in emerging markets (including frontier markets). The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in any one company. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 20% of its assets in any market sector, such as the financial sector or health care sector.

The Fund may invest in companies located around the world. With respect to Fund investments in any particular country, the Fund may invest up to the greater of either (a) 20% of its total assets measured at the time of purchase or (b) 150% of the weighting of such country as represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia, Far East (“MSCI EAFE”) Index, measured at the time of purchase. As a result, the Fund may have significant exposure to any particular country.

The Fund may invest from time to time in cash or short-term cash equivalent securities as part of its overall investment strategy. The amount of such holdings will vary and will depend on the Advisor’s assessment of the quantity and quality of investment opportunities that exist at any given time, and may at times constitute a material part of the Fund’s portfolio.

Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses the principles of value investing to analyze and select equity securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio. When buying equity securities, the Advisor assesses the estimated “intrinsic” value of a company based on data such as a company’s earnings, cash flow generation, and/or asset value of the underlying business. By choosing securities that are selling at a discount to the Advisor’s estimates of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor seeks to establish an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The Advisor may sell a security when its price reaches the Advisor’s estimate of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, or when the Advisor believes that other investments are more attractive.