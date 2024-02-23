Under normal circumstances, the Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in global listed infrastructure companies that meet the Fund’s sustainable investment criteria. The Fund will invest in securities of companies that are located throughout the world, including the United States. The Fund will rely on the country where the issuer is incorporated, is headquartered or has its principal place of business in determining the location of an issuer. The Fund may invest in equity securities of non-U.S. companies located in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries include those currently considered to be developing by the World Bank, the United Nations, or the countries’ governments. The Fund will primarily invest in emerging markets securities of countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

In seeking investments in sustainable companies, Delaware Management Company, the Fund’s investment adviser (Manager) identifies companies that have the capacity to contribute to the objectives of climate change mitigation, climate change adaptation and/or positive social impact. Companies contributing to the objective of climate change mitigation are those that are decarbonizing their own activities or assisting with the decarbonization of their surrounding economies. Companies contributing towards climate change adaptation are those investing in critical infrastructure assets and associated natural resources to improve their resilience and reliability. The Fund may also invest in infrastructure companies that are generating positive social impact through the promotion of social inclusion (i.e., expanding the availability of infrastructure services) and equal access to infrastructure assets (i.e., ensuring the provision of services regardless of financial status) that are essential for daily life and economies, such as energy, sanitation, transport and digital connectivity.

The investment process uses a proprietary process to identify investments that exhibit carbon reductions targets, such as net zero, with low or declining carbon emissions, material investments in assets that contribute to systematic decarbonization and/or investments to increase infrastructure resilience, as well as companies making commitments to improving affordability of, and access to infrastructure. When assessing whether a company meets the Manager’s sustainability objectives noted above, the Manager will rely on third-party data providers such as non-governmental organizations, sell-side research and environmental, social and governance (ESG) data providers, company websites and other disclosures, typically through corporate sustainability reports, public commitments or other investor communications, as well as information obtained from direct engagement with a company. In selecting Fund investments, the Manager also applies a harm-based exclusion screening process to exclude certain companies involved in coal, weapons, and tobacco industries, or that have serious violations of the UN Global Compact. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that do not meet the Fund’s sustainable investment criteria of climate change mitigation, climate change adaptation and/or positive social impact so long as such securities meet the harm-based exclusion screen test. While the Manager identifies and selects the data points it deems relevant to meeting the Fund’s harm-based exclusion screening criteria, metrics relating to this criteria will be obtained primarily from external sources, including company websites and other disclosures and third-party data providers such as non-governmental organizations, sell-side research and ESG data providers.

The Manager uses a research-oriented, bottom-up (researching individual issuers) investment approach to seek to identify high-quality, global listed infrastructure companies. The Manager also uses the research process to identify top-down factors that impact portfolio construction. The Manager considers a number of factors in selecting individual investments for the Fund’s portfolio, including the valuation and quality analysis on each potential investment and the Manager’s sustainability analysis described above. The Manager also undertakes due diligence comprising qualitative and quantitative assessments in order to assess the quality of a company’s assets and management teams, the nature of regulation and/or contracts, strength of its balance sheet and sovereign risks. The Fund will typically invest in “pure” infrastructure companies, which the Manager defines as companies that derive greater than 80% of their enterprise value from “pure” infrastructure assets, which typically consist of: regulated utilities, such as electric and gas transmission and distribution, water and sewage; energy infrastructure, which consists of energy transport and storage companies; transportation, such as airports, toll roads, seaports and railways; and communications, which includes cell phone tower companies. The Fund may invest in high quality companies of any size; however, the Manager may exclude companies below a market capitalization of $2 billion that it deems not sufficiently liquid, and large capitalization companies that the Manager believes have limited free float (i.e., shares of the company available to the public).

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses when buying securities to determine whether the security continues to be a desired investment for the Fund, including consideration of the security’s current valuation and sustainability criteria. Additionally, the Manager may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.