Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$27.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
84.6%
Expense Ratio 0.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BIL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|45.41%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-5.0%
|6.6%
|13.10%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|10.38%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|11.86%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|5.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.1%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|13.12%
|2021
|0.2%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|4.65%
|2020
|0.7%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|2.42%
|2019
|0.4%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|14.87%
|2018
|0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|10.59%
|Period
|BIL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-3.2%
|2.8%
|75.98%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-5.0%
|3.1%
|66.81%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|13.17%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-11.0%
|2.6%
|12.02%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|11.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.1%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|13.12%
|2021
|0.2%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|4.65%
|2020
|0.7%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|2.42%
|2019
|0.4%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|15.90%
|2018
|0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|18.24%
|BIL
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIL % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.9 B
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|0.44%
|Number of Holdings
|14
|1
|3396
|95.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.1 B
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|0.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|84.63%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|4.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIL % Rank
|Cash
|100.00%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|1.32%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|49.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|52.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|86.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|99.56%
|BIL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.14%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|97.25%
|Management Fee
|0.13%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|5.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BIL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BIL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|369.54%
|N/A
|BIL
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.88%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|9.65%
|BIL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BIL
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.07%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|91.86%
|BIL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.373
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2019
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2019
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2019
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2019
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2019
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2018
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 09, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2017
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 09, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 09, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2012
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2009
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2009
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2009
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2009
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2009
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2009
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 11, 2009
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2009
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2009
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 10, 2009
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2009
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2008
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2008
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2008
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2008
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2008
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2008
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 09, 2008
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2008
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2008
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 11, 2008
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 08, 2008
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2007
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 09, 2007
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2007
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2007
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2007
15.03
15.0%
Todd Bean, CFA, is a Vice President of State Street Global Advisors (“SSGA”) and the Adviser and Head of U.S. Traditional Cash Strategies in the U.S. Cash Management Group within the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. He began his career at State Street Corporation in 1999, joining the firm as an analyst in the firm’s custody and accounting area. Following a period on the cash operations staff, Mr. Bean joined the Cash Management Group as a portfolio manager in 2004. He received Bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Government from St. Lawrence University and a Master of Science in Finance from Northeastern University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Sean Lussier is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the North America Cash Management Group within the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. He has experience in managing registered taxable and tax-exempt money market funds, as well as US and Canada domiciled separately managed cash and securities lending mandates. He has also been a member of the Global Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group and was responsible for the transition and management of several Canadian Passive Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Lussier worked as an Account Manager at State Street Bank &Trust where his primary responsibilities were the custody and accounting operations of the SSGA Money Market and Securities Lending Collateral accounts. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2019
2.58
2.6%
April Borawski is a Principal of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. As a member of the Cash Management Group, she focuses on rates portfolios. Previously, Ms. Borawski worked as a fixed income portfolio specialist where she served as a subject matter expert by providing clients, prospects and consultants with time sensitive information about the investment philosophy, process, and performance of specific global fixed income products. Prior to joining SSGA in 2015, Ms. Borawski was a member of State Street's Professional Development Program, focusing on data and analytics. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business from Northeastern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|0.13
