BIL (ETF)

SPDR® Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

BIL (ETF)

SPDR® Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$27.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

84.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$91.6
$91.33
$91.84

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BIL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    May 25, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    208144503
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Bean

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the Bloomberg 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in debt securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). 
The Index is designed to measure the performance of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 1 month and less than 3 months. The Index includes all publicly issued U.S. Treasury Bills that have a remaining maturity of less than 3 months and at least 1 month, and are rated investment-grade. In addition, the securities must be denominated in U.S. dollars and must have a fixed rate. The Index is market capitalization weighted, with securities held in the Federal Reserve System Open Market Account (the portfolio of U.S. Treasuries, Federal Agency securities, and foreign currency investments held by the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank) deducted from the total amount outstanding. Securities in the Index are updated on the last business day of each month. As of July 31, 2022, there were approximately 13 securities in the Index. 
The Index is sponsored by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

BIL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -1.1% 3.6% 45.41%
1 Yr 2.1% -5.0% 6.6% 13.10%
3 Yr 0.7%* -2.9% 10.5% 10.38%
5 Yr 1.1%* -11.3% 2.3% 11.86%
10 Yr 0.7%* -5.1% 1.5% 5.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.1% -6.3% 2.3% 13.12%
2021 0.2% -1.1% 21.9% 4.65%
2020 0.7% -21.0% 1.0% 2.42%
2019 0.4% -0.3% 2.6% 14.87%
2018 0.1% -12.9% 1.0% 10.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -3.2% 2.8% 75.98%
1 Yr 0.0% -5.0% 3.1% 66.81%
3 Yr 0.5%* -2.9% 10.5% 13.17%
5 Yr 0.9%* -11.0% 2.6% 12.02%
10 Yr 0.5%* -4.9% 1.7% 11.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.1% -6.3% 2.3% 13.12%
2021 0.2% -1.1% 21.9% 4.65%
2020 0.7% -21.0% 1.0% 2.42%
2019 0.4% -0.3% 2.6% 15.90%
2018 0.1% -12.9% 1.0% 18.24%

BIL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIL Category Low Category High BIL % Rank
Net Assets 27.9 B 24.5 K 27.9 B 0.44%
Number of Holdings 14 1 3396 95.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.1 B -200 M 16.1 B 0.44%
Weighting of Top 10 84.63% 2.6% 103.2% 4.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 9.58%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 9.54%
  3. United States Treasury Bill 7.23%
  4. United States Treasury Bill 7.22%
  5. United States Treasury Bill 7.22%
  6. United States Treasury Bill 7.20%
  7. United States Treasury Bill 7.03%
  8. United States Treasury Bill 6.63%
  9. United States Treasury Bill 6.42%
  10. United States Treasury Bill 6.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIL % Rank
Cash 		100.00% -24.02% 100.00% 1.32%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 49.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.49%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 52.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 15.25% 86.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 123.41% 99.56%

BIL - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.08% 18.10% 97.25%
Management Fee 0.13% 0.00% 1.19% 5.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 369.54% N/A

BIL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIL Category Low Category High BIL % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.88% 0.00% 5.90% 9.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIL Category Low Category High BIL % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.07% -1.30% 14.86% 91.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BIL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Bean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2007

15.03

15.0%

Todd Bean, CFA, is a Vice President of State Street Global Advisors (“SSGA”) and the Adviser and Head of U.S. Traditional Cash Strategies in the U.S. Cash Management Group within the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. He began his career at State Street Corporation in 1999, joining the firm as an analyst in the firm’s custody and accounting area. Following a period on the cash operations staff, Mr. Bean joined the Cash Management Group as a portfolio manager in 2004. He received Bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Government from St. Lawrence University and a Master of Science in Finance from Northeastern University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Sean Lussier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Sean Lussier is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the North America Cash Management Group within the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. He has experience in managing registered taxable and tax-exempt money market funds, as well as US and Canada domiciled separately managed cash and securities lending mandates. He has also been a member of the Global Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group and was responsible for the transition and management of several Canadian Passive Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Lussier worked as an Account Manager at State Street Bank &Trust where his primary responsibilities were the custody and accounting operations of the SSGA Money Market and Securities Lending Collateral accounts. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

April Borawski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

April Borawski is a Principal of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. As a member of the Cash Management Group, she focuses on rates portfolios. Previously, Ms. Borawski worked as a fixed income portfolio specialist where she served as a subject matter expert by providing clients, prospects and consultants with time sensitive information about the investment philosophy, process, and performance of specific global fixed income products. Prior to joining SSGA in 2015, Ms. Borawski was a member of State Street's Professional Development Program, focusing on data and analytics. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business from Northeastern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 0.13

