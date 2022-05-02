Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BIGY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Dustin Lewellyn

Fund Description

The Index is reconstituted semi-annually after the close of business on the third Thursday of each June and December, based on data as of the first Thursday of the applicable month. Additionally, the Index is rebalanced (i.e., weights are reset, but companies are not added or removed) after the close of business on the third Thursday of each March and September, based on data as of the first Thursday of the applicable month. At the time of each semi-annual reconstitution of the Index, Big Data Companies meeting the Investibility Requirements are added to the Index based on their free-float market capitalization (from largest to smallest) until their aggregate free-float market capitalization is at least 99% of the free-float market capitalization of all Big Data Companies meeting the Investibility Requirements with at least 30 Index components. If such rules result in fewer than 30 Index components, the largest remaining eligible companies are selected until the number of components reaches 30.
Read More

BIGY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIGY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -47.1% 29.0% 58.71%
1 Yr N/A -63.7% 60.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.9% 31.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -2.3% 25.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 5.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIGY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -78.5% 59.2% N/A
2021 N/A -63.4% 154.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 63.7% N/A
2019 N/A -49.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 83.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIGY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -57.4% 29.0% 35.77%
1 Yr N/A -63.7% 68.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.9% 31.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -2.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 5.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIGY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -78.5% 59.2% N/A
2021 N/A -63.4% 154.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 63.7% N/A
2019 N/A -49.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 83.6% N/A

BIGY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIGY Category Low Category High BIGY % Rank
Net Assets 2.7 M 860 K 51.4 B 95.24%
Number of Holdings 31 1 461 68.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.29 M 2.68 K 35 B 85.06%
Weighting of Top 10 44.79% 6.9% 100.0% 62.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Splunk Inc 5.71%
  2. Teradata Corp 5.15%
  3. Alteryx Inc 4.91%
  4. VMware Inc 4.57%
  5. Domo Inc 4.42%
  6. Progress Software Corp 4.28%
  7. PagerDuty Inc 4.22%
  8. MongoDB Inc 3.87%
  9. Appian Corp 3.83%
  10. JFrog Ltd 3.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIGY % Rank
Stocks 		99.77% 0.00% 116.59% 54.46%
Cash 		0.26% -16.60% 100.00% 41.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.79% 19.76%
Other 		0.00% -1.19% 30.69% 26.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 18.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.28% 18.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIGY % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.29% 19.32%
Technology 		0.00% 2.47% 100.00% 7.25%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.84% 38.65%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 52.92% 69.81%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 68.52% 57.25%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.06% 72.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 5.79% 18.84%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 96.96% 75.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 7.32% 28.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 39.19% 82.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 32.70% 24.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIGY % Rank
US 		94.68% 0.00% 106.47% 46.99%
Non US 		5.09% 0.00% 99.09% 45.30%

BIGY - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIGY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.08% 2.97% 61.50%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.95% 11.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 3.23%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BIGY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIGY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIGY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 284.00% 43.40%

BIGY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIGY Category Low Category High BIGY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.80% 17.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIGY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIGY Category Low Category High BIGY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 14.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIGY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BIGY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 32.35 5.87 1.33

