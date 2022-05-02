The Index is reconstituted semi-annually after the close of business on the third Thursday of each June and December, based on data as of the first Thursday of the applicable month. Additionally, the Index is rebalanced ( i.e. , weights are reset, but companies are not added or removed) after the close of business on the third Thursday of each March and September, based on data as of the first Thursday of the applicable month. At the time of each semi-annual reconstitution of the Index, Big Data Companies meeting the Investibility Requirements are added to the Index based on their free-float market capitalization (from largest to smallest) until their aggregate free-float market capitalization is at least 99% of the free-float market capitalization of all Big Data Companies meeting the Investibility Requirements with at least 30 Index components. If such rules result in fewer than 30 Index components, the largest remaining eligible companies are selected until the number of components reaches 30.