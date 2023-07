The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that pursues its investment objective by seeking investment exposure to the largest companies (“Underlying Issuers”) in one or more of the following industries, each of which is defined by an independent industry classification scheme: Technology Hardware Industry; E-Commerce Discretionary Industry; Internet Media & Services Industry; and Software Industry (collectively, the “Technology Industries”). The Fund generally will offer exposure to between five and ten Underlying Issuers primarily through the use of swap agreements and/or forward contracts. The Fund also may invest directly in the equity securities issued by the Underlying Issuers, such as common stock or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), or other securities that provide similar exposure to one or more Underlying Issuers when the Adviser believes doing so is in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in financial instruments and other investments that provide exposure to, or in combination have economic characteristics similar or equivalent to those of, the largest ( i.e. , top quartile by market capitalization, revenue, profit, market share or other similar metric) companies in one or more technology industries, as defined by an independent industry classification scheme.

Roundhill Financial Inc. (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, selects the Underlying Issuers for the Fund from a universe comprising the largest companies, measured by market capitalization in each of the Technology Industries the shares of which are also listed on a US exchange (including in the form of ADRs). On an annual basis, the Adviser reviews the universe and selects the Underlying Issuers for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio based on their market capitalization, trading volumes, and sector relevance, in an attempt to identify the largest and most liquid companies representative of the Technology Industries. The selected Underlying Issuers are then equally weighted in the portfolio. The Adviser generally rebalances the weighting of the Underlying Issuers in the Fund’s portfolio on a quarterly basis.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, positions the Fund’s portfolio daily to seek to achieve exposure to the Underlying Issuers to the fullest extent possible consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

As a result of its investment strategies, the Fund will concentrate ( i.e. , invest more than 25% of its total assets) its investments in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time. The Technology Industries in which the Fund may concentrate may vary over time and from time to time. Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 100% of the Fund’s portfolio in (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; and/or (3) short-term bond ETFs.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).