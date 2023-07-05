The Fund will, under normal market conditions, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the BlueStar® Global E-Brokers and Digital Capital Markets Index (the “Index”). The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. Using an indexing investment approach, the Fund attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the underlying securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the underlying securities in the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”) manages the investment of the Fund’s assets. The index provider is MV Index Solutions GmbH (the “Index Provider” or “MVIS”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser” or “Amplify Investments”) or the Sub-Adviser.

Index Methodology. The Index is a global index that tracks the performance of companies engaged in online securities brokerage and lending, market making and digital asset capital markets. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must derive at least 50% of their revenues or operating activity from the following: online brokerage or trading platforms (including self-directed wealth management platforms and robo-advisors), online lending platforms that also offer electronic brokerage (“e-brokerage”) services, market making, or digital asset capital market activities.

Additionally, in order to initially be eligible for inclusion in the Index, qualifying companies must also meet the following criteria:

(1) a market capitalization equal to or greater than $150 million USD;

(2) a minimum three-month average daily trading volume of $1 million USD; and

(3) at least 250,000 shares traded per month over the last six months.

The Index targets inclusion of 98% of the companies in this investible universe, and has a minimum number of 25 components. To accomplish these targets, the Index Provider sorts all the stocks in the investable universe based upon such company’s free-float market capitalization in descending order. Free-float market capitalization is calculated by taking the equity’s price and multiplying it by the number of shares readily available in the market. Companies covering the top 95% of the free-float market capitalization initially qualify for selection. If the coverage is still below the target company inclusion or the number of components is less than the required minimum number of components, the largest remaining eligible companies, up to a 99.5% free-float market capitalization, will be selected until the target coverage and minimum number of components is reached.

Weighting of Underlying Securities. The Index employs a modified float-adjusted market capitalization methodology to ensure diversifications. Each security is subject to an 8% weight cap, with weights redistributed equally among uncapped components. The aggregate weight of companies with online lending platforms offering e-brokerage services is capped at 20% and components with an aggregate weight of 5% or more shall not exceed 50%.

Rebalancing and Reconstitutions. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis in March, June, September and December. In addition, initial public offerings (“IPO”), special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) mergers, and newly spun-off companies may be added to the Index at the next semi-annual review, or on a monthly basis if such company has been trading since at least the last trading day of the month prior to the Review dates, based on closing data on the last business day in each month. In order to be added to the Index, the IPO stock, post-SPAC merger operating company, or a newly spun-off company must meet the following minimum size and liquidity requirements:

(1) the company must have a full market capitalization exceeding $150 million;

(2) the company must have a free-float factor of at least 10%;

(3) the company must have an average daily trading volume of at least $1 million; and

(4) the company must have traded at least 250,000 shares per month (or per 22 days).

Notwithstanding the foregoing, any IPO, SPAC or newly spun-off company with a market capitalization greater than $1 billion will be added on the Friday following the date of the applicable transaction, subject to the requirement that the free-float factor must be at least 10%.

A “business day” means any day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which commercial banks and foreign exchange markets settle payments in Frankfurt, Germany. Changes are implemented and based on the closing prices of the third Friday of every quarter-end month (if such day is not a business day, it will take place the immediately preceding business day).

As of February 1, 2023, the Index has 25 components.

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).