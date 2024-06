Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to invest at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in large cap equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics to such securities. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, large cap equity securities are equity securities that at the time of purchase have a market capitalization within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index (the “Russell 1000 Growth Index”). The Russell 1000 Growth Index is a capitalization weighted index from a broad range of industries chosen for market size, liquidity and industry group representation.As of April 30, 2024, the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 1000 Growth Index is $556 million to $2.9 trillion. Equity securities consist of common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities, other financial instruments that are components of, or have characteristics similar to, the securities included in the Russell 1000 Growth Index, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are receipts typically issued by an American bank or trust company that evidence underlying securities issued by a foreign company.

In addition to ADRs, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in other forms of securities of foreign companies, including but not limited to European Depositary Receipts, which are receipts typically issued in Europe evidencing an ownership arrangement with the foreign company or other securities convertible into securities of foreign companies.

The Fund is classified as non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.