Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Build Bond Innovation ETF

BFIX | Active ETF

$22.95

$17.7 M

4.01%

$0.92

0.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$17.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

78.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
$22.58
$23.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Build Bond Innovation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Matthew Dines

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective through investing in a non-diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade bonds of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers either directly or indirectly via unaffiliated ETFs (“Underlying Funds”), (the “Fixed Income Strategy”) and long call or long put options linked to the performance of an equity, ETF, or index (collectively, the “Reference Asset”), (the “Equity Option Overlay Strategy”).

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests 80% or more of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes, if any) in bond instruments (“80% investment policy”), directly or by investing in Underlying Funds which invest primarily in bond instrument securities. The Fund defines bond instruments to include: (i) bonds, (ii) bills, (iii) notes, (iv) debentures, (v) mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), (vi) consumer asset-backed securities (“ABS”), such as credit card and auto loan receivables, (vii) commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) (viii) or any other debt or debt-related securities of any maturities, whether issued by U.S. or non-U.S. governments, agencies or instrumentalities thereof or corporate entities, and having fixed, variable, floating or inverse floating rates.

The Fund seeks to achieve its capital appreciation objective via two sources: (1) total return on the Fixed Income Strategy, and (2) total return on the Equity Option Overlay Strategy. The Fund seeks to achieve its risk mitigation objective by: (1) maintaining a moderate duration, investment grade (BBB-equivalent or better) average credit quality risk profile of its holdings in the Fixed Income Strategy, and (2) maintaining the Fund’s allocation to the Equity Option Overlay Strategy to between 0% and 10% of its holdings.

Fixed Income Strategy

The Fixed Income Strategy invests in U.S. dollar denominated fixed income instruments of investment grade quality - i.e., recognized as BBB- or higher by at least one Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (NRSRO) (e.g., Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, or Fitch), directly or by investing in Underlying Funds which invest primarily in bonds and bond instrument securities.

The Fund’s adviser considers potential bond instrument investments, or investment in an Underlying Fund by evaluating credit quality, nominal yield and spread. With respect to credit quality, the adviser utilizes its own research, as well as third-party investment research, ratings, and analyses provided by credit ratings agencies (e.g., Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch) and other investment research publishers.

In forming a portfolio of holdings that make up the Fixed Income Strategy, the adviser selects a portfolio of securities it believes best maximizes the Fund’s expected total return potential while maintaining a risk profile consistent with a moderate duration and investment grade average credit quality. In analyzing individual securities for inclusion or removal from the Fixed Income Strategy’s holdings, the adviser evaluates individual fixed income securities or Underlying Funds on a relative value basis in a manner that the adviser believes to be most consistent with the Fund’s stated objectives. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will maintain an investment portfolio with a weighted average duration of no less than 1 year and no more than 8 years. The Fund anticipates an average maturity of holdings in the Fixed Income Strategy of no less than 1 year and no more than 10 years, with no constraint on maturity for any individual fixed income security.

Equity Option Overlay Strategy

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund uses call and put option strategies to seek to obtain total return within the desired risk profile. The Fund ordinarily will implement call or put option strategies on the Reference Asset. Call options give the Fund the right but not the obligation to buy the Reference Asset at a specified price (the “strike price”) within a specific time period. Put options give the Fund the right but not the obligation to sell the Reference Asset at a specified price (the “strike price”) within a specific time period. The Fund pays a fee to purchase a call or put option, which is called the premium. In return for the payment of the premium, the Fund is entitled to purchase (sell) the Reference Asset from the writer of the call (put) option at a value equal to the difference between the market price of the Reference Asset and the exercise price of the option, if the value of the call (put) option is above (below) its exercise price. When the call (put) option expires and the Fund has not exercised the call option because the value of the call (put) option is below (above) its exercise price, the Fund loses the premium paid. The Fund may sell call or put options but only to close out an existing call option the Fund owns (“sell to close”).

Pursuant to the Fund’s option strategy, the Fund invests in a series of call or put options on the Reference Asset. The Adviser selects an option based upon its evaluation of the option’s cost, strike price, expiration and price sensitivity to the Reference Asset. The Adviser may purchase an option on the Reference Asset that has a strike price above, at or below the price of the Reference Asset. Through the purchases of a series of call options, the Adviser is seeking total return for the Fund to the extent the price of the Reference Asset rises less the premium paid by the Fund for the call options. When the price of the Reference Asset declines and the call options go unexercised, the Fund’s total return declines as the return is reduced by the premium the Fund paid for the call option. Through the purchases of a series of put options, the Adviser is seeking total return for the Fund to the extent the price of the Reference Asset decreases less the premium paid by the Fund for the put options. When the price of the Reference Asset rises and the put options go unexercised, the Fund’s total return declines as the return is reduced by the premium the Fund paid for the put option.

The adviser employs a risk management process to mitigate the risks associated with the option strategy. In addition, under normal market conditions, no more than 10% of the value of the Fund’s net assets will be subject to the Fund’s option strategy and no more than 2.5% of the Fund’s net assets will be subject to any single option. In addition, the Adviser considers the impact of transaction costs associated with implementing the Fund’s option strategy, including whether the potential benefits achieved in rising markets exceeds the negative impact of transaction costs associated with purchasing call or put options. Under conditions of extreme stress or volatility in broader financial markets, including those in the Reference Asset, the Fund will incur increased transaction costs.

Read More

BFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -23.7% 16.4% N/A
1 Yr 0.7% -8.9% 48.3% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -2.2% 16.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -0.7% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -40.8% 20.6% N/A
2021 N/A -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.7% 16.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -12.8% 48.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -3.4% 16.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.1% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -40.8% 20.6% N/A
2021 N/A -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

BFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BFIX Category Low Category High BFIX % Rank
Net Assets 17.7 M 1.12 M 110 B 92.87%
Number of Holdings 113 2 10961 96.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.7 M -31.7 M 22 B 75.99%
Weighting of Top 10 78.61% 10.8% 100.0% 2.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 8.33%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 7.99%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 6.96%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 6.58%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 5.68%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 5.64%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 5.58%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 5.34%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 5.26%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 5.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BFIX % Rank
Bonds 		98.43% -39.76% 93.84% 0.21%
Cash 		0.86% -97.12% 185.58% 92.69%
Other 		0.76% -1.25% 197.12% 93.53%
Stocks 		0.00% -45.72% 98.42% 97.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 91.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 10.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.86% 0.10% 100.00% 99.79%
Derivative 		0.76% 0.00% 41.88% 89.35%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 72.86%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.90% 26.10%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 85.80%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 98.64% 17.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFIX % Rank
US 		98.43% -177.12% 87.76% 0.21%
Non US 		0.00% -39.00% 137.36% 49.90%

BFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.16% 2.71% 95.20%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.70% 32.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

BFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

BFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% N/A

BFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BFIX Category Low Category High BFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.01% 0.00% 10.92% 27.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BFIX Category Low Category High BFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -5.20% 6.33% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Dines

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2022

0.3

0.3%

Matthew Dines, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser. He has been with the Adviser since 2018. Prior to that time, Mr. Dines held several finance roles at Amazon.com beginning in 2014, including most recently Senior Finance Manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

