Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Horizon Landmark ETF

ETF
BENJ
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
BENJ (ETF)

Horizon Landmark ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
BENJ (ETF)

Horizon Landmark ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Horizon Landmark ETF

BENJ | ETF

-

-

-

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Horizon Landmark ETF

BENJ | ETF

-

-

-

0.40%

BENJ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Horizon Landmark ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Horizon Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Landmark Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that sees to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in U.S. Treasury Bills with maturities ranging from one to three months (and ETFs that have substantial exposure to such Treasury Bills), and by engaging in options transactions.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon” or the “Adviser”), expects to employ a variety of options strategies for the Fund, including purchasing and selling put and call options, as well as utilizing “spreads” and other option combinations. In “spread” transactions, the Fund buys and writes a put or buys and writes a call on the same underlying instrument with the options having different strike prices, expiration dates, or both. When the Landmark Fund engages in spread transactions, it seeks to profit from differences in the option premiums paid and received and in the market prices of the related options positions when they are closed out or sold.

The options utilized by the Fund may be based on a broad range of underlying assets, including domestic equity securities, ETFs, and equity indices. Options purchased by the Fund may be exchange-traded (including Flexible Exchange Options (“FLEX Options”)) or traded over-the-counter (“OTC Options”). FLEX Options are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (the “OCC”). Terms that can be customized for FLEX Options include exercise price, exercise styles, and expiration dates.

In addition to the spreads discussed above, the Landmark Fund’s option strategies may also involve other options combinations, such as straddles and collars. In “straddles,” the Fund purchases a put option and a call option or writes a put option and a call option on the same instrument with the same expiration date and the same strike price. A “collar” position combines a put option purchased by the Fund (the right of the Fund to sell a specific security within a specified period) with a call option that is written by the Fund (the right of the counterparty to buy the same security) in a single instrument, and the Fund’s right to sell the security is typically set at a price that is below the counterparty’s right to buy the security. Thus, the combined position “collars” the performance of the underlying security, providing protection from depreciation below the price specified in the put option, and allowing for participation in any appreciation up to the price specified by the call option. In each case, the premium received for writing an option offsets, in part, the premium paid to purchase the corresponding option; however, downside protection may be limited as compared to just owning a single option. There is no limit on the number or size of the options transactions in which the Landmark Fund may engage.

The allocation among various investment strategies will be determined by the Adviser using a flexible approach that combines active management and quantitative models, incorporating the Adviser’s assessment of current economic and market conditions, liquidity, pricing, and the overall composition of the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser will consider factors such as price, duration, liquidity, and risk when selecting investments and structuring the Fund’s portfolio. Although the Fund invests primarily in options and short-term U.S. Treasury Bills, it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, such as money market funds, to manage liquidity and facilitate its investment strategies. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading, which could result in increased transaction costs and may affect the Fund’s performance.

Read More

BENJ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BENJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BENJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2024 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BENJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BENJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2024 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BENJ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BENJ Category Low Category High BENJ % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BENJ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BENJ - Expenses

Operational Fees

BENJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.40% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BENJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BENJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BENJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BENJ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BENJ Category Low Category High BENJ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BENJ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BENJ Category Low Category High BENJ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BENJ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BENJ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×