The Landmark Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that sees to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in U.S. Treasury Bills with maturities ranging from one to three months (and ETFs that have substantial exposure to such Treasury Bills), and by engaging in options transactions.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon” or the “Adviser”), expects to employ a variety of options strategies for the Fund, including purchasing and selling put and call options, as well as utilizing “spreads” and other option combinations. In “spread” transactions, the Fund buys and writes a put or buys and writes a call on the same underlying instrument with the options having different strike prices, expiration dates, or both. When the Landmark Fund engages in spread transactions, it seeks to profit from differences in the option premiums paid and received and in the market prices of the related options positions when they are closed out or sold.

The options utilized by the Fund may be based on a broad range of underlying assets, including domestic equity securities, ETFs, and equity indices. Options purchased by the Fund may be exchange-traded (including Flexible Exchange Options (“FLEX Options”)) or traded over-the-counter (“OTC Options”). FLEX Options are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (the “OCC”). Terms that can be customized for FLEX Options include exercise price, exercise styles, and expiration dates.

In addition to the spreads discussed above, the Landmark Fund’s option strategies may also involve other options combinations, such as straddles and collars. In “straddles,” the Fund purchases a put option and a call option or writes a put option and a call option on the same instrument with the same expiration date and the same strike price. A “collar” position combines a put option purchased by the Fund (the right of the Fund to sell a specific security within a specified period) with a call option that is written by the Fund (the right of the counterparty to buy the same security) in a single instrument, and the Fund’s right to sell the security is typically set at a price that is below the counterparty’s right to buy the security. Thus, the combined position “collars” the performance of the underlying security, providing protection from depreciation below the price specified in the put option, and allowing for participation in any appreciation up to the price specified by the call option. In each case, the premium received for writing an option offsets, in part, the premium paid to purchase the corresponding option; however, downside protection may be limited as compared to just owning a single option. There is no limit on the number or size of the options transactions in which the Landmark Fund may engage.

The allocation among various investment strategies will be determined by the Adviser using a flexible approach that combines active management and quantitative models, incorporating the Adviser’s assessment of current economic and market conditions, liquidity, pricing, and the overall composition of the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser will consider factors such as price, duration, liquidity, and risk when selecting investments and structuring the Fund’s portfolio. Although the Fund invests primarily in options and short-term U.S. Treasury Bills, it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, such as money market funds, to manage liquidity and facilitate its investment strategies. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading, which could result in increased transaction costs and may affect the Fund’s performance.