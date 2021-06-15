Home
The BeeHive ETF

BEEX | ETF

-

-

-

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

The BeeHive ETF

BEEX | ETF

-

-

-

0.84%

BEEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The BeeHive ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of domestic companies with large and mid-sized market capitalizations. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Cannell & Spears LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) defines (1) companies with large market capitalizations as those companies with market capitalizations of more than $80 billion and (2) companies with mid-sized market capitalizations as those companies with market capitalizations of at least $9 billion but not more than $80 billion. Equity securities in which the Fund invests on a principal basis include common stock and sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in foreign securities and equity securities of domestic companies with small market capitalizations (defined by the Sub-Adviser as those companies with market capitalizations of less than $9 billion). In addition, the Fund may invest in domestic fixed-income securities, including high-yield securities (or “junk bonds”).

The Sub-Adviser seeks to generate superior long-term capital appreciation through a focused portfolio of companies that the Sub-Adviser believes to have dynamic businesses with leading and defensible market positions (i.e., companies that are well established and expected to maintain their market leading status). The management philosophy of the Sub-Adviser emphasizes specific security selection rather than asset allocation. The Sub-Adviser looks for investments that it believes (i) offer favorable asymmetric expected-return profiles (i.e., return profiles where it is expected that there is greater performance upside than downside) over the coming three-year period, and (ii) possess competitive advantages over alternative investment opportunities. The Fund’s investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets. As of September 13, 2024, over 25% of the Predecessor Fund’s assets were invested in securities within the information technology sector and approximately 25% of the Predecessor Fund’s assets were invested in securities within the financials sector.

The Sub-Adviser conducts proprietary fundamental research to develop an understanding of a business and its position within its industry. This proprietary fundamental research takes into account many factors including, industry structure and trends, historical financial results, company presentations and expectations of future financial performance. Consideration is also given to technical studies, such as moving averages, support and resistance lines, and volume, which help inform trading decisions and risk management. In this process, the Sub-Adviser analyzes company filings and communicates with company management and industry analysts.

Fund holdings are continuously monitored to seek to ensure that the initial rationale for investment remains. If it is determined that the initial reason for investment is no longer valid, the Sub-Adviser may sell the holding. A Fund holding may also be sold if the valuation exceeds a target, if valuation appears inconsistent with industry comparables or if other investments with higher expected returns become available. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s portfolio is generally comprised of between 30 and 50 holdings.

Read More

BEEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BEEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BEEX Category Low Category High BEEX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BEEX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BEEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.84% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BEEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BEEX Category Low Category High BEEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BEEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BEEX Category Low Category High BEEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BEEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BEEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

