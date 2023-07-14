The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the hotel business. The Fund defines companies in the hotel business as those in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry, which consists of owners and operators of hotels (generally excluding casino-hotels), resorts, and cruise-ships and includes travel agencies, tour operators and related services not classified elsewhere. The Fund may also invest in companies involved in other lodging and travel-related services.

The Fund invests primarily in U.S. exchange listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company. The investment strategy typically identifies a wide variety of large- and mid-capitalization stocks. The Fund also may invest in small- and micro-cap stocks.

The Fund will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Industry within the Consumer Discretionary Sector. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

The Advisor may use a variety of methods for security selection. As the Fund primarily focuses on one business area, the Advisor intends to select companies with dominant positions in that market or those in unique positions for growth and expansion. The Advisor will utilize numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their future potential value, as measured by the Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio.