Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

ETF
BECO
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.9358 -0.17 -0.77%
primary theme
N/A
BECO (ETF)

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.9358 -0.17 -0.77%
primary theme
N/A
BECO (ETF)

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.9358 -0.17 -0.77%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

BECO | ETF

$21.94

$4.2 M

1.27%

$0.28

-

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$4.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.1
$17.60
$22.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

BECO | ETF

$21.94

$4.2 M

1.27%

$0.28

-

BECO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock-advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Thomas Holl

Fund Description

BECO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BECO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 18.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BECO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BECO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BECO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BECO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BECO Category Low Category High BECO % Rank
Net Assets 4.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Cash Funds Treasury SL Agency 3.76%
  2. SalMar ASA 3.68%
  3. SalMar ASA 3.68%
  4. SalMar ASA 3.68%
  5. SalMar ASA 3.68%
  6. SalMar ASA 3.68%
  7. SalMar ASA 3.68%
  8. SalMar ASA 3.68%
  9. SalMar ASA 3.68%
  10. SalMar ASA 3.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BECO % Rank
Stocks 		95.24% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BECO - Expenses

Operational Fees

BECO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BECO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BECO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BECO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BECO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BECO Category Low Category High BECO % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.27% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BECO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BECO Category Low Category High BECO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BECO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BECO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Holl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2021

0.82

0.8%

Tom Holl, CFA, Director, is a member of the Natural Resources team within the Fundamental Equity division of BlackRock’s Active Equity Group. He is responsible for covering the mining and gold sectors. Mr. Holl moved to his current role in 2008. His service with the BlackRock dates back to 2006, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. At MLIM, Mr. Holl was a member of the Global Equity team and the Real Estate team as a member of the graduate training program. Mr. Holl earned a BA degree, with honors, in Land Economy from Cambridge University in 2006.

Sumana Manohar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2021

0.82

0.8%

Alastair Bishop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2021

0.82

0.8%

Alastair Bishop, Managing Director, is a member of the Natural Resources team within Fundamental Equity division of BlackRock’s Active Equity Group. Mr. Bishop was a senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray, where he was responsible for covering the Clean Technology industry. Prior to joining Piper Jaffray in 2009, he covered the Renewable Energy and Industrial sectors for 8 years at Dresdner Kleinwort. Mr. Bishop began his career in 2001 at Dresdner Kleinwort Investment Bank. Mr. Bishop earned a BSc degree in economics from the University of Nottingham in 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×