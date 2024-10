The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities that pay dividends.

The Fund attempts to achieve a faster dividend growth than the market, with a lower portfolio beta, and an aggregate yield that is equal to or greater than the S&P 500 ® . The Fund’s portfolio is managed by Brentview Investment Management, LLC (“Brentview”), a sub-adviser to the Fund. Brentview follows a bottom-up process to identify U.S.-listed companies positioned to grow their dividend. Brentview selects investments for the Fund’s portfolio by using a combination of qualitative analysis, financial analysis, and valuation and historical analysis to select companies with demonstrated operating consistency, strong fundamentals, and reasonable valuations for best potential total return.

Brentview determines the investable universe of companies for the Fund’s portfolio by conducting a screening process before conducting in depth fundamental analysis. Brentview first identifies companies with a minimum market capitalization of $3 billion or larger, then eliminates non-dividend payers, and focuses on both companies that have recently started paying dividends and those with positive dividend growth.

Brentview conducts research on the Fund’s existing holdings to identify factors that may be contrary to the initial decision to add the security to the portfolio to anticipate potential dividend cuts and/or deteriorating fundamentals. Brentview may sell a security in the Fund’s portfolio if the company demonstrates a weakened commitment to dividends, unsustainable payout ratios, a deteriorating balance sheet strength, or a change in business strategy.