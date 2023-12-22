Home
Trending ETFs
Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$25.03
$25.14

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BCUS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests in equity securities consisting primarily of common and preferred stock and securities convertible into common stock. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S.-listed large capitalization companies. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), defines large capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations exceeding $5 billion at the time of purchase.

The Sub-Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies that the Sub-Adviser believes exhibit characteristics of structurally advantaged business models. The Sub-Adviser selects securities using its proprietary research system that employs a rigorous, quantitative framework in evaluating companies. Investments are selected based on a process that utilizes data analysis to evaluate a potential investment’s ability to compound capital over time. Such analysis incorporates company specific data, fundamental metrics, and market data.

The Sub-Adviser’s proprietary research system typically results in a portfolio of 25 to 50 securities, which is generated monthly for reconstitution and reweighting. The Fund expects to hold securities for at least one year and will not invest more than 10% of its assets in any single security at the time of purchase.

While investing in a particular market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy.

Read More

BCUS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCUS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCUS Category Low Category High BCUS % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCUS % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BCUS - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BCUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BCUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCUS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCUS Category Low Category High BCUS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCUS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCUS Category Low Category High BCUS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCUS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BCUS - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

