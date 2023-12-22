The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests in equity securities consisting primarily of common and preferred stock and securities convertible into common stock. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S.-listed large capitalization companies. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), defines large capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations exceeding $5 billion at the time of purchase.

The Sub-Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies that the Sub-Adviser believes exhibit characteristics of structurally advantaged business models. The Sub-Adviser selects securities using its proprietary research system that employs a rigorous, quantitative framework in evaluating companies. Investments are selected based on a process that utilizes data analysis to evaluate a potential investment’s ability to compound capital over time. Such analysis incorporates company specific data, fundamental metrics, and market data.

The Sub-Adviser’s proprietary research system typically results in a portfolio of 25 to 50 securities, which is generated monthly for reconstitution and reweighting. The Fund expects to hold securities for at least one year and will not invest more than 10% of its assets in any single security at the time of purchase.

While investing in a particular market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy.