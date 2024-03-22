Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF

ETF
BCIL
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0832 -0.21 -0.82%
primary theme
N/A
BCIL (ETF)

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0832 -0.21 -0.82%
primary theme
N/A
BCIL (ETF)

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0832 -0.21 -0.82%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 03/22/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF

BCIL | ETF

$25.08

-

-

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
$25.08
$25.29

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 03/22/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF

BCIL | ETF

$25.08

-

-

0.90%

BCIL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bancreek International Large Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of large capitalization issuers located outside of the United States. For purposes of this investment test, the Fund considers an issuer to be located outside of the United States if it meets any of the following criteria: (i) it is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in, a country outside the United States; (ii) the issuer’s principal securities trading market is in a country outside of the United States; or (iii) the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in a country outside of the United States. Depositary receipts representing such securities will also be counted towards compliance with this 80% test. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), defines large capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations exceeding $5 billion at the time of purchase. The companies in which the Fund primarily invests are those from non-U.S. developed markets. The Fund defines non-U.S. developed markets with respect to the Fund as those countries included in the MSCI World ex USA Index, which, as of January 31, 2024, included the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. The Fund will maintain a minimum investment in companies from at least three different countries. The Fund may also invest in the securities of other investment companies, including ETFs. To the extent such investment companies principally invest in securities of large capitalization issuers located outside of the United States (as defined above), the Fund will count such investments when determining compliance with the 80% investment policy articulated above.

The Sub-Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies that the Sub-Adviser believes exhibit characteristics of structurally advantaged business models. The Sub-Adviser selects securities using its proprietary research system that employs a rigorous, quantitative framework in evaluating companies. Investments are selected based on a process that utilizes data analysis to evaluate a potential investment’s ability to compound capital over time. Such analysis incorporates company specific data, fundamental metrics, and market data.

The Sub-Adviser’s proprietary research system typically results in a portfolio of 25 to 50 securities, which is generated monthly for reconstitution and reweighting. The Fund expects to hold securities for at least one year and will not invest more than 10% of its assets in any single security at the time of purchase.

While investing in a particular geographic region or market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more geographic regions, sectors, or currencies as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy, based on portfolio positioning and output of the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative models.

Although the Sub-Adviser does not expect to regularly do so, under certain market conditions, the Sub-Adviser may seek to hedge its exposure to one or more non-U.S. currencies through the use of forward foreign currency contracts.

As of March 1, 2024, the Fund is expected to have significant investments in Canadian issuers and European issuers, although this may change from time to time.

Read More

BCIL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCIL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCIL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCIL Category Low Category High BCIL % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCIL % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BCIL - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.90% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BCIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BCIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCIL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCIL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCIL Category Low Category High BCIL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCIL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCIL Category Low Category High BCIL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCIL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BCIL - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×