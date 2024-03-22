The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of large capitalization issuers located outside of the United States. For purposes of this investment test, the Fund considers an issuer to be located outside of the United States if it meets any of the following criteria: (i) it is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in, a country outside the United States; (ii) the issuer’s principal securities trading market is in a country outside of the United States; or (iii) the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in a country outside of the United States. Depositary receipts representing such securities will also be counted towards compliance with this 80% test. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), defines large capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations exceeding $5 billion at the time of purchase. The companies in which the Fund primarily invests are those from non-U.S. developed markets. The Fund defines non-U.S. developed markets with respect to the Fund as those countries included in the MSCI World ex USA Index, which, as of January 31, 2024, included the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. The Fund will maintain a minimum investment in companies from at least three different countries. The Fund may also invest in the securities of other investment companies, including ETFs. To the extent such investment companies principally invest in securities of large capitalization issuers located outside of the United States (as defined above), the Fund will count such investments when determining compliance with the 80% investment policy articulated above.

The Sub-Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies that the Sub-Adviser believes exhibit characteristics of structurally advantaged business models. The Sub-Adviser selects securities using its proprietary research system that employs a rigorous, quantitative framework in evaluating companies. Investments are selected based on a process that utilizes data analysis to evaluate a potential investment’s ability to compound capital over time. Such analysis incorporates company specific data, fundamental metrics, and market data.

The Sub-Adviser’s proprietary research system typically results in a portfolio of 25 to 50 securities, which is generated monthly for reconstitution and reweighting. The Fund expects to hold securities for at least one year and will not invest more than 10% of its assets in any single security at the time of purchase.

While investing in a particular geographic region or market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more geographic regions, sectors, or currencies as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy, based on portfolio positioning and output of the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative models.

Although the Sub-Adviser does not expect to regularly do so, under certain market conditions, the Sub-Adviser may seek to hedge its exposure to one or more non-U.S. currencies through the use of forward foreign currency contracts.

As of March 1, 2024, the Fund is expected to have significant investments in Canadian issuers and European issuers, although this may change from time to time.