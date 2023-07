Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations at the time of purchase that, in the opinion of Principal Global Investors, LLC (“PGI”), the Fund’s investment advisor, display characteristics of a “blue chip” company. For this Fund, companies with large market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index (as of April 30, 2023, this was between approximately $659.2 million and $2.7 trillion). Blue chip companies are firms that, in PGI’s view, are well established in their industries and have the potential for growth of capital and an expectation for above-average earnings. In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, PGI uses a bottom-up, fundamental process, focusing on, among other things, competitive position, company management and culture, free cash flow, and risk. The Fund invests in securities of foreign companies. The Fund also invests in the securities of companies that are in the financial services and information technology sectors.

The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means it can invest a higher percentage of assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, changes in the value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in the Fund’s share price than would occur in a more diversified fund. The Fund's portfolio is expected to have a limited number of holdings (e.g., ranging from as few as twenty to as many as thirty holdings).

The Fund is an actively managed non-transparent ETF that operates pursuant to an exemptive order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (Non-Transparent Order) and does not publicly disclose its complete portfolio holdings each business day. Instead, the Fund publishes each business day on its website a “Tracking Basket,” which is designed to closely track the daily performance of the Fund but is not the Fund’s actual portfolio. The Tracking Basket is comprised of: (1) select recently disclosed portfolio holdings (Strategy Components); (2) liquid ETFs that convey information about the types of instruments (that are not otherwise fully represented by the Strategy Components) in which the Fund invests (Representative ETFs); and (3) cash and cash equivalents. For additional

information regarding the Tracking Basket, see “Additional Fund Specific Information – Tracking basket structure” in the prospectus.

The Fund also publishes each business day on its website the "Tracking Basket Weight Overlap," which is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Tracking Basket compared to the holdings of the Fund that formed the basis for the Fund’s calculation of net asset value per share (NAV) at the end of the prior business day. The Tracking Basket Weight Overlap is designed to provide investors with an understanding of how similar the Tracking Basket is to the Fund’s actual portfolio in percentage terms.