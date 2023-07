The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that will invest primarily in equity securities of listed domestic and foreign Blockchain Development Companies (as the term is defined below), American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”), that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), expects to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from the use of blockchain technology in connection with the issuance, facilitation, custody, trading and administration of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. A blockchain is a peer-to-peer ledger of immutable transactions consolidated into digital “blocks” of data; the “blocks” are cryptographically linked consecutively into a chronological “chain,” meaning that each new block references the transactions in the previous block of data. The Fund defines “digital assets” as digital ( i.e. , non-tangible) representations of various assets ( e.g. , goods, resources, objects) and defines “cryptocurrency” (also referred to as “virtual currency” and “digital currency”) as digital assets designed to act as a medium of exchange. The Fund does not invest directly in cryptocurrencies or initial coin offerings and as a result, its performance does not seek to, and should not be expected to, correspond to the performance of any particular cryptocurrency.

Blockchain Development Companies may include companies that (i) verify and add digital asset transactions to a blockchain ledger (i.e. , digital asset mining), or that produce technology used in digital asset mining, (ii) operate trading platforms/exchanges, asset managers, custodians, wallets, and/or payment gateways or processors for digital assets issued on a blockchain, (iii) develop and distribute applications and software services related to blockchain technology and digital assets issued on a blockchain, including smart contracts, (iv) manufacture and distribute infrastructure and/or hardware used for blockchain activities and digital assets issued on a blockchain, or (v) provide engineering and consulting services for the adoption and utilization of blockchain technology and digital assets issued on a blockchain.

In selecting individual securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser employs a value-driven, “bottom-up” or fundamental approach. The Adviser’s research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including internal research, to develop and refine its investment themes for the Fund and identify and take advantage of trends that are expected to benefit individual companies or broader

sub-industries. The Adviser expects to sell portfolio holdings when it determines that they no longer fit the Adviser’s investment thesis and/or are no longer attractively valued.

The Fund’s portfolio generally will include the securities of approximately 20 to 50 issuers, and those issuers may represent any combination of small-, mid-, or large-capitalization companies at any point in time. The Fund may invest in issuers in developed, emerging markets, and frontier markets. Frontier markets and emerging market countries are those countries with low- and middle-income economies, respectively, as classified by the World Bank, or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) frontier markets or emerging markets indices.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in Blockchain Development Companies. A Blockchain Development Company means a company that has (i) publicly disclosed its commitment to the development and use of blockchain technologies, (ii) organized a separate identifiable business line or legal entity for the purpose of developing and using blockchain technologies, or (iii) been defined by one or more published indices or classified by one or more industry classification schemes as a blockchain company.

The Fund also may invest in the securities of issuers the Adviser believes are actively engaged in the development and use of blockchain technologies, but which do not meet the criteria specified above in the Fund’s definition of Blockchain Development Companies, and anticipates investing in cash and cash equivalents on a day-to-day basis.

The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or smaller number of issuers than diversified funds. The Fund expects to concentrate its investments in issuers in the Capital Markets Industry within the Financials Sector, as classified by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS

®

).