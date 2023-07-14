Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|BBSA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-6.2%
|3.8%
|65.80%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-11.3%
|2.9%
|41.49%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-6.1%
|1.4%
|28.04%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|6.59%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.6%
|2.2%
|6.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|BBSA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.8%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|26.90%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|30.18%
|2020
|1.6%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|2.99%
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|BBSA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.9%
|-6.2%
|3.8%
|96.88%
|1 Yr
|-4.8%
|-11.3%
|2.2%
|96.01%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|4.27%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBSA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.8%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|26.90%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|30.00%
|2020
|1.6%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|2.99%
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|BBSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBSA % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.2 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|98.61%
|Number of Holdings
|676
|4
|4919
|31.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.8 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|91.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.15%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|23.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBSA % Rank
|Bonds
|95.37%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|26.91%
|Cash
|2.65%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|61.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.97%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|55.73%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|57.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|60.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|49.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBSA % Rank
|Government
|63.94%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|3.30%
|Corporate
|22.54%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.08%
|Securitized
|10.82%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|85.07%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.65%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|69.44%
|Municipal
|0.05%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|46.88%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|58.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBSA % Rank
|US
|87.30%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|19.27%
|Non US
|8.07%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|79.86%
|BBSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.05%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|97.48%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|7.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BBSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BBSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|22.53%
|BBSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBSA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.42%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|5.73%
|BBSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BBSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBSA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.02%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|58.79%
|BBSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2023
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 12, 2019
3.22
3.2%
Mr. Kumar, Vice President of JPMIM, has been a portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2011, he previously worked for the Global Head of Strategic Product Management from 2014 to 2016 and on the JPMorgan Private Bank Manager Selection Team specializing in equities from 2011 to 2014. Mr. Kumar holds a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 12, 2019
3.22
3.2%
Mr. Isenberg, Executive Director of JPMIM, is the Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management for Quantitative Beta Strategies. In this role, Mr. Isenberg is responsible for portfolio management of all of J.P. Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. passive fixed income funds, including index replication and smart beta fixed income funds. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, Mr. Isenberg worked at VanEck beginning in 2015, where he was a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager for all of the VanEck Vectors Fixed Income ETFs, including the municipal, international and high yield funds and worked at Credit Suisse from 2003 until 2015 in various roles, including Head of Fixed Income Index Products and Head of Bond Index Products. Mr. Isenberg graduated from Binghamton University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 12, 2019
3.22
3.2%
Mr. Noei, vice president, is a portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies group, based in New York. Mr. Noei joined J.P. Morgan Investment Management since 2012. Mr. Noei holds a M.Sc. in finance from the Fisher School of Business at The Ohio State University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 17, 2020
1.95
2.0%
Jonathan Msika, Vice President of JPMIM, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies group since 2016. An employee since 2011, he was previously a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2011 to 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
