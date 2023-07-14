The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Short-Term U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of U.S. dollar denominated investment grade taxable bonds with remaining effective maturities between one and five years. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Bloomberg Index Services Limited is the index provider for the Underlying Index (the Index Provider). The Underlying Index is a subset of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and primarily includes U.S. Treasury bonds, government-related bonds (i.e., U.S. and non-U.S. agencies, sovereign, quasi-sovereign, supranational and local authority debt), investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds, mortgage-backed pass-through securities (MBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities. The Underlying Index’s exposure to mortgages is limited to mortgages with maturities of up to 15 years. The dollar-weighted average maturity of the Underlying Index as of May 31, 2023 was 2.94 years. Beta is a measure of the volatility of a security or a portfolio relative to a market benchmark. The term “BetaBuilders” in the Fund’s name conveys the intended outcome of providing investors with passive exposure and return that generally correspond to a market cap weighted benchmark. The Fund, along with other JPMorgan BetaBuilders Funds, can be used to help an investor build a portfolio of passive exposure to various markets. The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many actively-managed funds, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Fund intends to utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. Targeted investment characteristics of the collective portfolio include asset class exposure, industry weightings, liquidity, and other fixed income specific attributes (such as yield, duration, credit quality, spread and maturity). Even when the Fund utilizes representative sampling, it must still invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced monthly in accordance with the monthly rebalancing of the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest in mortgage pass-through securities eligible to be sold in the “to-be-announced” or TBA market (Mortgage TBAs). Mortgage TBAs provide for the forward or delayed delivery of the underlying instrument with settlement up to 180 days. The term TBA comes from the fact that the actual mortgage-backed security that will be delivered to fulfill a TBA trade is not designated at the time the trade is made, but rather is announced 48 hours before the settlement date. The Fund may enter into such contracts on a regular basis. The Fund, pending settlement of such contracts, will invest its assets in high-quality, liquid short-term instruments, including shares of money market funds advised by JPMIM or its affiliates. The Fund will not invest in asset classes that are not present in the Underlying Index. The Fund will not invest in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (i.e., high yield and junk bonds). The Fund may invest in privately placed, restricted and unregistered securities. To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries. The Fund may also invest in shares of affiliated money market funds.