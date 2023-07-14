Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$14.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.3
$46.28
$48.54

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BBSA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Mar 12, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    774946
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Naveen Kumar

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Short-Term U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of U.S. dollar denominated investment grade taxable bonds with remaining effective maturities between one and five years. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Bloomberg Index Services Limited is the index provider for the Underlying Index (the Index Provider). The Underlying Index is a subset of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and primarily includes U.S. Treasury bonds, government-related bonds (i.e., U.S. and non-U.S. agencies, sovereign, quasi-sovereign, supranational and local authority debt), investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds, mortgage-backed pass-through securities (MBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities. The Underlying Index’s exposure to mortgages is limited to mortgages with maturities of up to 15 years. The dollar-weighted average maturity of the Underlying Index as of May 31, 2023 was 2.94 years.Beta is a measure of the volatility of a security or a portfolio relative to a market benchmark. The term “BetaBuilders” in the Fund’s name conveys the intended outcome of providing investors with passive exposure and return that generally correspond to a market cap weighted benchmark. The Fund, along with other JPMorgan BetaBuilders Funds, can be used to help an investor build a portfolio of passive exposure to various markets.The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many actively-managed funds, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.The Fund intends to utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. Targeted investment characteristics of the collective portfolio include asset class exposure, industry weightings, liquidity, and other fixed income specific attributes (such as yield, duration, credit quality, spread and maturity). Even when the Fund utilizes representative sampling, it must still invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced monthly in accordance with the monthly rebalancing of the Underlying Index.The Fund may invest in mortgage pass-through securities eligible to be sold in the “to-be-announced” or TBA market (Mortgage TBAs). Mortgage TBAs provide for the forward or delayed delivery of the underlying instrument with settlement up to 180 days. The term TBA comes from the fact that the actual mortgage-backed security that will be delivered to fulfill a TBA trade is not designated at the time the trade is made, but rather is announced 48 hours before the settlement date. The Fund may enter into such contracts on a regular basis. The Fund, pending settlement of such contracts, will invest its assets in high-quality, liquid short-term instruments, including shares of money market funds advised by JPMIM or its affiliates.The Fund will not invest in asset classes that are not present in the Underlying Index. The Fund will not invest in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (i.e., high yield and junk bonds). The Fund may invest in privately placed, restricted and unregistered securities.To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries.The Fund may also invest in shares of affiliated money market funds.
Read More

BBSA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -6.2% 3.8% 65.80%
1 Yr -0.6% -11.3% 2.9% 41.49%
3 Yr -2.0%* -6.1% 1.4% 28.04%
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.6% 3.2% 6.59%
10 Yr 0.0%* -11.6% 2.2% 6.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.8% -17.7% -2.5% 26.90%
2021 -0.6% -2.0% 2.2% 30.18%
2020 1.6% -2.8% 4.6% 2.99%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.9% -6.2% 3.8% 96.88%
1 Yr -4.8% -11.3% 2.2% 96.01%
3 Yr 0.5%* -6.1% 4.5% 4.27%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.8% -17.7% -2.5% 26.90%
2021 -0.6% -2.0% 2.2% 30.00%
2020 1.6% -2.8% 4.6% 2.99%
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

BBSA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBSA Category Low Category High BBSA % Rank
Net Assets 14.2 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 98.61%
Number of Holdings 676 4 4919 31.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.8 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 91.67%
Weighting of Top 10 36.15% 1.7% 100.0% 23.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. U.S. Treasury Notes 6.19%
  2. U.S. Treasury Notes 5.71%
  3. U.S. Treasury Notes 4.72%
  4. U.S. Treasury Notes 3.39%
  5. U.S. Treasury Notes 2.91%
  6. U.S. Treasury Notes 2.74%
  7. U.S. Treasury Notes 2.53%
  8. JPMorgan U.S. Government Money Market Fund, Class IM 2.15%
  9. U.S. Treasury Notes 2.06%
  10. U.S. Treasury Notes 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBSA % Rank
Bonds 		95.37% 49.71% 194.71% 26.91%
Cash 		2.65% -102.46% 39.20% 61.11%
Convertible Bonds 		1.97% 0.00% 27.71% 55.73%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 57.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 60.59%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 49.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBSA % Rank
Government 		63.94% 0.00% 73.63% 3.30%
Corporate 		22.54% 0.00% 100.00% 77.08%
Securitized 		10.82% 0.00% 97.27% 85.07%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.65% 0.00% 44.09% 69.44%
Municipal 		0.05% 0.00% 17.46% 46.88%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 58.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBSA % Rank
US 		87.30% 0.00% 165.96% 19.27%
Non US 		8.07% 0.00% 72.71% 79.86%

BBSA - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.01% 19.98% 97.48%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.19% 7.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BBSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BBSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 22.53%

BBSA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBSA Category Low Category High BBSA % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.42% 0.00% 11.01% 5.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBSA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBSA Category Low Category High BBSA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -1.27% 4.98% 58.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBSA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BBSA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Naveen Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2019

3.22

3.2%

Mr. Kumar, Vice President of JPMIM, has been a portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2011, he previously worked for the Global Head of Strategic Product Management from 2014 to 2016 and on the JPMorgan Private Bank Manager Selection Team specializing in equities from 2011 to 2014. Mr. Kumar holds a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University.

Eric Isenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2019

3.22

3.2%

Mr. Isenberg, Executive Director of JPMIM, is the Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management for Quantitative Beta Strategies. In this role, Mr. Isenberg is responsible for portfolio management of all of J.P. Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. passive fixed income funds, including index replication and smart beta fixed income funds. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, Mr. Isenberg worked at VanEck beginning in 2015, where he was a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager for all of the VanEck Vectors Fixed Income ETFs, including the municipal, international and high yield funds and worked at Credit Suisse from 2003 until 2015 in various roles, including Head of Fixed Income Index Products and Head of Bond Index Products. Mr. Isenberg graduated from Binghamton University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and economics.

Behnood Noei

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2019

3.22

3.2%

Mr. Noei, vice president, is a portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies group, based in New York. Mr. Noei joined J.P. Morgan Investment Management since 2012. Mr. Noei holds a M.Sc. in finance from the Fisher School of Business at The Ohio State University and is a CFA charterholder.

Jonathan Msika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 17, 2020

1.95

2.0%

Jonathan Msika, Vice President of JPMIM, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies group since 2016. An employee since 2011, he was previously a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2011 to 2016.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

