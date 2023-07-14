The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) sub-advised by Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in blue-chip stocks, and through some income almost exclusively derived from dividends paid by companies held in the Fund’s portfolio.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in blue-chip stocks as determined at the time of purchase. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, the Sub-Adviser considers “blue-chip stocks” to be stocks that are issued by the largest 150 U.S. companies as defined by market capitalization. These stocks tend to be well-known and established companies. As of June 30, 2022, the stocks in this group generally had a market capitalization of more than $46.6 billion.

The Sub-Adviser selects stocks within the blue-chip category using a model-driven statistical approach. The statistical approach was developed utilizing academic theory and incorporates logic, data, and evidence. Securities in the blue-chip category are selected by the proprietary model that primarily uses market capitalization ranking to establish a portfolio with reasonable industry diversification as determined by the Sub-Adviser and excluding any tobacco companies. This process typically results in a portfolio of approximately 35 securities. At times, however, the Fund may hold more or fewer stocks as a result of corporate actions such as spin-offs or mergers and acquisitions. Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on portfolio positioning, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.

The Sub-Adviser’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) information as a consideration in the ongoing assessment of all potential portfolio securities. The Sub-Adviser uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, the Sub-Adviser may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the Sub-Adviser.