YTD Return
23.5%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$122 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.0%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) sub-advised by Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in blue-chip stocks, and through some income almost exclusively derived from dividends paid by companies held in the Fund’s portfolio.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in blue-chip stocks as determined at the time of purchase. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, the Sub-Adviser considers “blue-chip stocks” to be stocks that are issued by the largest 150 U.S. companies as defined by market capitalization. These stocks tend to be well-known and established companies. As of June 30, 2022, the stocks in this group generally had a market capitalization of more than $46.6 billion.
The Sub-Adviser selects stocks within the blue-chip category using a model-driven statistical approach. The statistical approach was developed utilizing academic theory and incorporates logic, data, and evidence. Securities in the blue-chip category are selected by the proprietary model that primarily uses market capitalization ranking to establish a portfolio with reasonable industry diversification as determined by the Sub-Adviser and excluding any tobacco companies. This process typically results in a portfolio of approximately 35 securities. At times, however, the Fund may hold more or fewer stocks as a result of corporate actions such as spin-offs or mergers and acquisitions. Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on portfolio positioning, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.
The Sub-Adviser’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) information as a consideration in the ongoing assessment of all potential portfolio securities. The Sub-Adviser uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, the Sub-Adviser may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the Sub-Adviser.
|Period
|BBLU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBLU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|BBLU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BBLU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BBLU
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBLU % Rank
|Net Assets
|122 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|38
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|67.9 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.02%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBLU % Rank
|Stocks
|131.41%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBLU % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BBLU % Rank
|US
|131.41%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BBLU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BBLU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BBLU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BBLU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BBLU
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBLU % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BBLU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|BBLU
|Category Low
|Category High
|BBLU % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BBLU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 06, 2023
|$2.582
|OrdinaryDividend
