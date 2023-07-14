Home
Trending ETFs
EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

BBLU

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

BBLU | ETF

$9.91

$122 M

0.00%

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

23.5%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$122 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
$8.03
$11.24

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BBLU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) sub-advised by Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in blue-chip stocks, and through some income almost exclusively derived from dividends paid by companies held in the Fund’s portfolio.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in blue-chip stocks as determined at the time of purchase. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, the Sub-Adviser considers “blue-chip stocks” to be stocks that are issued by the largest 150 U.S. companies as defined by market capitalization. These stocks tend to be well-known and established companies. As of June 30, 2022, the stocks in this group generally had a market capitalization of more than $46.6 billion. 

The Sub-Adviser selects stocks within the blue-chip category using a model-driven statistical approach. The statistical approach was developed utilizing academic theory and incorporates logic, data, and evidence. Securities in the blue-chip category are selected by the proprietary model that primarily uses market capitalization ranking to establish a portfolio with reasonable industry diversification as determined by the Sub-Adviser and excluding any tobacco companies. This process typically results in a portfolio of approximately 35 securities. At times, however, the Fund may hold more or fewer stocks as a result of corporate actions such as spin-offs or mergers and acquisitions. Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on portfolio positioning, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.

The Sub-Adviser’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) information as a consideration in the ongoing assessment of all potential portfolio securities. The Sub-Adviser uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, the Sub-Adviser may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the Sub-Adviser.

Read More

BBLU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BBLU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBLU Category Low Category High BBLU % Rank
Net Assets 122 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 38 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 67.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 49.02% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.18%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 4.05%
  3. UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 4.02%
  4. VISA INC 3.96%
  5. APPLE INC 3.87%
  6. META PLATFORMS INC 3.87%
  7. TESLA INC 3.71%
  8. PROCTER AND GAMBLE CO 3.57%
  9. JPMORGAN CHASE CO. 3.54%
  10. QUALCOMM INC 3.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBLU % Rank
Stocks 		131.41% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.39% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBLU % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BBLU % Rank
US 		131.41% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BBLU - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BBLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BBLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BBLU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBLU Category Low Category High BBLU % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBLU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBLU Category Low Category High BBLU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBLU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BBLU - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

