The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

ETF
BBJP
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.93 -0.63 -1.2%
primary theme
Japan Equity
Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

19.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$8.62 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.6
$40.50
$53.01

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BBJP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Jun 15, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    152797482
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Loeffler

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Morningstar® Japan Target Market Exposure IndexSM (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Morningstar, Inc. is the index provider for the Underlying Index (the Index Provider). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index which consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange or the Nagoya Stock Exchange. The Underlying Index targets 85% of those stocks by market capitalization, and primarily includes large-and mid-cap companies. Components of the Underlying Index are allocated across various sectors, including the consumer discretionary and industrials sectors. However, the components of the Underlying Index and the sectors represented are likely to change over time. As of January 31, 2023, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Underlying Index ranged from $1.10 billion to $183.20 billion and the Underlying Index included 273 securities.Beta is a measure of the volatility of a security or a portfolio relative to a market benchmark. The term “BetaBuilders” in the Fund’s name conveys the intended outcome of providing investors with passive exposure and return that generally correspond to a market cap weighted benchmark. The Fund, along with other JPMorgan BetaBuilders Funds, can be used to help an investor build a portfolio of passive exposure to various markets.The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many actively-managed investment companies, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.The Fund’s intention is to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. “Replication” is a passive indexing strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as the underlying index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase or hold all of, or only, the constituent securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it would hold a significant number of the constituent securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Even when the Fund is utilizing representative sampling, it must invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly in accordance with the quarterly rebalancing of the Underlying Index.The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in exchange-traded futures and forward foreign currency contracts to seek performance that corresponds to the Underlying Index.The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act). However, the Fund may operate as a “non-diversified” fund, as defined by the 1940 Act, to the approximate extent the Underlying Index is non-diversified. The Fund may, therefore, operate as non-diversified solely as a result of a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. A non-diversified fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer or group of issuers than a diversified fund would.To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries.
Read More

BBJP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBJP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -13.4% 25.3% 47.50%
1 Yr 19.9% -16.6% 29.7% 35.00%
3 Yr 5.1%* -9.1% 21.8% 25.71%
5 Yr 3.4%* -6.5% 10.8% 24.24%
10 Yr 0.0%* -0.8% 9.6% 96.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBJP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -32.8% 6.0% 48.65%
2021 0.6% -8.2% 8.6% 23.53%
2020 4.9% -1.1% 9.5% 48.48%
2019 4.4% 1.9% 5.6% 59.38%
2018 N/A -5.8% -1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBJP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.7% -14.0% 19.3% 92.50%
1 Yr -14.3% -17.4% 22.1% 87.50%
3 Yr 4.9%* -9.1% 13.8% 25.71%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 7.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.8% 12.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBJP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -32.8% 6.0% 48.65%
2021 0.6% -8.2% 8.6% 23.53%
2020 4.9% -1.1% 9.5% 48.48%
2019 4.4% 1.9% 5.6% 59.38%
2018 N/A -5.8% -1.3% N/A

BBJP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBJP Category Low Category High BBJP % Rank
Net Assets 8.62 B 3.2 M 13 B 5.00%
Number of Holdings 308 29 1791 25.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.59 B 421 K 2.3 B 5.00%
Weighting of Top 10 22.09% 3.5% 60.4% 72.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Toyota Motor Corp. 4.58%
  2. Sony Group Corp. 3.03%
  3. Keyence Corp. 2.39%
  4. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 2.03%
  5. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. 1.78%
  6. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. 1.54%
  7. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. 1.49%
  8. Mitsubishi Corp. 1.45%
  9. Tokyo Electron Ltd. 1.44%
  10. Daikin Industries Ltd. 1.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBJP % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 91.78% 100.00% 32.50%
Cash 		0.40% -0.01% 8.22% 70.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 80.00%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.05% 80.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 80.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 82.50%

BBJP - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBJP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.09% 3.01% 87.50%
Management Fee 0.19% 0.09% 0.90% 15.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.20% 33.33%

Sales Fees

BBJP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BBJP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBJP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.00% 2.95% 70.30% 5.71%

BBJP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBJP Category Low Category High BBJP % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.31% 0.00% 5.42% 25.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBJP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBJP Category Low Category High BBJP % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.83% -0.63% 2.58% 25.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBJP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BBJP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Loeffler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Michael Loeffler, Vice President of JPMIA and a CFA charterholder. Mr. Loeffler has been employed by JPMIA since 1999 when he joined as an investment operations analyst.

Oliver Furby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Oliver Furby, executive director, is a portfolio manager on J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Core Beta Solutions team based in Columbus. Oliver serves as a portfolio manager on the team's enhanced index strategies, as well as various market cap weighted index strategies across the globe. In addition, Oliver is a member of the J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team managing the JPMorgan Investor funds. His responsibilities include index and corporate action analysis, quantitative research for equity and asset allocation products, and portfolio risk management. Prior to joining the group in 2014, he was a Data Analysis Manager for the firm. Prior to joining JPMorgan he was a Quantitative Portfolio Manager and Risk Manager at State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio. Oliver earned a B.A. in Mathematics and Economics from Ohio Wesleyan University and a M.A. in Economics from The Ohio State University. He is member of the Chicago Quantitative Alliance.

Alex Hamilton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Mr. Hamilton has been a portfolio manager for JPMIM since April 2017. Prior to joining JPMIM, he was an assistant portfolio manager at the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System from 2013 until 2017. Before that time, he worked at Huntington National Bank in the corporate treasury and mortgage capital markets departments. Mr. Hamilton is a CFA charterholder.

Nicholas D’Eramo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Nicholas D’Eramo, Executive Director, has been a portfolio manager for J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. since 2005 and an employee of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. or one of its predecessors since 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 24.43 7.11 8.25

