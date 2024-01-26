Home
Name

As of 01/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

BBBI | ETF

$50.11

-

0.00%

0.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.2
$50.11
$50.19

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

BBBI | ETF

$50.11

-

0.00%

0.19%

BBBI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is newly organized, non-diversified and seeks to track the investment results (i.e., the total return) of the Bloomberg US Corporate BBB 5-10 Year Index (the “Index”) before fees and expenses of the Fund. The Index is designed to reflect the performance of BBB (or its equivalent) fixed-rate, taxable U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. industrial, utility and financial issuers (as determined by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”)). As of the date of this prospectus (the “Prospectus”), the bonds eligible for inclusion in the Index are taxable, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds that: (i) pay fixed-rate coupons; (ii) have at least $500 million in par amount outstanding (par amount outstanding provides a measure of relative liquidity and is often seen as a proxy of the float available for investors to purchase); (iii) have a maturity of greater than or equal to five years and less than ten years; and (iv) carry a rating of Baa1/BBB+, Baa2/BBB, or Baa3/BBB- using Bloomberg’s index rating methodology. BBB-rated bonds are considered investment grade. The Index is market value weighted based on amounts outstanding of issuances consisting of publicly issued BBB fixed-rate, taxable U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporate issuers with remaining maturities of greater than or equal to five years and less than ten years. As of December 29, 2023, a significant portion of the Index is represented by securities of companies in the financial industry or sector. While there is no limit to the number of issues in the Index, as of December 29, 2023, the Index included approximately 948 constituents, reflecting the currently expected approximate number of constituents in the Index. The Index is rebalanced monthly, on the last business day of the month. Accordingly, the components of the Index are likely to change over time. For more information regarding the Index, see “More Information About the Funds—Underlying Index” below.

The Fund will invest in privately-issued securities, including those that are normally purchased pursuant to Rule 144A or Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”).

BIM uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “outperform” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BIM uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable target index that BIM determines to collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and sector weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) either directly or indirectly (e.g., through derivatives) in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporate issuers rated BBB (or its equivalent) with remaining maturities of greater than or equal to five year and less than ten years. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, U.S. Treasury obligations, U.S. Government obligations, U.S. agency securities, securities of other registered investment companies (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), cash and cash equivalents, as well as in securities not included in its Index, but which BIM believes will help the Fund track its Index.

The Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is independent of the Fund and BIM. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the bonds in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.

Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the same extent that the Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities), repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities, and tax-exempt securities of state or municipal governments and their political subdivisions are not considered to be issued by members of any industry. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time. 

Read More

BBBI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBBI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBBI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BBBI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BBBI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BBBI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BBBI Category Low Category High BBBI % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BBBI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BBBI - Expenses

Operational Fees

BBBI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.19% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BBBI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BBBI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BBBI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BBBI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BBBI Category Low Category High BBBI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BBBI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BBBI Category Low Category High BBBI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BBBI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BBBI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

