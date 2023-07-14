Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. Using an indexing investment approach, the Fund attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the underlying securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the underlying securities in the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso,” the “Sub-Adviser”) manages the investment of the Fund’s assets. The index provider is EQM Indexes LLC. (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) or the Sub-Adviser.
The Index seeks to provide exposure to global companies deriving material revenue associated with the development, production and use of lithium battery technology including:
|(1)
|the development and production of lithium battery technologies and/or battery storage solutions,
|(2)
|the exploration, production, development, processing, and/or recycling of the materials and metals used in lithium-ion batteries such as Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, Manganese, Vanadium and/or Graphite, and/or
|(3)
|the development and production of electric vehicles.
The Index universe includes publicly traded global companies associated with the development, production and use of lithium battery technology, including companies that:
(1) derive more than 50% of their revenue from the development and production of lithium battery technologies and/or battery storage solutions; or
(2) operate in the battery materials supply chain that demonstrate a verifiable beneficial interest in lithium battery technology, as verified by one of the following factors:
(i) 50% revenue or profit derived from the mining activity or metal processing, operations, contracts, and/or projects utilized in lithium battery chemistries, and/or
(ii) global market share in the top five or at least 10% of global market share of any lithium battery metal utilized in the lithium battery chemistry that represents a primary source of revenue and/or net income for the company; or
(3) derive more than 90% of their revenue from the development and production of electric vehicles.
In addition to the above, companies must be listed on a regulated stock exchange in the form of shares tradable for foreign investors without restrictions. To be included, a company must have a market capitalization of at least $500 million USD at time of adjustment. Additionally, the security must have an average daily traded value of at least $1 million USD over the last six months at the time of purchase, or adequate constituent liquidity and accessibility for an exchange listed product as determined by the Index Provider. For non-U.S. companies, a security must be U.S. exchange traded ADR versions, if available, provided their liquidity is comparable to locally traded shares. Additionally, for locally-traded shares of Chinese companies, such companies must have at least $10 billion in market capitalization. Further, industry weight to automobiles and components will not exceed 20% of the total index weight at the time of rebalance.
The Index is adjusted quarterly at the close of trading on the second Wednesday in August, November, February and May. If such day is not a business day, the adjustment will be conducted on the preceding business day. On each adjustment day, each component of the Index is weighted according to their market capitalization in US dollars, up to a maximum initial weight of 7 percent at time of adjustment. If any name exceeds the 7 percent maximum initial weighting, the remaining weight will be redistributed equally among the other index components.
The Fund expects that certain of the companies that comprise the Index are located in emerging markets. See “Emerging Markets Risk.” As of February 1, 2023, the Index was comprised of 87 securities and had significant exposure to companies operating in China.
Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|BATT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.8%
|-6.5%
|18.8%
|0.91%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-4.2%
|49.8%
|94.50%
|3 Yr
|13.6%*
|-1.0%
|56.7%
|66.04%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-5.2%
|17.3%
|97.03%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.7%
|12.5%
|71.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|BATT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.2%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|100.00%
|2021
|7.9%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|88.57%
|2020
|13.0%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|3.88%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|93.14%
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|N/A
|BATT
|Category Low
|Category High
|BATT % Rank
|Net Assets
|149 M
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|81.08%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|23
|422
|26.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|76.9 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|80.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.39%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|73.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BATT % Rank
|Stocks
|99.66%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|25.23%
|Cash
|0.34%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|66.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|99.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|95.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|99.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|98.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BATT % Rank
|Basic Materials
|42.48%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|43.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|26.05%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|1.80%
|Industrials
|22.32%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|17.12%
|Technology
|9.15%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|2.70%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|98.20%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|98.20%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|98.20%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|98.20%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|98.20%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|98.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BATT % Rank
|Non US
|78.09%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|4.50%
|US
|21.57%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|96.40%
|BATT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|79.28%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|37.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|BATT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BATT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BATT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|4.00%
|169.00%
|61.80%
|BATT
|Category Low
|Category High
|BATT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.52%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|5.41%
|BATT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BATT
|Category Low
|Category High
|BATT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.57%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|46.36%
|BATT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.485
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.418
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2018
3.99
4.0%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2018
3.99
4.0%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.69
|0.54
