The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. Using an indexing investment approach, the Fund attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the underlying securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the underlying securities in the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso,” the “Sub-Adviser”) manages the investment of the Fund’s assets. The index provider is EQM Indexes LLC. (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) or the Sub-Adviser.

The Index seeks to provide exposure to global companies deriving material revenue associated with the development, production and use of lithium battery technology including:

(1) the development and production of lithium battery technologies and/or battery storage solutions,

(2) the exploration, production, development, processing, and/or recycling of the materials and metals used in lithium-ion batteries such as Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, Manganese, Vanadium and/or Graphite, and/or

(3) the development and production of electric vehicles.

The Index universe includes publicly traded global companies associated with the development, production and use of lithium battery technology, including companies that:

(1) derive more than 50% of their revenue from the development and production of lithium battery technologies and/or battery storage solutions; or

(2) operate in the battery materials supply chain that demonstrate a verifiable beneficial interest in lithium battery technology, as verified by one of the following factors:

(i) 50% revenue or profit derived from the mining activity or metal processing, operations, contracts, and/or projects utilized in lithium battery chemistries, and/or

(ii) global market share in the top five or at least 10% of global market share of any lithium battery metal utilized in the lithium battery chemistry that represents a primary source of revenue and/or net income for the company; or

(3) derive more than 90% of their revenue from the development and production of electric vehicles.

In addition to the above, companies must be listed on a regulated stock exchange in the form of shares tradable for foreign investors without restrictions. To be included, a company must have a market capitalization of at least $500 million USD at time of adjustment. Additionally, the security must have an average daily traded value of at least $1 million USD over the last six months at the time of purchase, or adequate constituent liquidity and accessibility for an exchange listed product as determined by the Index Provider. For non-U.S. companies, a security must be U.S. exchange traded ADR versions, if available, provided their liquidity is comparable to locally traded shares. Additionally, for locally-traded shares of Chinese companies, such companies must have at least $10 billion in market capitalization. Further, industry weight to automobiles and components will not exceed 20% of the total index weight at the time of rebalance.

The Index is adjusted quarterly at the close of trading on the second Wednesday in August, November, February and May. If such day is not a business day, the adjustment will be conducted on the preceding business day. On each adjustment day, each component of the Index is weighted according to their market capitalization in US dollars, up to a maximum initial weight of 7 percent at time of adjustment. If any name exceeds the 7 percent maximum initial weighting, the remaining weight will be redistributed equally among the other index components.

The Fund expects that certain of the companies that comprise the Index are located in emerging markets. See “Emerging Markets Risk.” As of February 1, 2023, the Index was comprised of 87 securities and had significant exposure to companies operating in China.

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).