Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

ETF
BATT
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.77 -0.22 -1.57%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
BATT (ETF)

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.77 -0.22 -1.57%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
BATT (ETF)

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.77 -0.22 -1.57%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

BATT | ETF

$13.77

$149 M

3.52%

$0.48

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.8%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$149 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
$11.48
$16.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

BATT | ETF

$13.77

$149 M

3.52%

$0.48

0.59%

BATT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Amplify ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    13050000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Venuto

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. Using an indexing investment approach, the Fund attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the underlying securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the underlying securities in the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso,” the “Sub-Adviser”) manages the investment of the Fund’s assets. The index provider is EQM Indexes LLC. (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) or the Sub-Adviser.

The Index seeks to provide exposure to global companies deriving material revenue associated with the development, production and use of lithium battery technology including:

(1) the development and production of lithium battery technologies and/or battery storage solutions,
(2) the exploration, production, development, processing, and/or recycling of the materials and metals used in lithium-ion batteries such as Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, Manganese, Vanadium and/or Graphite, and/or
(3) the development and production of electric vehicles.

The Index universe includes publicly traded global companies associated with the development, production and use of lithium battery technology, including companies that:

(1) derive more than 50% of their revenue from the development and production of lithium battery technologies and/or battery storage solutions; or

(2) operate in the battery materials supply chain that demonstrate a verifiable beneficial interest in lithium battery technology, as verified by one of the following factors:

(i) 50% revenue or profit derived from the mining activity or metal processing, operations, contracts, and/or projects utilized in lithium battery chemistries, and/or

(ii) global market share in the top five or at least 10% of global market share of any lithium battery metal utilized in the lithium battery chemistry that represents a primary source of revenue and/or net income for the company; or

(3) derive more than 90% of their revenue from the development and production of electric vehicles.

In addition to the above, companies must be listed on a regulated stock exchange in the form of shares tradable for foreign investors without restrictions. To be included, a company must have a market capitalization of at least $500 million USD at time of adjustment. Additionally, the security must have an average daily traded value of at least $1 million USD over the last six months at the time of purchase, or adequate constituent liquidity and accessibility for an exchange listed product as determined by the Index Provider. For non-U.S. companies, a security must be U.S. exchange traded ADR versions, if available, provided their liquidity is comparable to locally traded shares. Additionally, for locally-traded shares of Chinese companies, such companies must have at least $10 billion in market capitalization. Further, industry weight to automobiles and components will not exceed 20% of the total index weight at the time of rebalance.

The Index is adjusted quarterly at the close of trading on the second Wednesday in August, November, February and May. If such day is not a business day, the adjustment will be conducted on the preceding business day. On each adjustment day, each component of the Index is weighted according to their market capitalization in US dollars, up to a maximum initial weight of 7 percent at time of adjustment.  If any name exceeds the 7 percent maximum initial weighting, the remaining weight will be redistributed equally among the other index components.

The Fund expects that certain of the companies that comprise the Index are located in emerging markets. See “Emerging Markets Risk.” As of February 1, 2023, the Index was comprised of 87 securities and had significant exposure to companies operating in China.

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

BATT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BATT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -6.5% 18.8% 0.91%
1 Yr 2.1% -4.2% 49.8% 94.50%
3 Yr 13.6%* -1.0% 56.7% 66.04%
5 Yr -2.4%* -5.2% 17.3% 97.03%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.7% 12.5% 71.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BATT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.2% -32.2% 34.0% 100.00%
2021 7.9% -2.5% 35.5% 88.57%
2020 13.0% -8.5% 32.1% 3.88%
2019 -0.6% -12.4% 8.5% 93.14%
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BATT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.4% -23.6% 37.6% 95.45%
1 Yr -3.9% -13.2% 45.1% 93.58%
3 Yr 14.4%* -1.0% 56.7% 69.52%
5 Yr N/A* -5.2% 22.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.8% 14.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BATT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.2% -32.2% 34.0% 100.00%
2021 7.9% -2.5% 35.5% 88.57%
2020 13.0% -8.5% 32.1% 3.88%
2019 -0.6% -12.4% 8.5% 93.14%
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

BATT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BATT Category Low Category High BATT % Rank
Net Assets 149 M 2.05 M 7.03 B 81.08%
Number of Holdings 92 23 422 26.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 76.9 M 770 K 4.68 B 80.18%
Weighting of Top 10 38.39% 18.0% 74.6% 73.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligations Fund 9.50%
  2. Tesla Inc 7.19%
  3. BHP Group Ltd 7.03%
  4. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd 6.88%
  5. BYD Co Ltd 6.71%
  6. Glencore PLC 4.96%
  7. LG Chem Ltd 2.80%
  8. Samsung SDI Co Ltd 2.54%
  9. NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd 2.09%
  10. Ecopro BM Co Ltd 2.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BATT % Rank
Stocks 		99.66% 78.27% 100.48% 25.23%
Cash 		0.34% -1.77% 21.06% 66.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 99.10%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 95.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 99.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 98.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BATT % Rank
Basic Materials 		42.48% 2.49% 100.00% 43.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		26.05% 0.00% 43.37% 1.80%
Industrials 		22.32% 0.00% 63.67% 17.12%
Technology 		9.15% 0.00% 17.68% 2.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 35.93% 98.20%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 98.20%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 98.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 89.67% 98.20%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 98.20%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.96% 98.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BATT % Rank
Non US 		78.09% 0.00% 90.92% 4.50%
US 		21.57% 8.98% 99.93% 96.40%

BATT - Expenses

Operational Fees

BATT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.08% 5.06% 79.28%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.25% 37.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 26.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

BATT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BATT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BATT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 4.00% 169.00% 61.80%

BATT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BATT Category Low Category High BATT % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.52% 0.00% 8.26% 5.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BATT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BATT Category Low Category High BATT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.57% -35.65% 9.06% 46.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BATT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BATT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.54

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×