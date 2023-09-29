Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a combination of income producing investment vehicles including dividend paying stocks, preferred stocks, junk bonds and fixed income securities through underlying funds, including closed end funds, and unaffiliated exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) purchased in the secondary market, and including ETFs that may use put and call options. Underlying funds are chosen based on their strategy, management style, yield or distribution, expense ratio, and liquidity. The Fund is an actively managed ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The strategy is designed to provide the adviser with wide flexibility in the relative weightings of each asset category and may change those weightings at any time. The weighting for any individual asset class depends on prevailing market conditions. The adviser uses both internal and external market research sources to inform, guide, and make investment decisions. The adviser has discretion to determine how the portfolio is constructed with the goal of being flexible to a wide variety of market conditions while pursuing the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may have greater exposure to certain sectors than others.