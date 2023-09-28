Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that invests in companies that the adviser believes offer strong value based on the adviser’s research. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly traded U.S. equity stocks. The adviser screens domestic stocks of mid-cap companies or larger with a minimum market capitalization of $2 billion and uses both external and internal research to evaluate potential stocks for portfolio inclusion. The adviser considers company reputation, company growth and valuation estimates, relevance to investors, and third-party financial ratings of potential investments. The Fund’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 30 positions that reflect a mix of high-quality value-oriented stocks that are either priced below their fundamental fair value or are reasonably priced. Certain sectors do have more value-oriented stocks, so the Fund may have greater exposure to certain sectors than others. The adviser monitors the Fund’s portfolio for changes and may sell positions if they have exceeded their fundamental fair value expectations or due to adverse stock performance.