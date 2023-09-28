Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. Treasuries and investment grade corporate bonds with a 0-2 year maturity range, including unaffiliated ETFs purchased in the secondary market that invest substantially all of their assets in such fixed income instruments. The adviser considers the investments of its underlying ETFs when determining compliance with the Fund’s 80% policy. Maturity refers to the time it takes for the principal amount of a bond to become due. The Fund seeks high and sustainable level of current income and liquidity by investing in ultra-short term U.S. Treasuries. . The balance of the Fund is invested in publicly issued, investment grade, ultra-short term corporate bonds and fixed-income ETFs that provide additional income potential. The Fund’s duration is adjusted to reflect the adviser’s near-term interest rate outlook and the shape of the yield curve. Duration is a measure of a bond price’s sensitivity to a given change in interest rates. The yield curve compares the returns of short-term bonds to long-term bonds and identifies the trade-off between time to maturity and returns. The shape of the yield curve provides guidance to the adviser when evaluating that trade-off and allocating the Fund’s assets.