Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 09/28/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 09/28/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. Treasuries and investment grade corporate bonds with a 0-2 year maturity range, including unaffiliated ETFs purchased in the secondary market that invest substantially all of their assets in such fixed income instruments. The adviser considers the investments of its underlying ETFs when determining compliance with the Fund’s 80% policy. Maturity refers to the time it takes for the principal amount of a bond to become due. The Fund seeks high and sustainable level of current income and liquidity by investing in ultra-short term U.S. Treasuries. . The balance of the Fund is invested in publicly issued, investment grade, ultra-short term corporate bonds and fixed-income ETFs that provide additional income potential. The Fund’s duration is adjusted to reflect the adviser’s near-term interest rate outlook and the shape of the yield curve. Duration is a measure of a bond price’s sensitivity to a given change in interest rates. The yield curve compares the returns of short-term bonds to long-term bonds and identifies the trade-off between time to maturity and returns. The shape of the yield curve provides guidance to the adviser when evaluating that trade-off and allocating the Fund’s assets.
|Period
|BAMU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BAMU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|BAMU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BAMU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMU
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAMU % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BAMU % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BAMU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMU
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAMU % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|BAMU
|Category Low
|Category High
|BAMU % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BAMU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...